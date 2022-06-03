Merck Foundation Presents the Fourth Episode of Our Africa TV Program to Promote Healthy Lifestyle and Prevent Diabetes

Business Wire India

, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany has released the Fourth Episode of their TV program –. After broadcasting the program onthe show has also started to air on, every Sunday. The TV program’s fourth episode addressed the importance of promoting a Healthy Lifestyle, while the first three episodes have addressed diabetes prevention, breaking infertility stigma and supporting girl education respectively. The TV program has been receiving a tremendous response from viewers and social media followers.

‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ is a pan African TV program that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent guests from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa. The show is co-hosted by Brian Mulondo from Uganda.



Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation expressed, “I am very excited to present the fourth episode of ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’, with this episode we aim to promote a Healthy Lifestyle through ‘Fashion with Purpose’. I strongly believe that Fashion and Art have a purpose beyond entertainment and looking good, these are strong tools to raise awareness on sensitive social and health issues pertinent in our beloved Africa. Merck Foundation also works closely with Media and art community as a strong and critical partner to address and raise awareness about issues such as – Diabetes Awareness, Breaking Infertility Stigma, Ending Child Marriage, stopping FGM, stopping GBV, Supporting Girl Education and women’s empowerment, among other social and health issues affecting the continent. We know that the Media enters every home, Fashion and art is included in an everyday setting. Therefore, by bringing these important soft powers together we can break the silence and create a culture shift in our Africa.”

The show is being aired on:

– Every Saturday @ 5:30 pm (EAT) on KTN, Kenya

– Every Sunday @ 6:30 pm (EAT) on NTV Uganda

– Every Sunday @ 2 pm on (GMT) GH One TV, Ghana

“I would like to thank our viewers for the amazing response we have been receiving for our TV program this is indeed very inspiring and encouraging. The love we are getting on our Social Media is remarkable.” Dr. Rasha Kelej emphasized.

According to WHO, a Healthy lifestyle is a way of living that helps one enjoy more aspects of life. Health is not just about avoiding a disease or illness. It is about physical, mental, and social well-being too.

However, in the case of Africa with rapid urbanization and higher incomes, the lack of physical activity and the demand for convenient – processed foods is expanding rapidly. Many of the processed foods are high in sugar, salt, saturated fats, and/or preservatives and thus contribute to overweight and the spread of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer.

“To stay healthy we must stop smoking, limit alcohol intake, exercise regularly, and eat healthy. These fundamental four points are included in the T-shirts I designed myself for this TV program and the campaign, I hope you also enjoy watching my workshop,” said Senator, Dr. Rasha.



The episode featured a background song by Cwezi, a popular singer from Ghana. This song called “Stop Diabetes” talks about Diabetes prevention, early detection and management. The episode also featured important guests from Mauritius – Dr. Sabrina Devi Ramamy Iranah, Director of Fashion & Design Institute, and Jean Luc Emile, Managing Editor, Defi Media Group. Young and upcoming Fashion Designers from Mauritius – Desire Cedric Vincent and Deena Appaddo also showcased their designs with messages on promoting a Healthy Lifestyle during this episode.

“Merck Foundation provided more than 650 scholarships to doctors from 45 countries of One-Year Postgraduate Diploma and a two-year master degree in Diabetes, Endocrinology and Preventative Cardiovascular Medicines and Master course in the Clinical Management of Diabetes’ in 4 languages- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish, endorsed by Diabetes UK to improve access to quality and equitable diabetes care for African countries and Latin American countries.

Merck Foundation has provided more than 1300 scholarships to doctors from 50 countries in various critical and underserved fields, this includes the 650 scholarships we mentioned earlier,” added Senator, Dr. Rasha.

“I am very excited to bring to you all the upcoming episodes of ‘OUR AFRICA by Merck Foundation’ TV program. So, stay tuned and be ready to Get informed, Get healthy, and Get entertained!,” concluded Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.