Thales and Palo Alto Networks Deliver New Security Integrations to Help Organisations Implement Zero Trust Security

Cloud transformations will be seamlessly secured through adaptive, multi-factor authentication and access security controls, reducing threats of breaches

Businesses can support flexible working models, providing employees with consistent, convenient, and secure remote access

As organisations continue their digital transformation journeys and move more of their workloads, networking, and security frameworks to the cloud, there is increasing pressure for businesses to rollout sufficiently robust security solutions to safeguard their networks. A long-standing collaboration between the two global cybersecurity leaders, Thales and Palo Alto Networks, will help support this widespread cloud migration, allowing organisations to implement Zero Trust security systems at scale. Through three technology integrations, businesses will gain access to Internal Resources within a robust, highly resilient security architecture.

This news comes at a time where cloud transformation at enterprise-level is occurring at pace to support an increasingly hybrid working world. In line with this shift, it is critical that businesses secure distributed IT environments that no longer have a defined physical security perimeter. The combination of identity aware contextual access controls and multi-factor authentication systems will enable secure cloud transformation whilst supporting remote workforces, allowing employees to safely access any resource, from anywhere, and on any device.

Three key integrations

The integrations will minimise the threat of data breaches from identity compromise by implementing strong, adaptive authentication at the network edge and by ensuring automated remediation workflows in the event of an untrusted access event.

By integrating Thales’ SafeNet Trusted Access across Palo Alto Networks Prisma® Access, GlobalProtect, ML-Powered Next Generation Firewalls, and Cortex® XSOAR technologies, businesses will be able to deploy a Zero Trust model across a suite of solutions. Organisations will benefit from secure and adaptive multi-factor authentication, access management across edge solutions, network security policies, incident response and threat intelligence management.

“Thales has partnered with us to help support customers through their digital transformation journeys, and in collaboration we are well primed to provide a zero trust approach with authentication, SOC security and ZTNA solutions. With these integrations, businesses are able to seamlessly secure access to hybrid and cloud environments, detect suspicious account activity, automatically trigger alerts and enforce stronger access policies in real-time,” said Tana Rosenblatt, VP Technology Partnerships, at Palo Alto Networks.

“The business threat landscape is evolving rapidly, leading to an increase in the scale and complexity of risks being faced by many of our clients. As organisations move their network security to the cloud, it becomes more difficult to implement holistic security controls. We are excited to be able to work with Palo Alto Networks and offer organisations a clear path towards identity-aware Zero Trust security.

By applying and enforcing adaptive and multi-factor authentication at the network edge, and by responding to and stopping untrusted access events in real-time, Thales and Palo Alto Networks ensure organisations can make the move to the cloud successfully and securely,” concluded Francois Lasnier, VP Access Management Products at Thales.

For businesses looking to roll out Zero Trust frameworks within their networks, Thales and Palo Alto Networks security solutions are available to integrate now. To learn more about rolling out Zero Trust frameworks using Thales and Palo Alto Networks security solutions, join our RSA Conference roundtable session that discusses identity centric Zero Trust with Palo Alto Networks by reserving one of the limited seats here.

