Grovara Partners with Dubai Global Connect Establishes Middle East HQ and Showroom

Grovara, the easy global wholesale experience, announces it has signed a lease agreement and become formally incorporated to do business in Dubai as part of a partnership with Dubai Global Connect (DGC), a permanent wholesale market that facilitates business between international buyers and sellers.

Grovara and Dubai Global Connect cemented their partnership on April 26, 2022 at DGC’s new Visitor Centre in Dubai. Standing, from left are Grovara Sales Director Eugenia Schlitter, Grovara Executive Chairman David Pottruck, Grovara Chief Innovation Officer/Co-founder Peter Groverman, Dubai Global Connect Food Business Development Lead Badreddine Soukarie, and Grovara VP of Global Supply Chain Juliana Rogenski; Seated, from left are Dubai Global Connect Head of Business Development Paul Boots and Grovara CEO/Co-founder Abu Kamara. (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership will integrate Grovara’s first-to-market digital global trading platform with DGC’s one-of-a-kind physical marketplace, providing unprecedented speed, reliability, and growth potential for DGC’s global wholesale buyers and sellers.

Grovara will leverage its international B2B online marketplace with DGC’s state-of-the-art showroom ecosystem for wholesale food, home furnishings, and fashion trade to supercharge CPG brands’ global distribution. Grovara’s digital platform streamlines and automates global wholesale trade, enabling buyers to find and manage suppliers and sellers while showcasing and selling goods online and managing fulfillment.

“The future of trade is digital, with a human touch. Our game-changing global marketplace will help bring Dubai Global Connect’s community of brands and buyers online,” says Grovara Co-Founder and CEO Abu Kamara. “Our technology is a turbo booster for international trade, and coupled with DGC’s state-of-the-art, bespoke physical showroom marketplace, Dubai is ready to be the launch pad.”

DGC’s facility will be one of the highlights of fast-growing Dubai South, the largest single urban master development in Dubai. Dubai South is being developed as an aviation and logistics ecosystem including a multi-modal transport infrastructure connecting air, land, and sea, and planned residential and commercial developments. DGC is located between Al Maktoum International Airport, which will be the world’s largest airport when construction is complete, and Jebel Ali Port, the Middle East’s busiest port.

With 2.5 billion people within a four-hour flight and 5 billion within an eight-hour flight, Dubai is globally recognized as an ideal place to live, work and play, while also offering transparent, business-friendly free-zone regulation across the country. The Dubai South Free Zone fosters ingenuity, offers ease of doing business, and provides comprehensive services that enable 100% foreign ownership and income and personal tax exemption.

Grovara will be the digital global wholesale option for those new businesses looking for buyers and sellers, with easy discovery, pricing, and purchasing that saves time and cost while delivering better performance via a curated marketplace. Sellers rely on Grovara’s automated export and operations document managers and achieve faster sales and brand valuations by selling to more customers.

“Our technology and in-country expertise will make it even easier for buyers and sellers from across the entire region to meet halfway in Dubai, where they’ll find all the support they need to grow,” says Grovara Sales Director Eugenia Schlitter.

DGC offers a number of physical spaces and services for brands and buyers, like showrooms, boutique offices, secure self-storage units with direct access to showrooms, and a smart service center offering a one-stop shop for a variety of business services. DGC is also planning a lavish auditorium, innovation hub, entrepreneurship center, and a year-round program of industry-specific programming.

“We are pleased to welcome Grovara to the Dubai Global Connect community here in Dubai,” says DGC’s Head of Business Development Paul Boots. “Grovara will be able to tap into DGC’s year-round physical showroom ecosystem and showcase some of the great brands available on their platform.

“Dubai is the natural gateway to the emerging markets, and the combination of Grovara and DGC will enable brands to expand their reach to a global buying audience, through Dubai. Partnerships such as these will further support DGC’s ambition to make Dubai a place of reference for the international B2B food trade, and we look forward to supporting them with the growth of their business.”

ABOUT GROVARA

Grovara enables an easy global wholesale experience as the first-to-market online marketplace supporting thousands of CPG products for export/import in more than 50 countries. With offices in Philadelphia, Mexico, and Dubai, Grovara facilitates global exporting and importing with a lightweight, tech-driven platform that provides automation and intelligence-based tools. Grovara leverages visibility, discovery, and an intuitive user experience to deliver easy transacting and management, creating a streamlined pathway to dynamic global growth potential. For more information or to join the curated ecosystem, please visit Grovara.com.

