Exhibitors Showcase Quality Food Products at FIFI International Pavilion of AAHAR 2022

High-quality agricultural, food, and beverage products from Indian and international players were on display at the recent iteration of the AAHAR Food and Hospitality trade show. Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI), as one of the co-associates of the Government of India’s Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO), marked attendance like never before. FIFI has become the pillar for supporting trade and our members are engaged in bringing the finest products in the world to our fellow consumers.

Delayed by a month and then impaired by a few logistical challenges on day one kept the industry thinking about the real turnaround. However, the show gave testimony to the fact that when India opens its doors it is with a bang. FIFI International pavilion itself had participation from over 100 businesses, representing over 1750 brands from more than 100 countries topped with 6 country pavilions. The five day show saw massive footfalls of more than 50000 B2B visitors making this one of the largest trade shows of the country.

In a goodwill message, Mr. Amit Lohani, Founder Director, FIFI welcomed visitors to the FIFI pavilion and said that the 2022 edition saw a turnaround from all the geographies of India. This included organized market leaders like Reliance Retail, Big Basket to unorganized players from tier III cities of the country. The interest from the stakeholders like retailers, hoteliers, restaurant operators, service providers, consumers, and others was incomparable. He was further quoted saying, “We are thrilled to see that the sector has re-engineered itself and we are proud to be a part of this fraternity. This segment stood tall during the global pandemic and is now emerging as a market leader for others to learn from. We also appreciate the support we have received from the senior administration of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and applaud participation from international community members. This says India is shining and that we are here to grow with the India story.”

The five-day event saw attendance from various luminaries. FIFI pavilion was inaugurated by the CEO of FSSAI Shri Arun Singhal, who was accompanied by his colleagues Ms. Inoshi Sharma, Executive Director, and Director Imports Dr. Amit Sharma. Further, Ms. Amanda Strohan, Deputy High Commissioner Embassy of Canada, inaugurated the Canadian pavilion and walked through the FIFI pavilion. The Minister of Trade for Canada too walked the booth along with Canadian Trade Commissioner for Agricultural Affairs. FIFI pavilion also had visits by the A/Ambassador of the USA to India Patricia Lacina along with the Minister Counsellor for Agricultural Affairs; visit of Minister of the trade from South Africa; Ambassador of Iceland to India; Trade Commissioner of ProChile India along with her team to name a few. These visits by several dignitaries from across the globe are a testament to India’s importance in the global context and the robust support FIFI receives from all relevant stakeholders.

Furthermore, on the side-lines of the AAHAR annual trade show, FIFI co-hosted its annual networking reception with H.E. Cameron MacKay, High Commissioner of Canada to India. To firm up the impression of India’s story the Chief Guest at the ceremony Shri Arun Singhal, CEO of FSSAI, shared the stage with the Guest of Honors including Ambassadors and High Commissioners from 7 countries in India. H.E. Adam Burakowski – Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to India; H.E. Juan Angulo, Ambassador of the Republic of Chile to India; H.E. Claudio Ansorena Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica to India; H.E. Jason Keats Hall High Commissioner of Jamaica to India, H.E. David Puig Ambassador of Dominican Republic to India, and H.E. Fleming Raul Duarte Ambassador of Paraguay to India. FIFI team, board members, and members were humbled by the gracious support from all concerned and are committed to furthering these relationships with more meaningful business ties.

