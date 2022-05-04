Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR Signs MoU With Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs

Business Wire IndiaShiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR, through its Academy of Continuing Education (ACE) signed a Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) through its School of Corporate Governance and Public Policy. The MoU is aimed at enhancing professional learning, research, and training in corporate affairs and corporate governance related areas.

The MoU envisages combined efforts in the areas of joint academic programmes, research, and training along with jointly organizing conferences on thematic areas of relevance.

Dr. Bibek Banerjee, Dean of School of Management and Entrepreneurship, Academy of Continuing Education and Dr. Niraj Gupta, Head, School of Corporate Governance and Public Policy Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs signed the MoU. Shri Praveen Kumar, Director General & Chief Executive Officer of Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs under the aegis of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Dr. Ananya Mukherjee, Vice-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR were also present for the signing.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Praveen Kumar, Director General & Chief Executive Officer of Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, stated that as an institute IICA tries to anticipate and meet the needs of learners in a way no one else does. IICA has always focused on a unique learning model. The institution aspires to align itself with the 21st Century and position the organization for the future. Highlighting the significance of this partnership, Shri Praveen mentioned that the collaboration will aid in bridging the gap between fast-changing industry expectations and career needs of senior working professionals.

Dr. Bibek Banerjee, Dean of School of Management and Entrepreneurship, Academy of Continuing Education said, “Both – ACE of Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR, and IICA offers executive development programs, including Ph.D., MBA, and certification programs to sharpen existing managerial skills and knowledge and create new knowledge for shaping businesses of tomorrow. Therefore, there is significant potential to establish a symbiotic relationship between the two institutions, which will ultimately benefit professional capacity development in both the Government and Private Sectors.”

Dr. Ananya Mukherjee, Vice-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University Delhi NCR said, “The Academy of Continuing Education at Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR has been established with a focus on developing and educating the path shapers of tomorrow. The University offers a unique opportunity for students to experience a multi-disciplinary, research-driven, and entrepreneurial ecosystem. This MoU with IICA is another step towards that direction.”

