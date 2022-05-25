Thales Helps Customers Secure SAP Applications in the Cloud

Business Wire India

SAP-certified Tokenization solution from Thales enables organizations to seamlessly protect data in numerous SAP applications

Solution addresses significant compliance obstacles to cloud migration by securing data with granular user access controls

Thales CipherTrust Tokenization achieves SAP Certification through the “Co-Innovated with SAP Program”

Thales today announced its CipherTrust Tokenization is the first SAP-certified tokenization solution available to SAP customers that can be used to secure sensitive data. Available via SAP Data Custodian, Thales’s tokenization solution provides more granular levels of data protection and user access controls, dramatically accelerating time to compliance for organizations that are moving more applications and workload to the cloud.

The new availability of Thales’s CipherTrust Tokenization in the SAP Data Custodian builds on a successful, long-term relationship between the two companies for encryption, tokenization and key management solutions. The tokenization solution in the SAP Data Custodian was developed by both organisations through SAP’s Co-innovation Lab, ensuring the security of sensitive data at the most fundamental levels of the application. SAP customers can now secure their private data at rest in a database, in use, and even during development.

“The release of the SAP Data Custodian Tokenization solution powered by Thales’s CipherTrust Tokenization service further advances our commitment to secure our customers’ private data as they migrate to the public cloud,” said Dr Wasif Gilani at SAP. “This new solution builds on the strengths of both partners to create a comprehensive, trustworthy solution for our customers as they operate their applications using sensitive data.”

Maintaining compliance with demanding security regulations

Today’s enterprises must ensure the privacy and security of sensitive data, including personally identifiable information (PII) and payment card information (PCI). In particular, the Schrems II decision mandates that all European companies conduct individual assessments of each data transfer to a non-EU country to ensure compliance. The new partnership between Thales and SAP allows customers to define security on a per-field basis in the application according to templates in the Data Custodian user interface. Field-level security protects private data before it is written to databases, simplifying database access controls and ensuring compliance with PII and PCI regulations.

“Modern enterprises recognize the importance of a comprehensive cybersecurity solution, protecting sensitive data throughout its entire lifecycle, including the earliest moments of data creation,” said Todd Moore, vice president of encryption products at Thales. “This new CipherTrust Tokenization solution, co-developed with our partners at SAP, will give users the confidence that their data is secure at all times even at the most granular, field level. We will continue to partner with companies like SAP to develop highly integrated solutions that ensure data security for all cloud users.”

Thales’s CipherTrust Tokenization solution is generally available today to secure all SAP applications supported by the SAP Data Custodian.

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and “deep tech” innovations – connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum technologies – to build a confident future crucial for the development of our societies. The Group provides its customers – businesses, organizations and governments – in the defense, aeronautics, space, transport, and digital identity and security domains with solutions, services and products that help them fulfil their critical role, consideration for the individual being the driving force behind all decisions.

Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2021, the Group generated sales of €16.2 billion.

