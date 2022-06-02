Mary Kay Inc. Finds Hope Through Super Reefs in Mission to Save Our Oceans

Business Wire India

More than 25 percent of all marine species are supported by coral reefs. They provide for the lives and livelihoods of people throughout the world, yet their future is uncertain. Mary Kay, a global sustainability advocate, celebrates World Reef Day by supporting coral reef protection and restoration initiatives, including the Nature Conservancy’s Super Reefs project.

Coral reefs are magnificent structures with contributions to oceans that are unmatched. They not only provide food and habitats for many species, but they are living ramparts that actively protect our coastlines from waves and wave energy. Healthy reefs can reduce wave energy by up to 97%. Thus, they serve as living breakwaters, protecting tens of thousands of kilometers of coastline from seasonal flooding and erosion.

Despite their importance to our ecosystem, reefs are being degraded due to pollution, destructive fishing practices, and climate change. Rising ocean temperatures threaten their existence and make extinction a real possibility.

“The window of opportunity to save the world’s coral reefs is closing,” said Dr. Lizzie Mcleod, Global Reef Systems Lead at The Nature Conservancy. “We must act now to save these vital habitats.”

Hope is here. Super Reefs are resilient and can survive the warmer ocean waters because of their ability to adapt to higher temperatures. Some of these resilient reefs are also naturally located in areas protected from heat. Their potential to survive climate change gives hope for the future, especially in Asia Pacific where tropical waters are filled with at least 500 species of reef-building corals. The Nature Conservancy’s Super Reef team unites experts in ocean science and conservation to grow a global network of super reefs through genetic engineering, reef restoration, and coral farming.

Coral reefs can still be saved, but real action must take place to ensure their survival. The first step is to identify and protect Super Reefs. Once protected, they can breed strong larvae and create a new generation of resilient corals. With the continuing work and support of Mary Kay, coral reefs still have a chance.

