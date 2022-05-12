SIAL Paris 2022, Join Us at Paris Nord Villepinte From October 15 to 19, 2022 for an Edition Focusing on Innovation

Business Wire India

A NOT-TO-BE-MISSED EVENT

SIAL Paris opens the debates of this edition with the theme Own the Change, an ongoing focus since 2020, to provide all the keys to creating tomorrow’s food, addressing expectations and initiatives all over the world. The edition to be revealed in October is built on commitment and agility, and is based on an extended programme designed to satisfy the anticipation of the entire food ecosystem

HIGHLIGHTS

SIAL Innovation, showcasing the best of the world’s food innovation. Applications are open to exhibitors until August 12, 2022. A panel of experts will recognize the companies whose products are the most innovative in their category.

SIAL Start Up, a brand-new area that will present a fine selection of startups in partnership with Start-up Sesame and FoodTech. The visitors will discover the most innovative French and outside-France young companies.

SIAL Insights/Think Tank encompassing exclusive studies on consumer expectations, product innovations, and food service trends. A new partner, NDP Group, joins the team of experts at Kantar and Protéines XTC in charge of the trend book.

SIAL Podcast, a new monthly news broadcast about the food industry that provides guidance to professionals in our ecosystem throughout the year.

Audrey Ashworth became Director of SIAL Paris

On January 1st of this year, Audrey Ashworth became Director of SIAL Paris. She

took over from Adeline Vancauwelaert under the leadership of Nicolas Trentesaux.

What does the Own the Change theme mean to you?

It reminds us that we are all active participants in the change that is underway, and that we must grasp the environmental, ethical, digital and demographic challenges facing the planet. It is up to us to rise to the challenges of food security and changes in consumption habits. It also means scouting out new talent and nurturing the “young shoots” who are eager to actively contribute to tomorrow’s ecosystem.

What are SIAL’s ambitions?

We strive to be more than just a trade fair. I hope to develop three precise areas: Business: To continue increasing the extent and diversity of attendees, and to federate and foster contacts and encounters among them, whether before, during and after the event. Inspiration: To provide the content and services that boost professionals in their development, and to supply them with pertinent tools they can use 365 days a year. Experience: To extend guidance and recommendations, and to increase the event’s convenience and simplicity. And to always maintain the conviviality that characterizes SIAL Paris.

