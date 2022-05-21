Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

This International Day for Biological Diversity, Seagram’s 100 Pipers Pledges for a Greener Tomorrow by Launching 250 Environmentally Linked NFTs

By May 21, 2022

Business Wire India
Announces the sale of 10 unique NFTs and each of these NFTs will have 25 tokens and will further open this opportunity to a maximum of 250 buyers
13 debut Goodness themed NFTs were sold out in under 10 mins of launch last month on World Earth Day
100 Pipers has pledged to plant 1 million trees over the course of one year, under the 100 Pipers ‘Play for a Cause’ platform, in partnership with AROH Foundation

After the exemplary response to the launch of India’s first Environment-themed NFTs dedicated to Tree Plantation titled ‘Now Funding Tomorrow’, Seagram’s 100 Pipers has upped its game by dropping another set of unique environmentally linked NFTs. The saga will continue this International Day for Biological Diversity on 22nd May when the brand rolls out their next set of 10 unique NFTs, each with 25 tokens and will further open this opportunity to a maximum of 250 buyers. Interestingly, all these NFTs are AI generated and celebrate the stories and lives of indigenous trees in India. It doesn’t end there; after successfully concluding the search for their first ‘Chief Tree Officer’, the brand will also launch the search for their next set of ‘Chief Tree Officers’ who will further amplify awareness around the need for Tree Plantation.

Each NFT will be priced at INR 9,999 which will be pledged to a leading Go-Green-NGO. Every NFT purchased will plant 5 more trees, thus adding to the cause of a greener tomorrow.

13 coveted NFTs designs themed around ‘Tree Plantation for Environment Conservation’ were launched on 22nd Apr 2022, for purchase. All 13 NFTs sold out in under 10 mins of launch. Proceeds from the NFT sales will have been transferred to the AROH Foundation and additionally will help in contributing to a portion of the larger Tree Plantation initiative. Furthermore, the brand also found its Chief Tree Officer in the process.

Expressing his excitement towards the initiativeKartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India said, “With our Play For A Cause music events 2022, we had put in efforts towards ensuring a greener future. On the occasion of World Earth Day, we launched the campaign supporting the cause of Tree Plantation & Eco-Regeneration with the launch of 13 unique Goodness Themed NFTs. We are extremely happy that the success of this campaign has spoken louder than our words and has infused us with enough motivation to continue embracing the technology of the future, today. This International Day for Biological Diversity we’re proud to announce, staying true to our commitment, the second batch of NFTs. These NFTs would give the people at large a chance to kickstart a smart investment for a greener tomorrow.”
 
Watch out for the drop of ‘Now Funding Tomorrow’ NFTs on https://ngagen.com/100pipers.

Follow @100pipersindia on Instagram for more details.

By

Related Post

Uncategorized

SocialPilot Doubles down on Vision to Become Best Indian Startup to Work For

dssenthil Nov 30, 2023
Uncategorized

Wipro Unveils “Lab of the Future” with AWS to Transform Lab Processes

dssenthil Nov 30, 2023
Uncategorized

Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences Concludes the 5th Convocation Ceremony

dssenthil Nov 30, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Missed

Uncategorized

SocialPilot Doubles down on Vision to Become Best Indian Startup to Work For

Uncategorized

Wipro Unveils “Lab of the Future” with AWS to Transform Lab Processes

Uncategorized

Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences Concludes the 5th Convocation Ceremony

Uncategorized

Mindspace Business Parks REIT Receives Nine Sword of Honour Awards by British Safety Council

%d bloggers like this: