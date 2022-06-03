Inside India’s Leading Online School – 21K School Is Delivering the Future of Education, Here and Now

Business Wire IndiaThe rapid changes and increased complexity of today’s world present new challenges and put new demands on our education system. There has been a growing awareness of the necessity to change and improve the preparation of students for productive functioning in the continually changing and highly demanding environment. Imagine a world where students are able to learn at their own pace instead of being conformist members in an assembly line-type environment. Spearheading the revolution to make transformational education available to children the world over, the 21K School team is using their deep understanding of technology and pedagogy to create a school of the future.

21K School is a tech-driven School in India where students between the ages of 3 years to 18 years can choose to study from three curriculums – Indian, American, and British. 21K School’s disruptive K-12 education model has created a new category with personalised, affordable, and flexible schooling for students regardless of their location or time zone. With over 6,000 students enrolled from over 500 cities across India and 54 countries, 21K School aims to offer high-quality education that is boundary-less and removes the need for families to migrate to urban cities to give their children access to schools. One of the most important advantages of being in 21K School is that a student is able to study together with children from around the world and this helps in the inclusive development of students.

With over 200 highly trained and best-in-class teachers, 21K School offers an enviable teaching quality. The School has recently partnered with Cambridge Assessment International Education to offer IGCSE and A Levels fully online, for students in India and abroad. The tie-up will also enable 21K School to offer career pathway programs from schooling to admission to universities across the UK for higher education.

Speaking about the launch of their ‘Future of Education’ initiative, Santosh Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, 21K School said, “We started 21K School to change – the factory model of education and bring transparency and innovation at the core. A child must enjoy learning and, only then can he or she use that learning in their lives for years to come. An online school saves a student as many as 1,050 hours per year, translating to 700 days over 16 years of school education by reducing travel time and tuition time. The flexible learning model at 21K School allows our students to pursue their passion across science, maths, art, music, dance, entrepreneurship, and sports. Our students are ready for the real world with a growth mindset. We wanted to give parents an inside out perspective on how we are delivering futuristic education. On the occasion of the inauguration of our 3rd academic year, I am honoured that we have Mr. Anand Kumar (Indian Mathematics educator known for his Super 30 programme) to launch the ‘Future of Education’ initiative which would enable parents to know everything they ever wanted to know about how we deliver world class education online.”

21K School is also one of the few schools that is reimagining education with emerging technologies like Blockchain, Metaverse, and NFTs to instil learning, thinking, and creativity in the DNA of students. It is building the Metaverse for the future of education.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch of the 3rd academic year, Yeshwanth Raj Parasmal, Co-founder & COO, 21K School, added,”21K School enrolled over 6,000 students in two years, which has been a testament to our quality online schooling. We are on our way to becoming the largest online school in South East Asia by 2023. AWS has helped us with agility and stability, as we look to scale our platform to tens of thousands of students, both within India and abroad, and with security by providing the right tools to protect the data and privacy of our students. It also helps that Solution Architects from AWS are always available to ensure we architect the 21K School platform for unmatched performance. 21K School’s digital-first learning environment provides students with a superior learning experience, and we use apps to track students’ progress on the go, as it integrates leading learning platforms like Century Tech, Code Monkey, Virtual Labs and Digital Library for real-world personalised and flexible learning.”

Sunil PP, Lead—Education, Space, and Non-profits, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited, AWS India and South Asia, said, “21K School has an innovative approach to provide an interactive and personalized online education experience through Web 3.0 technologies. They rely on the power of AWS for serverless technologies, which helps ensure that they can quickly scale, and benefit from simplified management and cost efficiencies. Building on AWS allows 21k School to meet rapid growth as they expand to more countries, and helps them provide a secure experience for their students. AWS is proud to enable 21K School’s digital platform and support their endeavour to reimagine how education can be transformed through technology.”

