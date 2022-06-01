Merck Foundation CEO and African First Ladies Celebrate the Winners of Their Song Awards 2021 and Launch Two Song Awards for 2022

Business Wire India

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the Winners of Merck Foundation Song Awards “More Than a Mother” 2021 in partnership with African First Ladies who are also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother. “The theme of the award was to create a song with the aim to break the Infertility Stigma, Stop GBV, and Empowering Girls and Women through Education at all levels,” emphasized by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, President of “More than a Mother”. , the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced thein partnership withwho are also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother. “The theme of the award was to create a song with the aim to break the Infertility Stigma, Stop GBV, and Empowering Girls and Women through Education at all levels,” emphasized by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, President of “More than a Mother”. “I am extremely happy to announce today the winners of Merck Foundation SONG Awards “More Than a Mother” 2021 in partnership with African First Ladies. Big congratulations to all the winners. I am overwhelmed by the response we received in the form of entries from talented singers and musicians from across Africa. I strongly believe that through music and art, problems can be felt, which further stimulates feelings and leads to engagement and action. Hence, we introduced this award to encourage African composers and singers to create songs that promote awareness on various social and health issues in Africa like breaking the infertility stigma, empowering girls in education and in general, Stopping GBV, Ending Child Marriage and/ or Ending FGM,” added Senator, Dr. Kelej. This year, Merck Foundation announced the winners from three categories: English Language, French Language, and Local Language.



Here is the list of Award Winners: ENGLISH Language Category FIRST POSITION:

Keizy Sugarh, NIGERIA

Johannes Medard Tairo, TANZANIA



SECOND POSITION:

Dansey U. Mbah, NIGERIA

THIRD POSITION:

Dennis Kimani Wanjiku (Ashisho), Kenya

Babayemi Moyinoluwa Dorcas, NIGERIA

Omotola Ijaola, NIGERIA

​

FRENCH Language Category FIRST POSITION:

Étienne Kasereka, DRC

​

SECOND POSITION:

HAGOSSA Souverain Héritier, CAR

​

SPECIAL AWARD

ITEKA LUCKY LOUANGE, Burundi



LOCAL Languages Category FIRST POSITION:

Carine Kananga Sacerdoce, DRC

​

SECOND POSITION:

ANDRIAMORASATA NANTENAINA JOSEPH, MADAGASCAR

​

THIRD POSITION:

Katlego Gaebolae (“KULL KATT”) & Larona Chere (“DaMulla”), Botwana

Maimouna DIARRA, Mali

​

SPECIAL AWARD

Jungledon Draykey Gabriel Egba, NIGERIA

​

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej stated, “We have announced Call for Applications for two Song Awards of Merck Foundation, this year. The First one is our Song Awards of ‘More Than a Mother’ 2022, announced in partnership with African First Ladies. All the African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a song with the aim of Breaking the Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels. The second one is Merck Foundation Songs Awards 2022 “Diabetes & Hypertension”, announced in partnership with African First Ladies. All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.” “Singers, Musicians and young talents of Africa, it’s time to showcase your talent and contribute towards making a difference in society with your inspiring songs with strong and relevant messages about critical and sensitive issues we face in our continent. Be the voice of the voiceless, break the silence and let’s all join hands to create a cultural shift,” Senator Kelej added. Last Date of Submission Merck Foundation SONG Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022: 30th July 2022

Merck Foundation SONG AWARDS 2022 “Diabetes & Hypertension”: 30th October 2022 How to Apply? Please share your work as YouTube links on:

[email protected] Share a short brief about the issue you are addressing

The subject line of the mail should mention: Merck Foundation SONG Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022/ “Diabetes & Hyprentention” 2022

Please specify your name, institution name, contact details, country, and lyrics of the song (along with English translation) in the mail. Categories:

English

French

Portuguese

Arabic

​

Prize money: USD 1000 for each category.

The selection committee can decide to award more than one winner for each category based on the quality of work received. The selection committee can decide to award more than one winner for each category based on the quality of work received. About ‘Merck Foundation More Than a Mother’



“Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile women through access to information, education, and change of mindset. This powerful campaign supports governments in defining policies to enhance access to regulated, safe, effective and equitable fertility care solutions. It defines interventions to break the stigma around infertile women and raises awareness about infertility prevention, management, and male infertility. In partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information, Education & Gender, academia, policymakers, International fertility societies, media, and art, the initiative also provides training for fertility specialists and embryologists to build and advance fertility care capacity in Africa and developing countries. With “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother”, we have initiated a cultural shift to de-stigmatize infertility at all levels: By improving awareness, training local experts in the fields of fertility care and media, building advocacy in cooperation with African First Ladies and women leaders and by supporting childless women in starting their own small businesses. It’s all about giving every woman the respect and the help she deserves to live a fulfilling life, with or without a child. The Ambassadors of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” are:



H.E. NEO JANE MASISI,

The First Lady of Botswana

H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO, The First Lady of Ghana

H.E. AISHA BUHARI, The First Lady of Nigeria

H.E. ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE, The First Lady of Burundi

H.E. CLAR WEAH, The First Lady of Liberia

H.E FATIMA MAADA BIO, The First Lady of Sierra Leone

H.E. BRIGITTE TOUADERA, The First Lady of Central African Republic

H.E. MONICA CHAKWERA, The First Lady of Malawi

H.E. MUTINTA HICHILEMA, The First Lady of Zambia

H.E. ANTOINETTE SASSOU-NGUESSO, The First Lady of Congo Brazzaville

H.E. ISAURA FERRÃO NYUSI, The First Lady of Mozambique

H.E. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of Zimbabwe

H.E. DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, THE First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo

H.E. MONICA GEINGOS, The First Lady of Namibia

H.E. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady of The Gambia

H.E. BAZOUM HADIZA MABROUK, The First Lady of Niger

The Former First Lady of Burundi, H.E DENISE NKURUNZIZA, The Former First Lady of Chad, H.E. HINDA DÉBY ITNO, The Former First Lady of Guinea Conakry, H.E. CONDÉ DJENE, The Former First Lady of Malawi, H.E. PROFESSOR GERTRUDE MUTHARIKA, The Former First Lady of Niger, H.E AÏSSATA ISSOUFOU MAHAMADOU and The Former First Lady of Zambia, H.E. ESTHER LUNGU have worked successfully with Merck Foundation as Merck Foundation More Than a Mother Ambassadors to break the stigma of infertility and empower infertile women in their countries.



Merck Foundation launched new innovative initiatives to sensitize local communities about infertility prevention, male infertility with the aim to break the stigma of infertility and empowering infertile women as part of Merck Foundation More than a Mother COMMUNITY AWARENESS CAMPAIGN, such as:

‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Africa Media Recognition Awards and Health Media Training

‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Fashion Awards

‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Film Awards

‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Song Awards

Local songs with local artists to address the cultural perception of infertility and how to change it

Children storybook, localized for each country

Click on the link below to download Merck Foundation App

https://www.merck-foundation.com/MF_StoreRedirection Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard Facebook: Merck Foundation

Twitter: @Merckfoundation

YouTube: MerckFoundation

Instagram: Merck Foundation

Flickr: Merck Foundation

Website: www.merck-foundation.com

