Abhinav Immigration President Ajay Sharma Bestowed the Prestigious Business Leader of the Year Award for 2022

Mr. Ajay Sharma, President, and Founder of Abhinav Immigration Services Private Limited, has been awarded the Business Leader of the Year award for 2022 at the 20th Global and 5th Edition India Business Leader of the Year Awards held in the city recently. The award is endorsed by reputed bodies like “World Federation of Marketing Professionals”, “Federation of Human Resources Professionals”, and “CMO Global”.

The award was presented to Ajay Sharma at the hands of S K Dutt, Sr. Advisor, United Nations Conference of Trade and Development (UNCTAD), and Dewang Neralia, Chief Excellence Officer, NTT Data Payment Services India, at a glittering ceremony held at the Taj Lands’ End in Mumbai on May 6. Prominent dignitaries present at the awards ceremony included Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, and Dr. Saugata Mitra, MD, National Dairy Development Board Dairy Services.

A serial entrepreneur Ajay Sharma has been amongst the pioneers of immigration and visa consultancy services in India since 1994. Through Abhinav Immigration Services Pvt Ltd, he has been working in Consultancy and advisory services on citizenship by investment programs, Start-up Visa Programs, and Residency Visa Programs for skilled professionals, business persons, and high net-worth individuals.

A Business Economist (Masters, Batch of 1985, Delhi University) and Commerce Honours graduate (Batch of 1983, Delhi University), Ajay Sharma is a globe-trotter, an affluent speaker, and a cross-culture expert. Besides being a global mobility expert, he likes to write on subjects as diverse as human rights and relations, gender equality, and international relations.

Abhinav Immigration Services is amongst India’s oldest immigration, global mobility, visa, and relocation enterprise. The company delivers unparalleled services for skilled, business, and investor visa aspirants holistically and transparently.

“COVID has been a challenging time for everyone but more so for the global mobility industry, which took a hit as immigration and visa processes came to a halt. As business remained slow for much of the time, keeping the revenue and staff morale up was a huge challenge. At Abhinav, we took some strategic decisions to ensure that the immigration products portfolio reflected these changed circumstances. As a result, despite the challenging times, we achieved 65-70% of the pre-COVID levels. At Abhinav Immigration Services, the company’s senior management led from the front based on the situation demanded. Together, Team Abhinav overcame the fear of COVID and serviced all external stakeholders, especially clients. I accept this award on behalf of the entire Team Abhinav,” Mr. Ajay Sharma, President and Founder – Abhinav Immigration Services Private Limited.

