Rimsys and QualiZeal Announce Strategic Partnership for Quality Engineering Transformation

Jun 1, 2022

QualiZeal, a leading Digital Quality Engineering services company announced strategic long-term partnership with Pittsburgh based Rimsys, the leading and only holistic RIM software for MedTech. Rimsys has chosen QualiZeal to help enable their desire to build superior quality products and enhance customer experience.
 
Through this engagement, QualiZeal will work with Rimsys to establish a world class Quality Engineering organization to help Rimsys deliver superior products with a faster time to market.

Brady Ryba, CTO & Co-Founder, Rimsys – RIM (Regulatory Information Management) software systems are becoming increasingly necessary as more and more countries adopt specific market entrance requirements and the global regulatory landscape becomes increasingly complex. This leaves MedTech regulatory professionals on the front lines, responsible for correctly deciphering entrance requirements and coordinating the assembly of complex submission documents. QualiZeal shares our quality vision & values and brings in delivery excellence, quality engineering expertise and willingness to walk extra mile for mutual success. I am sure that this partnership will enrich our customer experience and product quality.
 
Kote Bipilli, SVP – Client Success, QualiZeal, said “ We are delighted to have been selected as the Quality Engineering partner to help Rimsys the leading holistic RIM software provider in their digital journey. Leveraging our Global delivery model, Quality Engineering offerings and Assets & Platforms we are committed to drive excellence in transforming their software testing methodology, test organization maturity and user experience of the products.”

