Embracing Healthy and Conscious Living, Organic India Launches New Varieties of Tea and Infusion

With a vision to offer genuine organic wellness products and solutions for conscious and healthy living, Organic India, has launched a new and exciting variety of tea -Tulsi Detox Kahwa and infusions such as Peppermint Refresh, Moringa hibiscus, and Simply Chamomile. Each of the newly launched products has a unique taste and significance attached to it.



While the Organic India teas and infusions are great for keeping the cold and viruses at bay during the monsoons and are a sip of warmth and robust health during the winters, the new offerings by the brand are perfect for summers as they are cooling and refreshing and best suited for when the temperature soars.



Peppermint combined with Tulsi will make you feel refreshed and rejuvenated, the Moringa Hibiscus is a tangy brew packed with the goodness of several ayurvedic herbs and Moringa. Both the Peppermint tea and the Moringa Hibiscus infusion are delicious options to be chilled and consumed, and a super healthy alternative to the fizz and sugar loaded beverage options. Chamomile tea is well-known for its therapeutic benefit to alleviate anxiety and for sleepless nights offering respite to people who are looking forward to a sound sleep. Detox Kahwa offers a powerful combination of the famous Kahwa Tea, bounteous spices, herbs, and rock salt, which support healthy digestion. All the newly launched flavours are organic and ensure healthy living.



Talking about the newly launched products, Akila Chandrasekar, CMO, Organic India, said, “Our vision is to make people switch to organic in order to promote and support True wellness for all – the soil, the farmer and the consumer. Tea is one of the beloved beverages across the world and, especially in India, with each of us having a unique taste and preference. Our newly launched infusions and tea can be consumed for different reasons; hot or cold, taste or health, for supporting immunity or just relaxing because they are not just Organic and rich in nutrients but are also fit for all moods and seasons.”



After capturing a significant market share in the organic tea space by offering speciality teas and herbal supplements, the company recently forayed into Indians getting on the “health-conscious” bandwagon – with organic rice, pulses, and spices. Organic India offers more than 29 varieties of teas and infusions, and 35 organic certified whole herb supplements in vegetarian capsules.



Organic India is currently working with over 2,200 farmers across the country and has recently established a state-of-the-art LEED platinum-certified manufacturing base in Lucknow to support its growth plan.

