FEELM unveils the world’s first ceramic coil disposable pod solution at Vaper Expo UK 2022

FEELM, the flagship atomization tech brand belonging to SMOORE, today showcased the world’s first ceramic coil disposable pod solution series, FEELM Max at Vaper Expo UK 2022 in Birmingham, UK. By launching the solution and showcasing its cutting-edge ceramic coil heating technology, FEELM is introducing ceramic coil to the emerging category of disposable vape.

As a new category in the ascendant, the disposable vape has been growing in popularity since 2020. The market size of disposable (closed system) vaping product has grown to approximately USD2.125 billion in 2021, accounting for 22.7% of global vaping device market share; and it is expected to increase at a GAGR of over 28% from 2022 to 2026, being the fastest-growing category among all vaping products, according to the estimates of Frost & Suvillian. In 2022, the market size of disposable category is expected to reach USD2.72 billion, making up over 43% of closed system vaping products.

However, almost all the existing disposable vapes are equipped with cotton coil, which produces relatively large aerosol particles, leading to inefficient deposition of inhaled particles in the lungs, hence low nicotine delivery and satisfaction, as well as harshness in throat. Soft cotton coils are unable to form a stable structure, hence a high leakage rate and unpleasant burnt taste. Uneven heating of cotton coils could also cause a weak flavor consistency, so that vaping experience will fade gradually. Moreover, the selling points of most disposable vapes currently focus on large-mouth puff count, or rather, the huge number of puffs that the disposable will provide.

To address the three pain points, FEELM unveils the world’s first ceramic coil disposable pod solution, FEELM Max is to disposable vapes what internal combustion engine is to airplanes, automobiles, ships, submarines, and trains. It aims to provide the next generation of disposable vapes with a stronger, more reliable and efficient atomization “engine”. Just like internal combustion engine, which features high thermal efficiency, light weight, compact size and maneuverability, marking the coming of the second industrial revolution; FEELM Max is expected to lead another ceramic coil revolution in the global vaping industry, since the launch of FEELM Air in January 2022.

This revolutionary vaping solution has largely improved e-liquid utilization by virtue of a cotton-free structure and microporous ceramic coil. Therefore, its puff number is increased by 25% with the same e-liquid volume, compared with traditional cotton coil disposable vapes. Besides, it can provide an unprecedented silky-smooth vaping experience, thanks to the ceramic coil, which generates smaller vaporized aerosol particles, thereby minimizing residue in throat. In contrast to cotton coil disposable vapes, the smoothness is improved also by 30%. This innovation also boasts extraordinary flavor consistency of over 95%, since ceramic coil can guarantee constant vapor production, so as to bring the same strong and great taste till the last puff.

In addition to the three major benefits, FEELM Max also features 46% increased overall harm reduction performance compared with cotton coil vapes, and ultra-low vaping leakage rate of less than 0.03%, empowered by Maze Leakage-proof Technology. The smaller vaporized aerosol particles generated by FEELM ceramic coil tend to deposit more in the lung, bringing greater and faster satisfaction. Meanwhile, FEELM’s patented Flavor-Lock technology can bring tailored flavor release with terraced temperature zones.

In early 2022, FEELM Max has been adopted by a specialist vape retailer in the UK. In partnership with FEELM, this retailer has introduced an ultra-slim disposable product equipped with FEELM ceramic coil. Built to be lightweight and compact, this product is designed specifically for smoking cessation. In April, the two partners participated in VApril 2022, the world’s largest vaping awareness campaign to give away disposable vapes to adult smokers seeking to switch in London and Manchester.

At Vaper Expo UK 2022, FEELM has also showcased other industry-leading, pioneering disposable vaping solutions, for example, eco-friendly non-nicotine disposable e-cigarette and anti-dust mouthpiece hygienic e-cigarette. These two have been awarded Red Dot Awards for Product Design 2022 for their green product concepts and avant-garde design. Unlike traditional disposable e-cigarettes made of plastic, the external structure of eco-friendly non-nicotine disposable e-cigarette is composed of recyclable and reusable paper and aluminum foil while anti-dust mouthpiece hygienic e-cigarette features a twist nozzle to prevent the contact of mouthpiece with something unclean, with the product concept originated from lipsticks.

Another award-winning solution displayed at the event is FEELM Air, the world’s thinnest ceramic coil vape pod solution. In collaboration with its global clients, FEELM has demonstrated a series of vaping products of regional leading brands that adopt FEELM Air solution. Moreover, it will announce the 2022 timeline of commercial launch of FEELM Air on a global scale afterwards.

