JSSI Grows Financial Leadership Team With Key Appointments

JSSI appoints Tim Elberfeld as chief financial officer

Ken Goodman to lead JSSI’s pricing, asset management and insurance efforts as chief underwriting officer



Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI), the leading independent provider of maintenance support and financial services to the business aviation industry, has appointed Tim Elberfeld as chief financial officer and named Ken Goodman as chief underwriting officer. Both Elberfeld and Goodman will report directly to the CEO, Neil Book.

Elberfeld brings more than 20 years of experience across global businesses in all aspects of finance and accounting, including M&A and system implementations, to his new role as chief financial officer and head of information technology at JSSI.

“It is with a lot of excitement that we welcome Tim to the team as we embark on our next chapter of growth and transformation at JSSI. Tim’s experience and leadership has already been felt across the organization,” said Neil Book, chairman and CEO of JSSI.

Elberfeld was previously at TransUnion for 10 years, an information, risk and fraud prevention solutions company, where he held leadership roles including chief accounting officer and chief financial officer of the Africa region, based in Johannesburg, South Africa. Elberfeld began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) where he led cross-border engagements for clients in their execution of complex acquisitions, divestitures, and carve-outs for over 12 years, including a multi-year secondment in Zurich, Switzerland.

“I am excited to join JSSI and be part of an organization that works hard every day to deliver world-class solutions and support to its diverse customer base. I look forward to working with my colleagues at JSSI to help drive the business into the future,” said Elberfeld.

After serving as JSSI’s chief financial officer for six years, Goodman will now lead the organization’s pricing, asset management and insurance efforts as chief underwriting officer. Goodman brings more than 20 years of executive financial experience, having formerly been senior vice president of financial planning and analysis at NetJets and vice president of finance for real estate and stores at Victoria’s Secret.

“I am grateful to Ken for the tremendous job he’s done as CFO over these last six years. I’m excited to see him take on this new challenge and apply his industry knowledge to take our underwriting organization to the next level. He brings a sense of focus, precision and clarity to the critical pricing process, which will ultimately improve the service and value we deliver for our hourly cost maintenance clients,” added Book.

About Jet Support Services, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI), has been the leading independent provider of maintenance support and financial services to the business aviation industry. JSSI maintains more than 2,000 aircraft across the globe, serving customers through an infrastructure of certified technical advisors. JSSI leverages this technical knowledge, experience, buying power and data to provide support at every stage of the aircraft life cycle.

