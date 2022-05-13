Motorola Brings Moto Days With Unbelievable Offers on moto g31, moto g60, edge 20 Fusion, and Other Selected Motorola Smartphones, Exclusively on Flipkart From 14th- 18th May

Business Wire India

moto g31, starting at just Rs. 10,999 is the most affordable device to boast an AMOLED display in India replete with a 50 MP Quad function camera setup and a MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

moto g60, at just Rs. 14,999 is the most affordable smartphone to feature a 108MP camera setup, a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, and a fluid 6.8” HDR10 display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Consumers can also grab Motorola edge 20 fusion with a 108MP quad function camera starting just Rs. 18,999, along with other exciting discounts* on Motorola edge 30 pro and moto e40 during the moto days.

Motorola introduces moto days in an exclusive collaboration with Flipkart, wherein the customers will be able to purchase their favorite smartphones from the Motorola g, e, and edge series with exciting discounts from 14th May to 18th May 2022.

The best seller mid-range smartphone, moto g60 is available at an incredible price of just Rs. 14,999 making it India’s most affordable phone with a 108MP camera system. The moto g60 is powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor and comes with a 120 Hz 6.8” HDR10 display for the ultimate viewing experience.

Another brilliant device by moto, the moto g31 will be available at just Rs. 10,999. One of the most affordable smartphones in India with an AMOLED display, the moto g31 is also packed with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor for blazing-fast performance, a 50MP quad function camera system to capture your precious moments in detail, and a 5,000 mAh battery to support days of usage.

Heavy discounts are also available on the edge family devices such as the edge 20 Fusion, which features the best-in-segment 13 5G bands, a 10-bit AMOLED 90Hz display, and comes with a 108MP Quad function camera setup. It will be available at an offer price of Rs. 18,999. Motorola’s flagship – motorola edge 30 pro, which features the most powerful chipset in an android smartphone, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a super-fluid 144Hz 10-bit pOLED display along with many other features will be on sale for just Rs. 44,999.

Additionally, the latest addition to e series, the moto e40 featuring a class-leading 6.5” display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, India’s first Unisoc T700 Processor, a 48MP triple-camera setup, and a 5000mAh battery will be on sale at a discounted price of just Rs. 9,999.



Details of the offers and discounts offered by Motorola on their select smartphones during this event are mentioned below:



Model

Specifications

Regular Price

Moto Days on Flipkart

moto g31 (4+64GB)

6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

50 MP quad function camera

5000 mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charger

MediaTek Helio G85 processor

ThinkShield for mobile

INR

12,999

INR 10,999



moto g60

108 MP Quad Function Camera System + Best in class 32MP Selfie Camera

Snapdragon 732G Processor

120Hz HDR10 6.8” display

Business Grade Security with ThinkShield for mobile

6000 mAh battery

Near Stock Android Experience

INR

17,999

INR 14,999



Motorola

edge 20 fusion (6+128GB)

MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor

Amazing 6.67-inch 90Hz AMOLED HDR10+ Display

108MP Quad Function Camera + 32MP Selfie Camera

5000 mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charger

Ready For PC

ThinkShield for Mobile

INR

21,499

From INR 18,999



Motorola edge 30 pro

6.7-inch 144Hz 10-Bit pOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage

50MP + 50MP + 2MP quad function camera setup |60MP Front Camera

68W fast charging

IP52 rated body

Ready For Software Experience & Think Shield for Mobile

INR

49,999

INR 44,999

moto e40

Unisoc T700 Processor

4 GB RAM

48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear Camera

64 GB Storage

8 MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Battery

6.5 inches IPS LCD Display

Android v11 OS

INR

10,199

INR 9,999



*T&C Apply.

To learn more about the offers and discounts applicable during the sale event, please visit flipkart.com. Please note, that the offers are subject to change at the sole discretion of Flipkart.

