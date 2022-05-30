PallyCon’s Distributor Watermark now Detects 30 Seconds Video Length for Post Production & Pre-release Workflow

Business Wire India

PallyCon, the leading content protection vendor, has launched an advanced version of its distributor watermarking solution—PallyCon Distributor Watermarking v2.0—that can detect piracy information from video clips as short as 30 seconds compared to previous version of 5min video length. This distributor watermarking service helps those film studios and production houses that are worried about their premium content leaking at the post-production & Pre-release stages.

The PallyCon Distributor Watermarking service inserts recipient information in the form of invisible metadata in video frames that helps track down the source of content leak when a video asset is distributed through multiple medium. The PallyCon Distributor Watermarking detection service extracts the watermark from the file and matches it against its unique watermark database to identify the source from where it got leaked.

Govindraj Basatwar, Managing Director APAC, says, “The pain of detecting watermark from short video clips was a challenge for a long time, this has been addressed in the new enhanced 30 sec video length detection version giving a revolutionary edge to the post production houses to safeguard their valuable content such as trailers, dailies, user generated content and pre-release leaks.”

The PallyCon Distributor Watermarking service supports pre-integration with Multi-DRM for enhanced protection, mezzanine file format, like AVC, HEVC, VP9, ProRes, and XDCAM, and delivery formats like MP4, MOV, and MXF.

It has an easy interface for smooth content distribution workflow. The watermarks are robust, imperceptible which stand secure against piracy attacks like re-encoding, resizing, cropping, and filtering. This tool also allows visible watermarking.

About PallyCon

PallyCon is a premium content protection service by INKA ENTWORKS trusted by 200+ customers globally, providing 360-degree, cloud-based end-to-end content security for OTT platforms, such as Multi DRM, Forensic Watermarking, Visible Watermarking, Distributor Watermarking, Anti-Piracy services and App Security with Quick and Simple integration. It is a ONE-IN-ALL solution for OTT owners.

