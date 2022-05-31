100Pillars Continues to Thrive Even in the Current Construction Crisis

Business Wire India

The last three years have been the most turbulent in recent times. First came COVID-19, a pandemic that devastated the lives of people and brought the world to a grinding halt. Just as countries were making strides toward recovery is when the Russia-Ukraine conflict unfurled, posing a threat to world peace and ripples of this war are now affecting other economies.



The Indian construction industry which contributes to over 8% of the country’s GDP bore the brunt of all this turbulence in great measure. An estimated 30% decrease in investments and disruption in construction activities derailed an unorganized sector throwing it into a state of chaos. Experts indicate that the recovery is going to be slow and gruelling. The cost of almost all input materials that are critical to construction has seen an uncharacteristic increase over the past six months due to the war situation. The Current Construction Crisis has just shot up Steel costs are up by 30%, cement by 20%, and concrete by over 30%. The cost of labor and transportation which are largely driven by costs of food and fuel have increased by 15%. The net effect of these factors has driven the overall costs of construction by over 12% and the cost of real estate is expected to grow with it.



But few construction firms in India have turned the tables by converting the crisis into a boon. Among them,100Pillars Constructions is one such company that has been able to thrive in the construction business by generating more business with happy and satisfied customers.



Despite facing a huge blow in the market,100Pillars Constructions has continued to benefit its customers by providing smart features. They have two features namely Price Locking Feature and Threshold Feature. In Price Locking Feature, if the customer pays 50% of the amount upfront, the remaining materials can be procured at a fixed value irrespective of the hike in the market. Whereas in Threshold Feature, a certain percentage of capping is provided on material procurement and the remaining materials can be paid at a standard value if it lies within the threshold range regardless of the fluctuations in the market. If the additional materials exceed the threshold value, a considerable value may be charged. This helps the customer in being flexible about their budget deviations and saving unnecessary costs incurred at the subsequent stages.

100Pillars Constructions is a trusted name in the construction industry that was started in 2018. Within a short span of its inception, they have helped in crafting not just homes but creating everlasting memories for its customers. It was co-founded by entrepreneurs and longtime friends Srinivas Jayaram and Kishan Raj to simplify the construction process for plot owners who are looking for efficient construction. They identified many lacunae in contracting and project execution that have helped them in bridging the gaps by delivering quality construction to customers with the help of one of the experienced and finest architectural in-house teams. They provide End-to-end ownership to the customer throughout the site execution journey with transparent pricing, smart technology and efficient labor management with all safety measures in place.

A Dream home journey is made available within a few clicks. The 100Pillars Team has a user-friendly website where customers can get instant access to quotations through WhatsApp and other online platforms. A dedicated Customer Support Team guides the customers with various customized packages for design and construction needs. The designs imbibe both innovation and flexibility and are infused with both quality and durability. They help in ensuring maximum customer satisfaction with a holistic approach by covering every minute aspect of construction. They even help in connecting with Certified and Trusted vendors for all material procurement requirements without much hassle. The entire construction journey is taken care of by the 100Pillars squad right from signing the agreement to post-construction supervision by imparting end-to-end ownership at all stages. They deliver their services to a wide range of audiences be it a Villa, Independent Residence, or Commercial Space. The Company even has consultants that offer advising solutions to potential homeowners regarding plot charges, registration fees, financial guidance on home loans and the Pros & Cons of various schemes.

100Pillars provides premium quality grades of cement and concrete where their project engineers carry out more than 130+ quality checks. Being an Architect Driven Team, they’ve got a dedicated team of experienced architects, project engineers, and a customer support team who provide 12/7 support after delivery. One of the important qualities that are admired by their customer base is adhering to strict deadlines and even minimizing delay time in emergencies. Post Construction, they provide 10 years warranty for any structural damages. In case of any defects relating to any material or product replacement, waterproofing or leakages, a 1-year guarantee is provided.

No Third-Party Intervention is present in the form of subcontracting at any execution stage. 100% ownership is in the hands of the customer at every level of the project execution covering all construction and interior needs. The in-house Architect’s team Our Design Team has phenomenal experience in imparting personalized designs with 3D Visuals for new habitats where there is room for customized changes as per the client’s demands. There is a flexible payment system with various online options and acknowledgment receipts provided for each payment phase. This helps the customer also track each process of execution and intervene in case of any deviations or if any possible changes occur.

Currently, 100Pillars Constructions has delivered 84+ projects spanning different corners of Bangalore. 100Pillars Team is on a mission to cater to a limited number of quality projects across PAN India. If someone who is looking for a one-stop solution for all construction needs, then 100Pillars Constructions is the ultimate destination for New Abode.

For more information or if anyone wants to connect with them one can visit their website 100pillars.in

