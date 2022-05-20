RMS Expands Global Risk Views Coverage

Business Wire India

RMS®, a Moody’s Analytics company and world-leading risk modeling and solutions company, announces it will be launching new global views for acute and chronic perils and their climate change impact. RMS already offers a range of regional peril and climate change models, which support detailed acute physical loss modeling products, as well as data products covering hazard and risk scores, and loss costs for individual locations, across multiple time horizons. RMS climate change models and data products have been welcomed by the market, and allow users to stress test portfolio management, risk mitigation, and adaption strategies.

The newly announced global views significantly extend RMS’s peril and climate change impact coverage to provide fully correlated global views of risk, and include event frequency and severity, and analysis for current baseline and future climate views. With these new global views, RMS not only delivers a view of risk for acute peril-specific risks, but also chronic risks such as drought, heat stress, water stress, and sea-level rise.

This global peril coverage will enhance RMS’s applications on the Intelligent Risk Platform™ with the Risk Modeler™, ExposureIQ™, TreatyIQ™, SiteIQ™, and UnderwriteIQ™ applications delivering global insights in the future.

Michael Steel, General Manager, RMS, said: “We are continuing to see growing demand for risk insights on acute and chronic perils and climate change, from investors and corporations across many industries such as banking, commercial real estate, and insurance. The effects of these risks will unfold over many years and will have many direct and indirect implications for both industry and society. We firmly believe that long-term strategies and decision making can only benefit from detailed and analytical insight into hazard and risk impacts for present and future climates.”

END

About RMS

Risk Management Solutions, Inc. (RMS) a Moody’s Analytics company, shapes the world’s view of risk for insurers, reinsurers, financial services organizations, and the public sector. We empower organizations to evaluate and manage global risk from natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, climate change, cyber, and pandemics. RMS models underlie the nearly US$2 trillion Property & Casualty industry and many insurers, reinsurers, and brokers around the world rely on RMS model science.

RMS helped pioneer the catastrophe risk industry, and continues to lead in innovation by offering unmatched science, technology, and 300+ catastrophe risk models. Leaders across multiple industries can address the risks of tomorrow with the RMS Intelligent Risk Platform™, the only open cloud with collaborative applications and unified analytics that can power risk management excellence across organizations and industries.

Further supporting the industry’s transition to modern risk management, RMS spearheaded the Risk Data Open Standard (RDOS), a modern, open-standard data schema designed to be an extensible and flexible asset within modeling/analysis systems.

RMS is a trusted solutions partner, enabling effective risk management for better business decision-making across risk identification and selection, mitigation, underwriting, and portfolio management.

© 2022 Risk Management Solutions, Inc. RMS, the RMS logo, and RMS Risk Intelligence are trademarks of Risk Management Solutions, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Visit RMS.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

RMS is a subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) and operates as part of the Moody’s Analytics business segment. Moody’s Analytics is operationally and legally separate from the Moody’s Investors Service credit rating agency.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519005065/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...