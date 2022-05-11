SOPA Announces 2022 Journalism Awards Finalists

Business Wire India

The Society of Publishers in Asia (SOPA), a Hong Kong-based not-for-profit organization dedicated to pursuing excellence in journalism, today announced the finalists for the SOPA 2022 Awards for Editorial Excellence (full list here). International, regional and local media outlets submitted more than 750 entries in English and Chinese.

SOPA is celebrating the 40th anniversary since its founding in Hong Kong in 1982. The annual awards recognizing great journalism in the Asia Pacific region have been given out every year since 1999.

This year’s winners will be announced on June 16 at the virtual SOPA Awards Gala and live-streamed on SOPA Asia’s YouTube channel from 7pm Hong Kong time. The evening will feature Gina Chua, executive editor for media startup Semafor, whose career spans The South China Morning Post, The Wall Street Journal and Reuters, in a fireside chat with The Economist’s Alice Su, the winner of last year’s inaugural SOPA Young Journalist Award. Bloomberg TV’s Juliette Saly will host the event.

There are 20 categories, including the new SOPA Awards for Excellence in Audio Reporting and Excellence in Technology Reporting. The investigative reporting category has been renamed as “Carlos Tejada Award for Excellence in Investigative Reporting” to honor the life and work of our late SOPA Editorial Committee member. Carlos, who passed away suddenly late last year, spent more than a decade in Asia, first for The Wall Street Journal, then for The New York Times, directing coverage of some of the biggest stories in the region — many of which were SOPA Award winners. He joined the committee in 2018.

The Google News Initiative (GNI) this year for the first time subsidized award entrants from small media outlets, including the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism.

“The breadth and depth of the entries and the ambitious reporting behind them show that the journalistic spirit is alive and well in newsrooms in the region and around the world despite increasing restrictions on press freedom. The SOPA Awards have played an important role in honoring these efforts which are essential to ensuring a flourishing civil society across Asia,” said Madeleine Lim, senior executive editor at Bloomberg News and chair of the SOPA Editorial Committee.

The Wall Street Journal, Initium Media and WHYNOT (Radio Free Asia) are the finalists for the prestigious SOPA Award for Public Service Journalism for their respective coverage of the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, press freedom in Hong Kong and the Chinese feminist movement.

“In a sense, the year 2021 for journalism is the Year of Reporting Dangerously. A considerable number of this year’s entries focus on the aftermath of the Myanmar coup, the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the persistent Covid-19 pandemic havoc across the region, and the profound transformation of Hong Kong. The finalists showcase how journalists overcame dangerous situations to produce fearless and rigorous news coverage,” said Ting Shi, SOPA Head of Judges and Senior Lecturer at The University of Hong Kong’s HKU Journalism.

The entries were judged by a panel of industry professionals from leading media organisations and prestigious journalism schools from around the world.

2022 Award Categories

Excellence in Reporting on Women’s Issues

Excellence in Journalistic Innovation

Excellence in Audio Reporting

Excellence in Video Reporting

Excellence in Human Rights Reporting

Excellence in Feature Writing

Excellence in Technology Reporting

Excellence in Magazine Design

Excellence in Arts and Culture Reporting

Excellence in Explanatory Reporting

Excellence in Business Reporting

Excellence in Infographics

Excellence in Reporting Breaking News

Excellence in Opinion Writing

Excellence in Reporting on the Environment

Excellence in Photography

The Scoop Award

Carlos Tejada Award for Excellence in Investigative Reporting

SOPA Award for Young Journalists

SOPA Award for Public Service Journalism

The SOPA 2022 Awards Platinum sponsor is Google News Initiative; the Gold sponsor is the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas; and the Silver sponsor is WP Engine.

About SOPA

The Society of Publishers in Asia (SOPA) is a Hong Kong-based not-for-profit organisation that was founded in 1982 to champion freedom of the press, promote excellence in journalism and endorse best practices for all local and regional publishing platforms in the Asia Pacific region.

Today, SOPA is the voice of Asia’s media and publishing industry, and continues to work to uphold media standards and freedoms while celebrating and supporting professional journalism and publishing. The SOPA Awards for Editorial Excellence are the annual flagship awards, serving as a regional benchmark for quality, professional journalism.

www.sopasia.com; www.sopawards.com; SOPA LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005073/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...