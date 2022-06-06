akaBot and Soroco Partners to Boost Process Optimization Solution

Business Wire India

Vietnam’s leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution provider akaBot has officially signed a partnership agreement with Soroco, a global work graph platform leader. Under the partnership, akaBot and Soroco will join hands to optimize product structure and offer the best automation solution integrated with Process Mining and Task Mining to businesses worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005453/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Automation is considered an inevitable digital trend for businesses looking to accelerate post-pandemic digital transformation. Aiming to achieve hyperautomation in the near future, akaBot continuously seeks ways to improve its technology capabilities by amplifying RPA with Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, OCR and other cutting-edge tools including Soroco’s work graph platform Scout.

Built for scale, Scout combines the power of Task Mining and Process Mining to help discover the work graph, guide digital transformation across the enterprise and drive optimum business outcomes. It gives organizations a near real-time, structured, and data-driven view of how work happens on the ground and estimates benefits from applying a portfolio of change levers across automation and process improvement. With this, targeted change programs can be delivered at scale.

Soroco’s solution identifies opportunities for process transformation within enterprises, which plays an important part in the hyperautomation journey led by akaBot. The partnership will offer businesses with access to an improved process transformation solution that helps free human workers up to further develop their skills, experiment with new ideas, and benefit from a new way of working.

Speaking on the newly-formed collaboration with Soroco, Giap Dinh Bui (Ryan Bui), – CEO & Founder of akaBot, shared: “The strategic partnership with Soroco marks the milestone for akaBot on the way to delivering Hyperautomation solutions. I cannot wait to see our clients thrive with automation efficiencies boosted to the next level”.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with akaBot. This is an excellent opportunity for us to expand into new geographies. I am excited about what we can achieve together for our clients”, said Munjal Head, Channel Partners at Soroco.

About akaBot:

akaBot, a subsidiary of Vietnam’s leading IT firm FPT Software, is the global provider of award-winning, comprehensive RPA and Hyperautomation services, aiming at helping organizations achieve operational excellence with minimum effort and low licensing cost. The platform has served over 1000 customers in 14 countries, automating over 500 processes in 8 domains, including the industries of Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, and Manufacturing. akaBot is recognized internationally, particularly as the RPA Leader in G2’s RPA Spring Report 2022, and as the Gold Globee Winner for Best Deployments and Customer Success of the year in Asia-Pacific at IT World Awards. For more information, please visit: https://akabot.com/

About Soroco:

Soroco is on a mission to discover how the world works to help teams be their best. To do this, we are evangelizing and commercializing the work graph, which is a structured view of how teams get work done across people, processes, technology, and documents. The “work graph” unifies disjoint categories like Process Mining, Task Mining, user training, BPM, and RPA to provide a single source of truth. We are a deep tech company with ~40 patents. We have operations across the USA, Europe, UK, Singapore & India with a roster of Fortune 500 customers across 30 countries.

Visit www.soroco.com to learn how we help teams discover their work graph.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005453/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...