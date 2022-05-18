Prince Pipes’ Udaan Awarded Best Channel Loyalty Program in the Customer FEST Awards

Business Wire India

Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd. one of India’s largest integrated piping solutions & multi polymer manufacturers, has been awarded the Best Channel Loyalty Program for its unique customer loyalty program Udaan. The Customer FEST Show is curated & managed by Kamikaze B2B Media – a leading conference organiser. The award was received by Mr. Ashok Mehra, VP, Sales & Marketing and members of Prince Udaan Loyalty Program.



The jury members of the Customer FEST event and category included some of India’s best marketing minds from leading organisations including Zendesk, Edelweiss Wealth Management, American Express, HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Ltd., McDonald’s India, Kotak Mahindra Bank amongst others. The distinguished jury converged to identify some of India’s most unique and innovative marketing programs.



Prince Udaan taking off since 2016 as one of the first loyalty programs in the pipes and fittings industry:



Prince Pipes was one of the first corporates in the pipes and fittings industry to have launched a loyalty program in November 2016 for plumbers and dealers. ‘Prince Udaan’ was created as a loyalty program to cover all Prince Pipes channel partners – including distributors, wholesalers, retailers and plumbers. This was a very significant initiative in the pipes and fittings industry that enabled Prince Pipes to have last mile visibility of stock, roll-out quickest go-to-market strategies, and map tertiary data and loyalty of channel partners.



Mr. Parag Chheda, Joint Managing Director, Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited said, “The Customer Fest Award for Best Channel Loyalty Program is a super endorsement of our commitment to customer focus, service, product quality and experience. Our Udaan Loyalty program was one of first initiatives in our industry. The efficacy of our marketing strategy has been our proactive approach much ahead of times. We transformed from physical to a complete digital format and continued to engage with channel partners in a unique way that addresses their unique needs. Today the platform has over 1 lakh users. Digital adaptation has benefitted us in several ways giving us an efficient sales tracker with single view across multiple micro channel segments, strong brand differentiation, top-of-mind recall in a very competitive market, and a single platform to cater to all partner categories. We are thrilled with the success of Prince Udaan Loyalty program. We will continue to ensure that our partners on the platform enjoy greater benefits as we grow together. Prince Pipes is deeply committed to driving stronger customer – brand relationships.”





Benefits accrued / impact to performance:



●Overall business growth attributed to this effort has been 15-20% YOY

●125% growth in member participation in last 3 years

●35% growth in member satisfaction

●435 campaigns executed in 2021

●Average Ticket size increased by 25% YOY



Prince Udaan contributing to community building and upliftment:



On a regular basis Prince Pipes organizes Plumbers Meet & Plumbers Workshop to educate key influencers about new products, loyalty program, innovations in plumbing industry, new techniques and to address concerns & grievances. Till date, Prince has organized approximately 300 plumber meets per year and 900 meets in the last three years; about 7680 workshops per year and 23040 workshops in the last three years.



Members of Prince Udaan actively participate on World Plumbing Day – Shram Ka Sammaan Campaign:



Prince Pipes has been the torch bearer of the World Plumbing Day. In March 2022, Prince conducted Shram Ka Sammaan Campaign through all-India events across Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Jaipur, Patna and New Delhi. Members of the Udaan Loyalty program were actively engaged at all events as Prince felicitated plumbers for their long-standing association with the company, inspired them about dignity of labour and sensitised them on regular skill upgradation. Prince also provided accidental insurance policies to over 5000 loyal plumbers – again an industry first.

