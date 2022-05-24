Dollar Industries Limited Unveils Vision 2025 on the Completion of 50 Years

Business Wire India

To Invest Over Rs 120 Crore On Expansion & New Launches

The Annual Result Of FY 2021-22 Shows a 67% Rise In Net Profit after taxes

To Launching Women’s Lingerie Range This Year

Signs Actress, Yami Gautam For Endorsing Missy

To Open 125 Exclusive Brand Outlets Across Tier 2 & Tier 3 Cities

Unveils A Special Logo To Commemorate The 50th Year

Dollar Industries Limited, one of the leading hosiery brands in India, today, shared their Vision 2025 and unveiled a Special Logo to mark their 50th Year. The Special Logo was unveiled by Mr Din Dayal Gupta, Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Dollar Industries Limited in the presence of Mr Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries Limited.



Dollar Industries Limited, which began its journey in 1972 as Bhawani Textiles, now holds 15% market share of the branded hosiery segment in India. As a part of its Vision 2025, Dollar has earmarked Rs 120 Crore for expansion and new launches. Dollar would be adding one more spinning mill in Dindugul and start a new world class warehousing facility cum Hosiery Park at Jagdishpur in West Bengal which would act as a centralised despatch centre easing out logistics, enhancing economy of scale, rationalisation of staff and output and facilitating faster delivery.



As a part of the company’s Green Mission initiative, the existing 4 MW Solar Power Plant will be increased by 2MW unit taking it up at 6MW. A land has also been purchased in Tirupur where the knitting unit will be expanded. The company would open 125 Exclusive Brand Outlets, mostly in Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities, by 2025.



Dollar, today, also unveiled their 50 year special advertising campaign featuring, brand ambassador, Mr Akshay Kumar, with whom it shares a decade old association.



Dollar has also signed leading Bollywood actress, Ms Yami Gautam as their Brand Ambassador for the Dollar Missy segment. A new Advertising campaign featuring her would be launched soon.



This year will also see Dollar foraying into women’s lingerie segment in a major way with the launch of varied range of products like Everyday Bra, T-shirt Bra, Sports Bra, Beginners Bra, Strapless Bra, Sleep Bra & Nursing Bra under the Dollar Woman category.



“Steady and sustained growth, based on a clear vision has enabled Dollar Industries to become a global brand. The foundation of The Group is based on two core values: Quality and Excellence in the pursuit of realising our goals. By focussing on these and the commitment to offer the best to our customers to meet their growing needs, have been the underlying factors of the groups’ success. I am glad that we have followed these principles over the last 50 years. It has been the hard work of the employees over the years, who I always consider as a part of our family, who has helped us to turn this business into a major conglomerate to reckon with in the hosiery industry. With our third generation now entering the business and holding my hands in going ahead, I can feel the same spark that I felt when I started this business. The younger generation has been successful in making Dollar’s presence felt across e-commerce platforms which has given a great boost to the business,” said Mr Din Dayal Gupta, Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Dollar Industries Limited.



“Our viable advantage lies in our huge production capacity, a large product line, innovation, being contemporary and a reputation of offering world class quality at best price. We have continued to change and reinvent ourselves and revamped our brand and corporate portfolio over the years to make ourselves contemporary with time as we believe that the success of a great family business lies in the perfect blend of both worlds – experience clubbed with modern thinking and new-age vision. It has been a great journey for all of us and we can look back only with fondness. Our growth is sustained by offering newer designs and quality products according to customer’s specifications and demands. Ofcourse, brand loyalty has also played an important role in our growth. The burgeoning success in our newly launched Athleisure range vindicates our plans. We expect similar success with our soon to be launched women’s lingerie range under Dollar Woman. The goal now is to be a Rs. 2000 crore company by FY 2024-25,” said Mr Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries Limited.



Dollar has recently associated with Rajasthan Royals as the principal sponsor, with the intention of enhancing the brand visibility of Athleisure range, nationally. Going forward, Dollar Industries Limited is looking out to expand its market into African countries besides being successful in Middle East.



The Company also announced its annual results for the year ended 31st March, 2022.



Highlights for Q4 & FY22 Standalone Financials



Total Revenue for Q4FY22 & FY22 stood at Rs. 376.79 crore & Rs. 1356.85 crore as compared to Rs.310.44 & Rs.1040.43 crores for Q4FY21& FY21 growth of 21.38% for Q4FY22 & 30.41 % for FY22.

Operating Revenue for Q4FY22 & FY22 stood at Rs. 373.01 & Rs. 1350.32 crore as compared to Rs. 308.31 & Rs. 1036.95 crores for Q4FY21& FY21, growth of 20.98 % for Q4FY22 & 30.22 % for FY22.

EBITDA for Q4FY22 & FY22 stood at Rs. 59.16 crore i.e. 15.70 % & Rs. 223.23 crore i.e. 16.45 % as compared to Rs. 33.24 crore i.e. 10.71 % & Rs. 141.56 crores i.e. 13.61 % for Q4FY21& FY21, growth of 77.95% & 57.69 % for Q4FY22 & FY22.

PAT for Q4FY22 & FY22 stood at Rs. 37.10 crore i.e. 9.85 % & Rs. 145.87 crore i.e. 10.75 % as compared to Rs. 20.09 crore i.e. 6.47 % & Rs. 87.28 crores i.e. 8.39 % for Q4FY21& FY21, growth of 84.63 % & 67.13 % for Q4FY22 & FY22