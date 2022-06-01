Merck Foundation CEO and African First Ladies Celebrate the Winners of Their Song Awards 2021 and Launch Two Song Awards for 2022

Business Wire India
“I am extremely happy to announce today the winners of Merck Foundation SONG Awards “More Than a Mother” 2021 in partnership with African First Ladies. Big congratulations to all the winners. I am overwhelmed by the response we received in the form of entries from talented singers and musicians from across Africa. I strongly believe that through music and art, problems can be felt, which further stimulates feelings and leads to engagement and action. Hence, we introduced this award to encourage African composers and singers to create songs that promote awareness on various social and health issues in Africa like breaking the infertility stigma, empowering girls in education and in general, Stopping GBV, Ending Child Marriage and/ or Ending FGM,” added Senator, Dr. Kelej.
This year, Merck Foundation announced the winners from three categories: English Language, French Language, and Local Language.
Here is the list of Award Winners:
ENGLISH Language Category
FIRST POSITION:
Keizy Sugarh, NIGERIA
Johannes Medard Tairo, TANZANIA
SECOND POSITION:
Dansey U. Mbah, NIGERIA
Dennis Kimani Wanjiku (Ashisho), Kenya
Babayemi Moyinoluwa Dorcas, NIGERIA
Omotola Ijaola, NIGERIA
FIRST POSITION:
Étienne Kasereka, DRC
HAGOSSA Souverain Héritier, CAR
ITEKA LUCKY LOUANGE, Burundi
LOCAL Languages Category
FIRST POSITION:
Carine Kananga Sacerdoce, DRC
SECOND POSITION:
ANDRIAMORASATA NANTENAINA JOSEPH, MADAGASCAR
THIRD POSITION:
Katlego Gaebolae (“KULL KATT”) & Larona Chere (“DaMulla”), Botwana
Maimouna DIARRA, Mali
SPECIAL AWARD
Jungledon Draykey Gabriel Egba, NIGERIA
“Singers, Musicians and young talents of Africa, it’s time to showcase your talent and contribute towards making a difference in society with your inspiring songs with strong and relevant messages about critical and sensitive issues we face in our continent. Be the voice of the voiceless, break the silence and let’s all join hands to create a cultural shift,” Senator Kelej added.
Last Date of Submission
Merck Foundation SONG Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022: 30th July 2022
Merck Foundation SONG AWARDS 2022 “Diabetes & Hypertension”: 30th October 2022
How to Apply?
Please share your work as YouTube links on:
[email protected]
Share a short brief about the issue you are addressing
The subject line of the mail should mention: Merck Foundation SONG Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022/ “Diabetes & Hyprentention” 2022
Please specify your name, institution name, contact details, country, and lyrics of the song (along with English translation) in the mail.
Categories:
English
French
Portuguese
Arabic
The selection committee can decide to award more than one winner for each category based on the quality of work received.
About ‘Merck Foundation More Than a Mother’
“Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile women through access to information, education, and change of mindset. This powerful campaign supports governments in defining policies to enhance access to regulated, safe, effective and equitable fertility care solutions. It defines interventions to break the stigma around infertile women and raises awareness about infertility prevention, management, and male infertility. In partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information, Education & Gender, academia, policymakers, International fertility societies, media, and art, the initiative also provides training for fertility specialists and embryologists to build and advance fertility care capacity in Africa and developing countries.
With “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother”, we have initiated a cultural shift to de-stigmatize infertility at all levels: By improving awareness, training local experts in the fields of fertility care and media, building advocacy in cooperation with African First Ladies and women leaders and by supporting childless women in starting their own small businesses. It’s all about giving every woman the respect and the help she deserves to live a fulfilling life, with or without a child.
The Ambassadors of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” are:
The First Lady of Botswana
Merck Foundation launched new innovative initiatives to sensitize local communities about infertility prevention, male infertility with the aim to break the stigma of infertility and empowering infertile women as part of Merck Foundation More than a Mother COMMUNITY AWARENESS CAMPAIGN, such as:
‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Africa Media Recognition Awards and Health Media Training
‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Fashion Awards
‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Film Awards
‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Song Awards
Local songs with local artists to address the cultural perception of infertility and how to change it
Children storybook, localized for each country
https://www.merck-foundation.com/MF_StoreRedirection
Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard
Facebook: Merck Foundation
Twitter: @Merckfoundation
YouTube: MerckFoundation
Instagram: Merck Foundation
Flickr: Merck Foundation
Website: www.merck-foundation.com