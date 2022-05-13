doola Launches Banking Product for Global Businesses, Allowing Founders Worldwide to Launch an LLC, DAO LLC, or C Corp and Remotely Open a US Bank Account, All In One Go

Business Wire India

doola launches banking product for global founders: doola helps global entrepreneurs start a US business with support including EIN, US address, bank account, and tax filings.

New banking product supports founders on every continent, with no US SSN required, and no visit to the US required.

US monthly business applications are over 400,000 per month (on track for 5M+ in 2022) and there are 50M+ independent creators globally.

doola announced today that they have launched a banking product for global businesses that will allow founders to open a US bank account, remotely, from any continent, with no US Social Security Number required. Founders globally can now register an LLC, DAO LLC, or C Corp through doola, get an EIN (employer identification number) from the IRS with doola, and open a US bank account with doola. It doesn’t stop there: doola also provides ongoing compliance with the state and IRS to keep companies compliant, making doola an all-in-one platform for founders to launch, maintain and grow their US business.

doola helps global web2 and web3 entrepreneurs easily set up an LLC, C Corp, or DAO LLC in the U.S. (Wyoming, Delaware, and all other states) with support including EIN, U.S. address, U.S. bank account, payment gateway, and ongoing state compliance and IRS tax filings. (Photo: Business Wire)

doola’s banking product will include a business checking account along with domestic and international wire transfers, virtual cards, a physical debit card that is mailed to founders anywhere in the world, tools and features to seamlessly integrate with your US entity, and more.

“For any business, whether it’s a venture-backed SaaS startup with a Delaware C Corp or a solopreneur bootstrapping an e-commerce business, having a trustworthy, stable, and scalable banking + payments stack is critical. Through doola, international founders can seamlessly access the US financial ecosystem, including US banking, US payment solutions, US venture capital, and more,” said Jacqueline Reses, an investor in doola,Chairman of the Economic Development Council at Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, and Former Head of Square Capital.

Arjun Mahadevan, CEO, doola said, “From day 1, we’ve known that doola is not a formation service. We’re a fintech company. Founders globally don’t actually want a company; they want a way to accept payments globally in the US dollar, or accept investment from US investors. doola Banking makes our platform the fastest way to go from formation to accepting your first payment/deposit globally. Why? Because we do it all in-house. It’s click button, get company + EIN + bank account, and ongoing compliance including state + IRS filings are taken care of. As our customers like to say, we’re a Business-in-a-Box.”

About doola

doola (formerly StartPack, YCombinator S20) helps global web2 and web 3 entrepreneurs form U.S. LLCs, C Corps, and DAO LLCs by supporting customers through the incorporation process so they can confidently collect payments, build credibility, stay legal, and make more money. doola provides company formation, an EIN, a U.S. address and bank account, access to U.S. payments, a free tax consultation, U.S. tax support, a phone number, $50,000 in startup perks, and more. Today, hundreds of companies have launched with doola, and these founders didn’t need a U.S. social security number to benefit from doola’s products and services. The company is led by Arjun Mahadevan, a former Growth Product Manager at Dropbox, who is a U.S. immigrant and JP Pincheira, a full stack engineer who is a foreign founder from Chile. (HQ: New York City)

doola is a financial technology company and is not a bank. Banking services provided by Piermont Bank; Member FDIC. The doola Visa® Debit Card is issued by Piermont Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and may be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted.

