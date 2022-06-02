Moj and Big Bang Music Successfully Collaborate on Another Sensational Super Hit Song, Khoya Starring Moj Creator Manya Singh

Business Wire India

Moj

, India’s number one short video app, have teamed up to release a new upbeat song called ‘

Khoya

, by popular vocalists Siddhant Bhosle and Sukriti Kakar. The music video stars

Manya Singh

, a famed creator of Moj, giving the song a glamorous vibe! The music track was launched exclusively on Moj on April 28th, a week before being released worldwide on May 6th, 2022. Moj users got exclusive access to this pop track and created

engaging videos.

356K

Song Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqA1bRVxniw

Known for her graceful dance moves, 17-year-old Manya Singh, a Punjabi dance creator with over 1.4 million followers on Moj, has loved dancing since she was four years old. Manya was discovered on Moj and given the opportunity to be the lead in Khoya.



Khoya is a new pop song with a catchy tune that makes one think of young and fresh love. The song revolves around new-age dating and focuses on the different personalities of the lovers who are instantly attracted to each other. With heart-swooning lyrics and melody, it addresses feelings of newly being in love.



Taking this romance a notch higher by celebrating Manya Singh’s debut in a mainstream music video, Moj launched a #KhoyaOnMoj campaign which drew over 92K creators and resulted in 355.9K UGC multiple renditions of the song in just 20 days, surpassing 5 billion plays. Not only did this song become a smash on the short video app, but also a hit on other audio streaming platforms. The song garnered 50K Spotify streams in just three days. It was on Spotify India’s most popular new Hindi music playlist and became the fourth most popular track on Apple Music’s Viral Hits.



Commenting on the song launch, Singers Siddhant Bhosle and Sukriti Kakar added, “It was a magical journey for us to create Khoya; the story speaks eloquently about the adage that opposites attract. Love is the most powerful energy in the universe, and we can see it in this generation. We needed someone fresh who could do justice to the song, and Manya was the right choice. We’re happy to see short video apps like Moj discovering a diverse range of talent. Besides great talent, we see significant adoption of contemporary songs among the Indian youth on Moj.”



Commenting on her debut in the mainstream music video, Moj creator Manya Singh said, “I am extremely grateful to Moj for giving me a wonderful opportunity to be a part of this music. Working with Siddhant and Sukriti was a dream come true. When I started creating content, I never knew I’d be featured in a music video, especially in an amazing song like Khoya. I am thrilled to see the response to the song.”

​​Moj believes in empowering its creators by providing a platform to showcase their skills. Currently, Moj creators are taking center stage in the entertainment industry. Everyone can achieve fame, success, and a wealth of experience. By joining the flagship creator growth program, Moj For Creators, creators can jumpstart their creative career on Moj by learning from some of the top influencers in their industry and networking with other aspiring peers.