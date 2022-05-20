AI in Crypto Platform, CryptoSmartlife Set to Simplify Crypto Investing in India With Thematic Coin Baskets

Business Wire India
CryptoSmartlife, Artificial Intelligence powered, India’s first end-to-end thematic basket investment platform, intends to simplify the way India invests in Crypto.
CryptoSmartlife puts the top 100 market capitalization coins into baskets based on popular themes such as Blockchain, Metaverse, NFT, Green Crypto, and Web3.
“AI in Crypto” Platform, CryptoSmartlife is live now as a web portal and android app. It provides access to data metrics such as returns, volatility, sharpe ratio, bullish/bearish signals, to make informed decisions.
CryptoSmartlife is on a mission to turn Crypto investing as easy, convenient, and quick as cooking noodles. It is an Artificial Intelligence-powered Crypto Thematic Basket Investment platform where top 100 market capitalization coins are put into baskets based on past returns, price volatility, coin correlations, and other fundamental factors.
This is the first Cryptocurrency investment app of its kind in India which lets users make both one-time and recurring periodic recurring investments in Crypto coin baskets based on popular themes such as Blockchain, Metaverse, NFT, Green Crypto, Web3, etc.
In times such as current market volatility, coin fundamentals, technical indicators , and investment principles become even more important and CryptoSmartlife provides easy access to data metrics such as returns, volatility, sharpe ratio, bullish / bearish signals, so investors can make informed decisions.
Amongst all the Crypto investment apps, what makes CryptoSmartlife distinctive are its innovative customer-centric features:
Coin basket investment based on risk appetite in less than 2 mins
Auto Rebalancing of coin portfolios based on changing market conditions
Crypto Recurring Basket Investment Plan in one click
Hassle-free withdrawals and deposits
Instant KYC and 24*7 customer-centric support
Digital Transformation and Blockchain Expert Vishnu Tadepalli, Founder-CEO, CryptoSmartlife says, “Current crypto exchanges are very complex and many wanna-be crypto investors are missing out due to lack of education, unfriendly exchange interfaces & other technology barriers. We harness the power of advanced data science to present facts to users, as data never lies. Our back-tested algorithm builds crypto smart baskets based on popular themes, ultimately giving users a simple and easy to use crypto investing experience in a smart & secure way, based on investor’s preferences.”
CryptoSmartlife operates with the vision to be at the forefront of Crypto Innovation and to drive crypto adoption with “crypto learn” & “easy to use” interface. They are planning to roll out a mobile app for IOS devices late May. Company also has plans to extend the platform to Europe, South-East Asia in the later part of this year. This “AI in Crypto” company is expected to announce a series of Crypto-focused initiatives such as Defi and Staking too.
Note: “Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.