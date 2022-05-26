Press Release India

Part Time Jobs and Part Time Gigs Will Make a Full Time Career from JobX Robot

This Hyderabad based startup JobX Robot super app is a hybrid platform for both Jobs and Gigs. In the Gigs bracket, JobX Robot functions more like Urban Company, Flipkart home services, Tata home services, etc. In the Jobs bracket, it functions more like Naukri, Indeed, LinkedIn, etc.
 
With a race between such similar Jobs and Gigs players in the market, the common man is clearly a winner! Now the people will have a wider choice and expect more quality service. At this juncture, JobX Robot is ready with 60+ home services and has embedded Job opportunities on the same platform.
 
People have multiple apps on their mobile phones to cater various services like home services, delivery, cabs, etc. and for jobs too. But, with a single JobX Robot mobile app, one can get all the above services and more. JobX Robot is built on the ideology of gig economy, where every person earns dual income by a fixed job and multiple gigs. People looking for instant service and personalized support can always depend on JobX Robot. To fulfill this requirement, JobX Robot is providing a network of franchises across India. For entrepreneurs, the JobX Robot franchise is the best business to start a respectable business. JobX Robot is using the best UI and UX to provide a seamless navigation to its users. Any person above the age of 18 years can register on JobX Robot and start a career with JobX Robot.
 
In just two years since its soft launch, JobX Robot has completed close to 600 jobs with over 950 customers in Hyderabad alone. JobX Robot is in the process of appointing area franchisees across India to start its pan India operations. JobX Robot is headed by Mr. P. Suresh and has a team of 25+ employees to assist him in the development. JobX Robot will become a must have app on everybody’s mobile in the near future.

For further information, please call JobX Robot on +91 9346991079 or visit the website at jobxrobot.com.

