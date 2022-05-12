Extramarks – The Learning App Brings the Classroom Environment to Home for After School Learning

Business Wire India





Leading this technological disruption from the front,



The App leverages the proven pedagogy of Learn-Practice-Test, which encourages students toward wholesome learning while simultaneously allowing parents and teachers to track and evaluate the student’s performance. The multimedia content modules are customized for different segments using a game-based, thematic learning approach for junior learners and a hierarchical, layered, and adaptive approach for senior learners. Learners can also benefit from live classes and recorded lectures, practice score boosters, high weightage questions, unlimited doubt solving live sessions, creating custom tests and many more exciting features for a holistic learning experience.



Extramarks – The Learning App: Integrated platform for modern education



Whether students are studying for school, preparing to crack JEE or crack NEET, the best educational App launched with loads of unique & innovative features to make learning effective, engaging & fun:



The company has integrated all its applications in the K-12, JEE, NEET segments and its school-based solutions like Assessment Center and Live Class Platform into a single Extramarks – The Learning App, making it a one-stop learning destination for students across segments for new-age learners to study anywhere and at any time. It offers various curriculum mapped and rich media content prepared by in-house academicians hailing from top universities like IITs and NITs with years of experience and a complete focus on concept clarity which 10,000+ schools then use to impart education.



Extramarks Learning App platform is inherently technology-driven- embedded with artificial intelligence and machine learning to personalize education delivery and provide insights into the progress, learning behaviour, and performance to cater to individual learning needs. Using data analysis techniques, the App can learn from the performance of an individual and throw questions, practice material and prompts mapped to where they stand on the learning curve. Extramarks stays by the student in their journey, driving learning like a teacher giving personalized attention.



Powerful features make Extramarks – The Learning app – a preferred choice of millions of learners.



One App for Everything: Extramarks consists of the syllabus from KG to grade 12, covering the entire K12 spectrum and JEE and NEET courses. Extramarks provides its learning content, aligned with multiple National & State Boards, for all subjects, including Science, Maths, English, Sanskrit, Social Science, Psychology, Biotechnology, Sociology, Computer Science, Economics & Information Practices, for all classes from K-12.

Multiple Profiles: Create multiple profiles in this online learning app to browse through different courses

Vast Question Repository: 1.5 lakhs+ questions added to this live learning app for the practice with access to the extensive multimedia library, interactive content and virtual labs for self-study.

Recommendations: Get recommendations to enhance the live online learning outcomes

Trending Content: Know what peers are studying & discover trending content

Question Categories: Practice score boosters, high weightage questions, top trending questions

Unlimited Doubt Solving Sessions: Get unlimited in-class doubt solving support with our live learning app

All classes, All boards, All subjects: Get access to NCERT solutions, JEE & NEET question papers, content for CBSE & ICSE

Variety of Tests: Extramarks also makes studying at home more effective by providing homework, projects, essays, tests, or assignments. Attempt Mock Tests, Trending Tests, and get access to JEE & NEET Previous Years Question Papers.

Practice-based test modules; Create custom tests based on chapters & difficulty with extension repository of curriculum mapped questions library.

Live Classes: Attend live classes for JEE, NEET & CBSE/ICSE in English & Hindi to help students crack the NEET exam, crack JEE and CBSE/ICSE.

Extramarks – the journey of connecting education from the classroom to home



Today, Extramarks has become a 360-degree learning solutions provider for smooth school-to-home education by delivering a personalized, integrated, and interactive ‘student friendly’ learning experience. What sets Extramarks apart in the industry is its strong brand legacy of 12 years+ in creating curriculum mapped content by leading educators and possession of an utterly unmatched library of content that is revised and perfected with each passing year.



Today, Extramarks has become a 360-degree learning solutions provider for smooth school-to-home education by delivering a personalized, integrated, and interactive 'student friendly' learning experience. What sets Extramarks apart in the industry is its strong brand legacy of 12 years+ in creating curriculum mapped content by leading educators and possession of an utterly unmatched library of content that is revised and perfected with each passing year.

Over the years, Extramarks has earned its position as a leading digital education solutions provider with solutions installed in 10000+ schools across India. Extramarks has sincerely made its presence felt across India and in regions such as the Middle East, South Africa, and Indonesia. With its flagship platform – The Learning App, Extramarks has undoubtedly started a new disruption in after school learning with its loyal learner base of 10M+. Students can visit the website or explore the App on Play Store App Store to learn more and join millions of others on a quest for a lifelong journey.

