AI in Crypto Platform, CryptoSmartlife Set to Simplify Crypto Investing in India With Thematic Coin Baskets

​Crypto Tech industry has emerged as one of the fastest-growing technology sub-sectors in the last couple of years. Innovative players are emerging in the space to make crypto investing ubiquitous. And one such hi-tech startup is CryptoSmartlife. This Singapore and India based startup uses Artificial Intelligence, Quant and advanced data science to ensure Crypto, the newly created asset class, reaches everyone by breaking the tech barriers. They have successfully launched, and the platform is accessible via the web portal as well as a mobile app on the android play store.

CryptoSmartlife is on a mission to turn Crypto investing as easy, convenient, and quick as cooking noodles. It is an Artificial Intelligence-powered Crypto Thematic Basket Investment platform where top 100 market capitalization coins are put into baskets based on past returns, price volatility, coin correlations, and other fundamental factors.

This is the first Cryptocurrency investment app of its kind in India which lets users make both one-time and recurring periodic recurring investments in Crypto coin baskets based on popular themes such as Blockchain, Metaverse, NFT, Green Crypto, Web3, etc.

In times such as current market volatility, coin fundamentals, technical indicators , and investment principles become even more important and CryptoSmartlife provides easy access to data metrics such as returns, volatility, sharpe ratio, bullish / bearish signals, so investors can make informed decisions.

Amongst all the Crypto investment apps, what makes CryptoSmartlife distinctive are its innovative customer-centric features: