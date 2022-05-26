Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

Business Wire India

MIAMI — Ocean Recovery Group Announces Strategic Hires, Bolsters Recycling and Sustainability Expertise Issuer: Ocean Recovery Group

NEW YORK — LEDA Selects 2022 Cohort Comprised of 101 Top High School Students Issuer: Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse America

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — UNFI’s Climate Goals Validated by Science Based Targets Initiative Issuer: United Natural Foods, Inc.

DAVOS, Switzerland — Pfizer Launches ‘An Accord for a Healthier World’ to Improve Health Equity for 1.2 Billion People Living in 45 Lower-Income Countries Issuer: Pfizer Inc.

NEW YORK — Novata and Climate Neutral Announce Partnership to Provide Private Companies with Carbon Data Solution Through Integrated Emissions Estimator Issuer: Novata and Climate Neutral

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Ingevity publishes 2021 sustainability report highlighting company’s renewable heritage and advancements in environmental, social and governance initiatives Issuer: Ingevity Corporation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bread Financial Releases 2021 ESG Performance Report; Introduces Renewed & Enhanced ESG Strategy Issuer: Bread Financial

WASHINGTON — Yamaha Executives Promote Hybrid Solution of Electrification and Biofuels, Ask for Improved E15 Labeling During 2022 American Boating Congress Issuer: Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit

TOKYO — RepRisk Proudly Announces Launch of ‘RepRisk Japan’ and Unveils New Tokyo Office Issuer: RepRisk

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Symetra Named a 2022 Top Corporate Philanthropist by the Puget Sound Business Journal Issuer: Symetra Life Insurance Company

CHICAGO — Ventas Named a Top Corporate Citizen of 2022 by 3BL Media Issuer: Ventas, Inc.

NEW YORK — The Latino Commission on AIDS and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Teams Win Morgan Stanley’s Annual Strategy Challenge Supporting Nonprofits in the U.S. and the UK Issuer: Morgan Stanley

SWORDS, Ireland — Trane® by Trane Technologies and the State of New Mexico Decarbonize Santa Fe’s Aging Buildings, Save Taxpayers $1.1M Issuer: Trane Technologies

NEW YORK — Columbia Property Trust Releases 2021 ESG Report and Is Recognized as a 2022 Energy Star Partner of the Year and Platinum Green Lease Leader Issuer: Columbia Property Trust, Inc.

OMAHA, Neb. — Valmont Industries, Inc. Recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Plants Program with a 2022 Better Project Award Issuer: Valmont Industries, Inc.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Hasbro Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year Issuer: Hasbro, Inc.

CHICAGO — The Claro Group Shifts Working Capital to Black-Owned Bank, Liberty Bank and Trust, to Help Fuel Growth and Build Wealth in Under-Resourced Communities Issuer: The Claro Group

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — United We Stand: Unilever Supports Systemic Change for LGBTQI+ Communities Issuer: Unilever U.S.

DENVER — VF Corporation Named One of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens Of 2022 Issuer: VF Corporation

LONDON & SAN FRANCISCO — Generation Launches $1.7 Billion Sustainable Solutions Fund IV to Invest in Growth-Stage Companies Driving the Sustainable Future Issuer: Generation Investment Management

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. — Elevate Together® Initiative Expands to Minneapolis With Support of Taylor Corporation Issuer: Taylor Corporation

DALLAS — CyrusOne Partners with AIT Electronic Recycling Solutions to Provide Comprehensive E-Waste Recycling Program Issuer: CyrusOne

DETROIT — Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association Announces 2022 Sustainability Award Recipients Issuer: Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association

WYOMISSING, Pa. — UGI Commits Funding for Largest Renewable Natural Gas Project to Date Issuer: UGI Energy Services, LLC

TORONTO — A New Look, a New Mission: gofor Rebrands With deliver better™, a Carbon Free Last Mile and a Challenge to the Delivery Industry Issuer: gofor

NEW YORK — Sustain.Life, Co-Founded by Former Jet.com and Walmart Executives, Raises $16M to Empower SMEs to Take Climate Action Issuer: Sustain.Life

DAVIDSON, N.C. & SILVER SPRING, Md. — Trane Technologies and Discovery Education Launch a New National STEM Education Initiative to Inspire Students to be Climate Innovators Issuer: Trane Technologies

ATLANTA — Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report Issuer: Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

YOKOHAMA, Japan — The Yokohama Convention & Visitors Bureau Reaffirms Its Pledge to Sustainable Development Issuer: Yokohama Convention and Visitors Bureau

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.– Ingevity publishes environmental product declaration for its Evotherm M1 Warm Mix Asphalt technology Issuer: Ingevity Corporation

CHICAGO — Ventas Earns 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year, Energy Management Award Issuer: Ventas, Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — New Chief Financial Officer Hire Strengthens Legible’s Executive Leadership Team Issuer: Legible Inc.

PITTSBURGH — U. S. Steel, Pittsburgh Penguins Team Up in Support of Braddock Carnegie Library Issuer: United States Steel Corporation

SAN DIEGO — SDG&E’s Digital Tool for Advancing Environmental Justice Named a Fast Company 2022 World Changing Idea Issuer: San Diego Gas & Electric

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Ingevity granted certificate of marine environment biodegradability for Capa thermoplastic technology Issuer: Ingevity Corporation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — UNFI Expands Food Rescue and Recovery Efforts with Too Good To Go Issuer: United Natural Foods, Inc.

BOSTON — BXP Earns 2022 ENERGY STAR® Sustained Excellence Award Issuer: Boston Properties, Inc.

LONDON & MILAN — Kooling and mobiUS Step Up Sustainable Mobility Issuer: Kooling and mobiUS

WASHINGTON — New Research From ACCP Highlights Lack of Diversity in Corporate Social Impact Industry Issuer: Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals (ACCP)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Sintavia Chosen to Represent AM Supply Chain for Aerospace & Defense in Launch of Major White House Initiative Issuer: Sintavia, LLC

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Granite Publishes Annual Sustainability Report Reflecting on 100-Year History Issuer: Granite

ATLANTA — CIM Group and Affiliate Centennial Yards Company Partner with Project REAP in Atlanta to Advance Diversity in Commercial Real Estate Issuer: CIM Group

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Cleantech Leader Aymium Announces World’s Largest Advanced Biocarbon Contract for Its Coal Replacement Product Issuer: Aymium

BOSTON — Play Ball! Amazon Donates Nearly One Million Dollars to Youth Sports Programs Across Massachusetts Issuer: Amazon

WASHINGTON — Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit President Ben Speciale Receives Conservation Achievement Award Issuer: Yamaha Marine Group

DULUTH, Ga. — AGCO Agriculture Foundation Donates to Farmer-Focused Initiative “BORSCH” in Ukraine Issuer: AGCO

MONTERREY, Mexico — Vertua Low-Carbon to Account for Majority of Cement and Concrete Sales By 2025 Issuer: CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

SWORDS, Ireland — Trane Technologies Becomes One of the World’s First Net-Zero Approved Companies with Latest Validation by the Science Based Targets Initiative Issuer: Trane Technologies

HOUSTON — NEXT Carbon Solutions and California Resources Corporation Agree to FEED Study Issuer: NextDecade Corporation

LANCASTER, Pa. — Fulton Bank Releases First Corporate Social Responsibility Report Focused on Changing Lives for the Better Issuer: Fulton Financial Corporation

BREA, Calif. — ViewSonic to Hold Global Online Auction with Unique NFT and Print Art by Artist Cliff Cramp to Benefit Make-A-Wish Orange County & the Inland Empire Issuer: ViewSonic Corp.

VENTURA, Calif. — Nexa3D Underscores Sustainability Commitment with Reforestation Effort Issuer: Nexa3D

PITTSBURGH — Alcoa Releases 2021 Sustainability Report Issuer: Alcoa

BOSTON — Colleen Denzler, CFA, Joins Loomis Sayles as New Head of ESG Issuer: Loomis, Sayles & Company

BLACKWOOD, N.J. — Solar-Powered Classrooms in Remote Villages, Installed by Vision Solar Employees Issuer: Vision Solar

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hexion Releases 2021 Sustainability Report Issuer: Hexion Inc.

HOUSTON — NextDecade and ENGIE Execute 1.75 MTPA LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement Issuer: NextDecade Corporation

CLEVELAND — Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Issues Its Comprehensive Sustainability Report for 2021 Issuer: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany — Shirt Swap! PUMA and BVB Introduce Circularity Project RE:JERSEY to the Fans Issuer: PUMA

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany — Better Materials and renewable Energy: PUMA cuts CO2 Emissions from Offices, Stores and Supply Chain Issuer: PUMA SE

JACKSON, Miss. — Molpus Woodlands Group Publishes 2021 Annual Sustainability Report Issuer: The Molpus Woodlands Group, LLC

DALLAS — CyrusOne Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report Issuer: CyrusOne

NEW YORK — Shake Shack Announces Third Annual Stand For Something Good® Summary Issuer: Shake Shack

