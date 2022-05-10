OPEX® Debuts Its Industry-Leading Sure Sort® Robotic Sorting System in Europe

Business Wire India

OPEX® Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation providing innovative solutions for warehouse, document, and mail automation, will exhibit for the first time at LogiMAT, Europe’s largest international trade show for intralogistics solutions and process management.

LogiMAT will be held from 31 May to 2 June in Stuttgart, Germany. OPEX’s automation experts will conduct continuous live demonstrations of the company’s Sure Sort® sorting system and showcase all of OPEX’s warehouse automation solutions designed to help businesses thrive.

“We are excited to present our solutions at LogiMAT for the first time,” said John Sauer, Senior Director, Global Business Development, Warehouse Automation, OPEX. “OPEX has been a leader in warehouse automation for over 10 years in North America. As we continue to grow and expand our reach throughout Europe, we can help even more customers find automation solutions to improve their workflow, accelerate change, and drive efficiencies in their infrastructure.”

Earlier this year, OPEX opened a new facility in Duisburg, Germany, where customers and product resellers have the opportunity to test and interact with OPEX’s suite of warehouse automation solutions, including Sure Sort.

Introduced in 2017, the Sure Sort small-item robotic sorting system has revolutionized order fulfillment in ecommerce distribution centers worldwide. With a compact array of sort locations that can be scaled, sized, and customized in the small footprint of a single-pass put wall, Sure Sort quickly and accurately processes up to 2,400 items per hour with limited labor.

Sure Sort easily directs a wide range of items, including cylindrical, clear, plastic bagged and blister pack items up to 2.27 kilograms. It can handle products as large as 38, 1cm long, 30,48 cm wide, and 15,24 cm high.

Popular uses of Sure Sort include:

Order fulfillment applications for ecommerce;

Retail store distribution (brick and mortar);

Parcel sortation/presort by zip code or mail zone to reduce shipping charges;

Kitting for assembly of item-of-the-month clubs or meal delivery kits, for example;

Reverse logistics and replenishment; and

Warehouse cross-docking, retail cross-docking and sort-to-aisle where space is limited.

OPEX is vertically integrated—innovating, engineering, manufacturing, selling and servicing all of its automated solutions. This translates to the highest degree of quality equipment, reliable operations, product longevity and an exceptional client experience.

About OPEX

OPEX Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ, USA—and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia—OPEX has more than 1,600 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005317/en/

