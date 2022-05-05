Ecopia AI and Airbus Expand Partnership to Enable Global 3D Vector Mapping

Business Wire India

Today, Ecopia AI announced the expansion of its partnership with Airbus, pairing Ecopia’s large-scale 3D vector mapping technology with Airbus’ global satellite imaging capability. This partnership will enable the creation of a high-precision three-dimensional vector representation of the real world, created and maintained with unprecedented speed. As part of this expanded relationship, Ecopia will also be joining Airbus’ certified reseller network – further providing the ability for Ecopia to resell Airbus imagery as part of their product suite.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505005436/en/

Sample of the 3D Vector Map of Buildings and Vegetation Generated by Ecopia AI Leveraging Airbus Imagery (Photo: Business Wire)

Through this continued partnership, Ecopia will leverage Airbus’ global very high-resolution 30cm imagery from Pléiades Neo and 50cm imagery from Pléiades, which will serve as an input for Ecopia’s AI-based 3D mapping systems. These 3D maps will offer a digital foundation for applications across sectors including government, insurance, telecommunications, and consumer applications.

Ecopia has begun large-scale map production under this partnership, having completed 3D vector mapping of buildings and vegetation across two countries covering more than 14,000,000 buildings over 136,000km2 in support of a client initiative – an effort completed in just 3 weeks.

“We’re happy to provide our very high-resolution imagery to support Ecopia’s global 3D mapping capability,” said Francois Lombard, Director of Intelligence Business at Airbus Defence and Space. “The 30cm resolution and geolocation accuracy of Pléiades Neo, combined with Ecopia’s AI-based systems, offers the perfect assets for precise and detailed mapping, while the high-revisit frequency of the satellites is ideal to monitor land cover evolution and keep any 3D databases up-to-date.”

“We are very excited to announce this expansion of the Ecopia-Airbus partnership,” said Abigail Coholic, Senior Director, Channel Partnerships at Ecopia AI. “This relationship not only empowers Ecopia’s capability of delivering high-precision 3D vector maps at a global scale but also represents a step towards our vision of creating a digital twin of the Earth in collaboration with our partners.”

About Airbus

Airbus pioneers sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world. The Company constantly innovates to provide efficient and technologically-advanced solutions in aerospace, defence, and connected services. In commercial aircraft, Airbus offers modern and fuel-efficient airliners and associated services. Airbus is also a European leader in defence and security and one of the world’s leading space businesses. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions and services worldwide.

About Ecopia AI

Ecopia is on a mission to create a digital twin of the Earth. We leverage artificial intelligence to convert high-resolution imagery into high-definition (HD) Vector Maps. These maps form a digital representation of reality and are embedded into decision-making applications, offering unique insight at scale. Ecopia’s HD Vector Maps are leveraged for hundreds of commercial and government applications across over 100 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.ecopia.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505005436/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...