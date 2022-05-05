Eaton to Supply Medium-duty Transmissions to Proterra for Electric Transit Vehicles

Business Wire India

Power management company Eaton has announced its eMobility business has been chosen to supply a 4-speed medium-duty electrified vehicle (EV) transmission to Proterra, a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, for the company’s ProDrive drivetrain used in Proterra ZX5 electric transit buses.

“Our EV transmissions have unmatched performance, providing class-leading acceleration, horsepower, range and durability,” said Julie Marshaus, manager, New Product Introductions, ePowertrain, Eaton’s Vehicle Group. “The transmissions also have the ability to enable longer range due to efficiency gains.”

The medium-duty 4-speed transmission, to be used in city buses in North America, addresses the primary issue related to single-speed drives that have contradictory requirements for high efficiency at top speeds and increased torque at launch and low speeds. The transmission is a lightweight, countershaft gearbox with torque capacity up to 1,200 Nm (885 lb.-ft.) and electric gearshift actuation that enables manufacturers to use smaller, more efficient motors.

Eaton’s 4-speed transmission has fine-pitch helical gears that ensure smooth, low-noise operation and a shifting strategy designed to extend range and battery life. Road tests have shown a 20%­ to 30% efficiency improvement in energy consumption under normal driving conditions compared with a direct-drive transmission and a 10% to 15% improvement compared with a current 2-speed solution.

“Eaton has been in the hybrid transmission business for over 15 years, and we have more than two billion miles of reliable operation of hybrid transmission-equipped trucks and buses on the road,” Marshaus said. “Our 4-speed transmission provides uncompromised launch-ability on grade and has shift points to keep the electric motor operating in its most efficient region while drivability and vehicle safety is taken into account.”

Eaton’s eMobility business was formed by combining products, expertise and global manufacturing capabilities from Eaton’s Electrical and Vehicle Groups. The eMobility product portfolio includes intelligent power electronics, reliable power distribution and protection solutions, and efficient ePowertrain solutions for passenger car, commercial vehicle and off-highway customers. Learn more about Eaton’s eMobility business at Eaton.com/eMobility.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

