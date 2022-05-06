90 Percent of New Moms Are Tired and Cranky Suggests Beddy-Momspresso Survey

Business Wire India

The survey was conducted in metro cities: Delhi, Mumbai Bangalore, and Hyderabad

The survey suggests 85% of the new mothers were sleep deprived

Over 50% of moms cited bed-sharing with their newborns to be the reason for their disturbed sleep, but currently, only 15% of them have separate mattress for their babies

Beddy by Centuary Mattress, through its Mother’s Day campaign, aims for mothers and children to sleep better by highlighting the importance of separate, special mattresses for babies and children.

This International Mother’s Day, Centuary Mattress, India’s fastest-growing mattress brand with a three-decade legacy, intends to highlight the importance of sound sleep for new moms and reiterate the need for separate and specially designed mattresses for babies and children. Beddy, Centuary’s brand for baby mattresses, thus undertook a survey with Momspresso to find how the mothers of newborns are faring on their sleep. The survey was carried out in four major cities, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.



Eight hours of sound sleep a night is what adults should get. However, with raising a baby comes sleep deprivation, especially for new moms, which leads to fatigue, crankiness, and even depression. According to the survey, 90% moms claimed that they feel tired and cranky by the end of the day, with 85% feeling that they need a few more hours of sleep and 75% of the moms saying they cannot manage their daily chores.



The survey also suggested that 53% of mothers cited bed-sharing with their newborns to be one of the top reasons for their disturbed sleep. 76% mothers cited the top reason for bed sharing was that they felt their child was safer- contrary to the established guidelines provided by leading doctors from the likes of The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Canadian Pediatric Society. The guidelines state that a baby is safest on a firm mattress, in a separate cot, right beside/ in the same room as the parents. The Cranky Moms campaign thus aims to underline the necessity of separate baby beds and mattresses, for both, the sound sleep of mothers and better back support and development of babies.



90% of the moms agreed that with the child spending 50-70% of their time sleeping, the mattress played an important role in the right back support and development. Most mothers felt that the ideal baby mattress should be breathable, temperature regulating, waterproof, and made from natural material- incidentally, all the qualities (and many more others) that the Beddy Nest mattress has.



Speaking about the campaign, Ms. Shruti Malani, Co-founder of Beddy by Centuary Mattress, said, “This Mother’s Day, we want to highlight sleep deprivation in new moms. The survey we conducted in association with Momspresso highlights that the new moms need more help and are often overwhelmed, besides being sleep deprived. To this cause, each of us has something to contribute personally or professionally. As a brand, both Centuary and Beddy stand to fulfill the promise of better sleep and healthier life for both moms and babies through our specially designed mattresses.”

