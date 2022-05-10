Press Release India

Q3 FY22 Results:Mytheresa reports GMV growth of 13.2% in Q3 FY22, a 67% two-year growth, stable profitability and targets strong full fiscal year 2022

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) growth of 13.2% to €186.6 million in Q3 FY22, compared to €164.8 million in Q3 FY21
Top-line strength evident by two-year GMV growth of 67.0% in Q3 FY22 vs. Q3 FY20
LTM growth of active customers of 21.6% in Q3 FY22
Strong Gross Profit growth at 14.4% to €82.8 million in Q3 FY22
Stable profitability levels in Q3 FY22 with €10.2 million in adjusted EBITDA
Strong full fiscal year 2022 expected at the low-end of the given guidance ranges

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) (“Mytheresa” or the “Company”), the parent company of Mytheresa Group GmbH, today announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended March 31, 2022. The luxury multi-brand digital platform delivered another quarter of solid top-line growth with continued profitability.

 

Michael Kliger, Chief Executive Officer of Mytheresa, said, “Our business has shown excellent strength despite the impact of many external challenges in the third quarter. I am pleased, that Mytheresa delivered very solid results and continued adjusted EBITDA profitability. We grew our GMV double-digit, we expanded our customer base healthily, our top customer base has become even stronger and all this against an extraordinary growth of 47% in last year’s quarter. We continued to see strong growth in the United States, where we again had the highest growth for Mytheresa, with outsized growth in warmer weather states like Florida and Texas.”

 

Kliger continued, “While it is impossible to predict the macro-economic environment for the coming months, the luxury sector has consistently proven to be very resilient. Furthermore, the shift to online in luxury shopping is continuing and driving growth. The first weeks of the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 fuel our confidence that Mytheresa remains the partner of choice for luxury designer brands to engage with our high-value multi-brand customers. We remain confident in the short and longer-term potential for profitable growth of our business.”

 

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

 

GMV increase of 13.2% year-over-year to €186.6 million, as compared to €164.8 million in the prior year period
Net sales increase of €4.7 million, or 2.9% year-over-year to €169.5 million slower than GMV due to planned switches of brands to the Curated Platform Model (CPM) and the subsequent effect of recording the platform fee as Net Sales
Increase of 490 basis points gross profit margin to 48.8% compared to 43.9% in the prior year period primarily driven by an increase in sales from the CPM generating 100% gross margin and a continued focus on full-price sales
Adjusted EBITDA of €10.2 million or 6.0% margin in Q3 FY22, as compared to €11.1 million or 6.8% margin in the prior year period. Adjusted operating income of €8.0 million, as compared to €9.1 million in the prior year period
Adjusted net income of €5.6 million, as compared to €4.5 million in the prior year period

RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

 

Strong Global Expansion:

 

Solid GMV growth overall with +13.2% vs. Q3 FY21 and +67.0% vs. Q3 FY20
Strongest GMV growth again in the US with +41.6% vs. Q3 FY21 and increased share of total GMV of 16.4%
Again high-impact top customer events held in Europe, Middle East and the United States
Opening of Mytheresa flagship store on JD.com to increase brand awareness and trust with Chinese consumers

 

Continued Brand Partnerships:

 

Launch of exclusive capsule collections and pre-launches in collaboration with Loewe, Moncler, Berluti, Manolo Blahnik x Birkenstock, Gucci, Dior Eyewear and many more
Successful beauty pop-up with French, luxury plant-based skincare brand Sisley
Continued success with the operations of the Curated Platform Model (CPM) with 6 brands

 

High-quality Customer Growth:

 

LTM growth of active customers of 21.6% reaching 755,000 customers
Solid number of first-time buyers in Q3 FY22 with over 110,000 customers
Very positive repurchase rates in Q3 FY22 of customer cohorts acquired a year ago
Strong growth of number of top customers with 33.3% in FYTD22 vs. FYTD21 as well as an increase in average GMV per all customers of 4.4% in FYTD22 vs. FYTD21
Successful growth of our exclusive resale service in partnership with Vestiaire Collective and expansion of the service to the UK and soon to the US

 

Consistent Strong Operational Performance:

 

Maintained business continuity in all operations with focus on health and well-being of all Mytheresa employees as top priority despite Omicron virus wave in Germany
High customer satisfaction with a Net Promoter Score of 77.7% in Q3 FY22 – not as high as last year due to continued global shipping delays driven by workforce shortages due to COVID
Achieved strong Gross Profit Margin with 48.8% in Q3 FY22 based on continued focus on full-price business and increasing share of CPM generating 100% gross profit

 

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

 

For the full fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, we expect to achieve our guidance at the low-end of the given ranges:

 

GMV in the range of €755 million to €775 million, representing a 23% to 26% growth
Net sales at €700 million to €720 million
Gross profit at €350 million to €365 million, representing a 22% to 27% growth
Adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 9% to 10%

 

The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect Mytheresa’s expectations as of today’s date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. Mytheresa does not intend to update its forward-looking statements until its next quarterly results announcement, other than in publicly available statements.

 

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

 

Mytheresa will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter of fiscal year 2022 financial results on May 10 , 2022 at 8:00am Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Mytheresa’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.mytheresa.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at +1 (844) 200-6205 (USA) or +1 (929) 526-1599 (International). The passcode will be 239252. A replay will be available via webcast through Mytheresa’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:00am Eastern Time on May 11, 2022, through May 17, 2022, by dialing +1 (866) 813-9403 (USA) or +44 204 525-0658 (International). The replay passcode will be 383682.

 

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

 

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic; the impact of restrictions on use of identifiers for advertisers (IDFA); future sales, expenses, and profitability; future development and expected growth of our business and industry; our ability to execute our business model and our business strategy; having available sufficient cash and borrowing capacity to meet working capital, debt service and capital expenditure requirements for the next twelve months; and projected capital spending. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements and our prospects, you should carefully consider the factors set forth below.

 

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

 

The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make.

 

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made.

 

Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, including the section titled “Risk Factors” included in the form 20-F filed on October 15, 2021 under Rule 424(b)(4) of the Securities Act. These documents are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at: https://investors.mytheresa.com.

 

ABOUT NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES AND OPERATING METRICS

 

We review a number of operating and financial metrics, including the following business and non-IFRS metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. We present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Net Income because they are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Further, we believe these measures are helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results, because they exclude the impact of items that are outside the control of management or not reflective of our ongoing operations and performance. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Net Income have limitations, because they exclude certain types of expenses. We use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Net Income as supplemental information only. You are encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons we consider it appropriate for supplemental analysis.

 

Our non-IFRS financial measures include:

 

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net income before finance expense (net), taxes, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude IPO preparation and transaction costs, other transaction-related costs and IPO-related share-based compensation expenses.
Adjusted Operating Income is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as operating income, adjusted to exclude IPO preparation and transaction costs, other transaction-related costs and IPO-related share-based compensation expenses.
Adjusted Net Income is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net income, adjusted to exclude finance expenses on our Shareholder Loans, IPO preparation and transaction costs, other transaction-related costs, IPO-related share-based compensation expenses and related income tax effects.

 

We are not able to forecast net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect net income (loss), including, but not limited to, Income taxes and Interest expense and, as a result, are unable to provide a reconciliation to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA.

 

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is an operative measure and means the total Euro value of orders processed. GMV is inclusive of merchandise value, shipping and duty. It is net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations. GMV does not represent revenue earned by us. We use GMV as an indicator for the usage of our platform that is not influenced by the mix of direct sales and commission sales. The indicators we use to monitor usage of our platform include, among others, active customers, total orders shipped and GMV.

 

ABOUT MYTHERESA

 

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear and kidswear. The highly curated edit of over 200 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa’s unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €612.1 million net sales (+36.2% vs. FY20) in its first fiscal year as a public company (https://investors.mytheresa.com).

 

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

 

Financial Results and Key Operating Metrics
(Amounts in € millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2021

 

March 31, 2022

 

Change
in % / BPs

 

March 31, 2021

 

March 31, 2022

 

Change
in % / BPs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in millions) (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) (1)

€ 164.8

 

€ 186.6

 

13.2%

 

€ 449.7

 

€ 550.6

 

22.4%

Active customer (LTM in thousands) (1), (2)

621

 

755

 

21.6%

 

621

 

755

 

21.6%

Total orders shipped (LTM in thousands) (1), (2)

1.384

 

1,703

 

23.1%

 

1.384

 

1,703

 

23.1%

Net sales

€ 164.8

 

€ 169.5

 

2.9%

 

€ 449.7

 

€ 514.9

 

14.5%

Gross profit

€ 72.4

 

€ 82.8

 

14.4%

 

€ 209.6

 

€ 260.2

 

24.1%

Gross profit margin(3)

43.9%

 

48.8%

 

490 BPs

 

46.6%

 

50.5%

 

390 BPs

Adjusted EBITDA(4)

€ 11.1

 

€ 10.2

 

(8.1%)

 

€ 43.7

 

€ 52.6

 

20.2%

Adjusted EBITDA margin(3)

6.8%

 

6.0%

 

(80 BPs)

 

9.7%

 

10.2%

 

50 BPs

Adjusted Operating Income(4)

€ 9.1

 

€ 8.0

 

(12.6%)

 

€ 37.6

 

€ 45.8

 

21.9%

Adjusted Operating Income margin(3)

5.5%

 

4.7%

 

(80 BPs)

 

8.4%

 

8.9%

 

50 BPs

Adjusted Net Income(4)

€ 4.5

 

€ 5.6

 

25.8%

 

€ 24.5

 

€ 32.7

 

33.5%

Adjusted Net Income margin(3)

2.7%

 

3.3%

 

60 BPs

 

5.5%

 

6.4%

 

90 BPs

(1) Definition of GMV, Active customer and Total orders shipped can be found on page 29 in our Interim Report.
(2) Active customers and total orders shipped are calculated based on orders shipped from our sites during the last twelve months (LTM) ended on the last day of the period presented.
(3) As a percentage of net sales.
(4) EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted Operating Income, adjusted net income are measures not defined under IFRS. For further information about how we calculate these measures and limitations of its use, see the following pages.

 

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

 

Financial Results and Key Operating Metrics
(Amounts in € millions)

 

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, operating income to adjusted operating income and net income to adjusted net income:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2021

 

March 31, 2022

 

Change
in %

 

March 31, 2021

 

March 31, 2022

 

Change
in %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in millions) (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

€ (50.0)

 

€ (4.3)

 

(91.4%)

 

€ (24.6)

 

€ (9.5)

 

(61.2%)

Finance expenses, net

€ (4.6)

 

€ 0.3

 

(106.8%)

 

€ (14.8)

 

€ 0.7

 

(104.8%)

Income tax expense

€ 3.8

 

€ 2.0

 

(47.2%)

 

€ 13.5

 

€ 12.4

 

(7.8%)

Depreciation and amortization

€ 2.0

 

€ 2.3

 

12.0%

 

€ 6.1

 

€ 6.7

 

10.2%

thereof depreciation of right-

 

of use assets

€ 1.3

 

€ 1.4

 

9.7%

 

€ 3.9

 

€ 4.2

 

6.2%

EBITDA

€ (48.7)

 

€ 0.3

 

(100.6%)

 

€ (19.8)

 

€ 10.3

 

(152.0%)

IPO preparation and transaction

 

costs(1)

€ 3.3

 

€ 0.0

 

(100.0%)

 

€ 7.0

 

€ 0.0

 

(100.0%)

Other transaction-related costs(2)

€ 0.0

 

€ 0.3

 

N/A

 

€ 0.0

 

€ 1.3

 

N/A

IPO related share-based

 

compensation(3)

€ 56.5

 

€ 9.6

 

(82.9%)

 

€ 56.6

 

€ 40.9

 

(27.6%)

Adjusted EBITDA

€ 11.1

 

€ 10.2

 

(8.1%)

 

€ 43.7

 

€ 52.6

 

20.2%

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2021

 

March 31, 2022

 

Change
in %

 

March 31, 2021

 

March 31, 2022

 

Change
in %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in millions) (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

€ (50.7)

 

€ (2.0)

 

(96.1%)

 

€ (25.9)

 

€ 3.6

 

(113.8%)

IPO preparation and transaction

 

costs(1)

€ 3.3

 

€ 0.0

 

(100.0%)

 

€ 7.0

 

€ 0.0

 

(100.0%)

Other transaction-related costs(2)

€ 0.0

 

€ 0.3

 

N/A

 

€ 0.0

 

€ 1.3

 

N/A

IPO related share-based

 

compensation(3)

€ 56.5

 

€ 9.6

 

(82.9%)

 

€ 56.6

 

€ 40.9

 

(27.6%)

Adjusted Operating Income

€ 9.1

 

€ 8.0

 

(12.6%)

 

€ 37.6

 

€ 45.8

 

21.9%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

 

Financial Results and Key Operating Metrics
(Amounts in € millions)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2021

 

March 31, 2022

 

Change
in %

 

March 31, 2021

 

March 31, 2022

 

Change
in %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in millions) (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

€ (50.0)

 

€ (4.3)

 

(91.4%)

 

€ (24.6)

 

€ (9.5)

 

(61.2%)

IPO preparation and transaction

 

costs(1)

€ 3.3

 

€ 0.0

 

(100.0%)

 

€ 7.0

 

€ 0.0

 

(100.0%)

Other transaction-related costs(2)

€ 0.0

 

€ 0.3

 

N/A

 

€ 0.0

 

€ 1.3

 

N/A

IPO related share-based

 

compensation(3)

€ 56.5

 

€ 9.6

 

(82.9%)

 

€ 56.6

 

€ 40.9

 

(27.6%)

Finance expenses on shareholder

 

loans(4)

€ (5.0)

 

€ 0.0

 

(100.0%)

 

€ (16.0)

 

€ 0.0

 

(100.0%)

Income tax effect(5)

€ (0.4)

 

€ 0.0

 

(100.0%)

 

€ 1.6

 

€ 0.0

 

(100.0%)

Adjusted Net Income

€ 4.5

 

€ 5.6

 

25.8%

 

€ 24.5

 

€ 32.7

 

33.5%

(1) Represents non-recurring professional fees, including consulting, legal and accounting fees, related to our initial public offering, which are classified within selling, general and administrative expenses.
(2) Other transaction-related costs represents non-recurring professional fees, including advisory and accounting fees, related to potential transactions.
(3) In fiscal 2021, with the effective IPO, certain key management personnel received a one-time granted share-based compensation, for which the share-based compensation expense will be recognized upon defined vesting schedules in the future periods, including €40.9 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2022. We do not consider these expenses to be indicative of our core operating performance.
(4) Our Adjusted Net Income excludes finance income (expenses) associated with our Shareholder Loans, which we do not consider to be indicative of our core performance. We did not receive any cash proceeds under the Shareholder Loans, which originated as part of the Neiman Marcus acquisition in 2014. In January 2021, we repaid our Shareholder Loans (principal plus outstanding interest) using a portion of the net proceeds from our initial public offering.
(5) Reflects adjustments to historical income tax expense to reflect changes in taxable income for each of the periods presented due to changes in finance expenses related to the Shareholder Loans, assuming a statutory tax rate of 27.8%.

 

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit and Comprehensive Income
(Amounts in € thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in € thousands)

 

 

March 31, 2021

 

March 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2021

 

March 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

 

164,776

 

169,512

 

449,728

 

514,914

Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

 

 

(92,413)

 

(86,747)

 

(240,114)

 

(254,716)

Gross profit

 

 

72,363

 

82,765

 

209,614

 

260,199

Shipping and payment cost

 

 

(19,265)

 

(25,146)

 

(51,931)

 

(70,622)

Marketing expenses

 

 

(22,094)

 

(23,280)

 

(59,231)

 

(69,536)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

(80,040)

 

(34,214)

 

(117,701)

 

(111,352)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

(2,040)

 

(2,284)

 

(6,107)

 

(6,728)

Other expense (income), net

 

 

329

 

184

 

(568)

 

1,612

Operating income

 

 

(50,747)

 

(1,975)

 

(25,925)

 

3,574

Finance income

 

 

5,905

 

0

 

22,148

 

0

Finance costs

 

 

(1,295)

 

(314)

 

(7,380)

 

(702)

Finance income (costs), net

 

 

4,610

 

(314)

 

14,768

 

(702)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

(46,137)

 

(2,289)

 

(11,157)

 

2,872

Income tax expense

 

 

(3,838)

 

(2,028)

 

(13,464)

 

(12,418)

Net income (loss)

 

 

(49,975)

 

(4,317)

 

(24,621)

 

(9,546)

Cash Flow Hedge

 

 

(992)

 

448

 

(43)

 

(1,721)

Income Taxes related to Cash Flow Hedge

 

 

211

 

(125)

 

(20)

 

479

Foreign currency translation

 

 

 

14

 

 

(39)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

(781)

 

337

 

(63)

 

(1,281)

Comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

(50,755)

 

(3,979)

 

(24,683)

 

(10,827)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic & diluted earnings per share

 

(0.60)

(0.05)

 

(0.33)

(0.11)

Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding (basic & diluted) – in millions

 

 

82.8

 

86.4

 

74.4

 

86.3

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Amounts in € thousands)

 

(in € thousands)

 
 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2022

Assets

 
 
 
 
 

Non-current assets

 
 
 
 
 

Intangible assets and goodwill

 
 

155,611

 

155,242

Property and equipment

 

 

8,810

 

8,308

Right-of-use assets

 
 

14,009

 

21,923

Total non-current assets

 
 

178,430

 

185,473

Current assets

 
 

 

 

 

Inventories

 

 

247,054

 

226,117

Trade and other receivables

 
 

5,030

 

5,932

Other assets

 

 

14,667

 

58,713

Cash and cash equivalents

 
 

76,760

 

93,527

Total current assets

 

 

343,510

 

384,288

Total assets

 
 

521,941

 

569,761

 
 
 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity and liabilities

 
 

 

 

 

Subscribed capital

 
 

1

 

1

Capital reserve

 

 

444,951

 

488,022

Accumulated Deficit

 
 

(60,837)

 

(70,382)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

1,602

 

320

Total shareholders’ equity

 
 

385,718

 

417,961

 
 
 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Provisions

 

 

717

 

750

Lease liabilities

 
 

8,786

 

17,032

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

2,308

 

5,058

Total non-current liabilities

 
 

11,811

 

22,841

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Tax liabilities

 

 

14,293

 

20,862

Lease liabilities

 

 

5,361

 

5,116

Contract liabilities

 
 

10,975

 

8,737

Trade and other payables

 

 

43,558

 

42,797

Other liabilities

 
 

50,225

 

51,448

Total current liabilities

 

 

124,412

 

128,959

Total liabilities

 
 

136,223

 

151,800

Total shareholders’ equity and liabilities

 

 

521,941

 

569,761

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(Amounts in € thousands)

 

(in € thousands)

 

Subscribed capital

 

Capital reserve

 

Accumulated deficit

 

Hedging reserve

 

Foreign currency translation reserve

 

Total shareholders’ equity

Balance as of July 1, 2020

 

1

 

91,008

 

(28,232)

 

 

1,602

 

64,377

Net income

 

 

 

(24,621)

 

 

 

(24,621)

Other comprehensive income

 

 

 

 

(63)

 

 

(63)

Comprehensive income

 

 

 

(24,621)

 

(63)

 

 

(24,683)

Capital increase initial public offering (referred to as IPO)

 

 

283,224

 

 

 

 

283,224

IPO related Transaction costs

 

 

(4,550)

 

 

 

 

(4,550)

Share-based compensation

 

 

59,833

 

 

 

 

59,833

Balance as of March 31, 2021

 

1

 

429,514

 

(52,853)

 

(63)

 

1,602

 

378,201

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance as of July 1, 2021

 

1

 

444,951

 

(60,837)

 

 

1,602

 

385,718

Net income

 

 

 

(9,546)

 

 

 

(9,546)

Other comprehensive income

 

 

 

 

(1,242)

 

(39)

 

(1,281)

Comprehensive income

 

 

 

(9,546)

 

(1,242)

 

(39)

 

(10,827)

Issued capital from exercise of share options

 

 

369

 

 

 

 

369

Share-based compensation

 

 

42,701

 

 

 

 

42,701

Balance as of March 31, 2022

 

1

 

488,022

 

(70,382)

 

(1,242)

 

1,563

 

417,961

 

 

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in € thousands)

 

 
 
 

Nine months ended March 31,

(in € thousands)

 
 

2021

 

2022

 
 
 
 
 
 

Net income (loss)

 

 

(24,621)

 

(9,546)

Adjustments for

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

6,107

 

6,728

Finance expense (income) costs, net

 

 

(14,768)

 

702

Share-based compensation

 

 

59,833

 

42,701

Income tax expense

 

 

13,464

 

12,418

Change in operating assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Increase (decrease) in provisions

 

 

133

 

33

(Increase) decrease in inventories

 

 

(63,425)

 

20,937

(Increase) decrease in trade and other receivables

 

 

(805)

 

(902)

Decrease (increase) in other assets

 

 

2,526

 

(44,035)

(Decrease) increase in other liabilities

 

 

(3,936)

 

(509)

Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities

 

 

(1,083)

 

(2,239)

Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables

 

 

(10,493)

 

(761)

Income taxes paid

 

 

(2,684)

 

(2,620)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

(39,751)

 

22,907

Expenditure for property and equipment and intangible assets

 

 

(1,555)

 

(1,702)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment and intangible assets

 

 

44

 

Net cash (used in) investing activities

 

 

(1,511)

 

(1,702)

Interest paid

 

 

(4,581)

 

(702)

Proceeds from bank liabilities

 

 

64,990

 

Repayment of liabilities from banks

 

 

(74,990)

 

Repayment of Shareholder loans

 

 

(171,827)

 

Proceeds from capital increase

 

 

283,224

 

IPO preparation and transaction costs

 

 

(4,550)

 

Proceeds from the exercise of share options

 

 

 

369

Payment of lease liabilities

 

 

(4,345)

 

(4,067)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

 

87,922

 

(4,400)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

46,659

 

16,806

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

 

 

9,367

 

76,760

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(18)

 

(39)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

 

 

56,008

 

93,526

 

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005162/en/

By

