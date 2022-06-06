Webmedia Experts Celebrates 13 Years of Helping SMEs to Grow With the Power of Automation

Business Wire India
The company is headed by its two co-founders, Mr. Amarjeet Singh and his wife Ms. Minakshi Singh. “Our goal is to help education institutes in India come at par with the efficiency of global institutions,” says Webmedia Experts Co-Founder & CEO, Mr. Amarjeet Singh. Webmedia Experts has three other branches in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and is now looking to expand its operations in other parts of the country.
“Our research team is currently working on effective AI incorporation in the education technologies that we offer,” said co-founder Minakshi Singh while talking about the future of the company. The company also has plans to create an NGO to promote poor but talented students across the country.
Apart from automation software for schools (SWEEDU), Webmedia Experts also offers web development services to Indian & International clients, productivity software for gyms & health clubs (VFitnessClub), and account & billing software for retailers and wholesalers across India.