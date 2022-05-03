U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Visits Deployment of Velodyne Lidar’s Intelligent Infrastructure Solution at Morgan State

Business Wire India

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) announced U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited a deployment of Velodyne’s Intelligent Infrastructure Solution (IIS) in a tour to highlight the Department’s investments in infrastructure. The projects he reviewed, which includes Velodyne’s IIS, play a key role in what he said is the future of transportation infrastructure.

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited a deployment of Velodyne Lidar’s Intelligent Infrastructure Solution in a tour to highlight the Department’s investments in infrastructure. The full stack solution combines Velodyne’s award-winning lidar sensors and Bluecity’s AI software. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar)

Morgan State University, a historically Black college in Baltimore, hosted U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for a campus visit and tour of its National Transportation Center lab. Velodyne’s IIS was a featured part of the Secretary’s tour in the University’s Urban Mobility and Equity Center. Secretary Buttigieg reviewed various sensor outputs generated by Velodyne’s Ultra Puck and discussed potential IIS applications with Morgan State students. The solution, deployed in partnership with Bluecity and Iteris, is installed at one of the main intersections into the university to collect traffic data and safety analytics.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s work implementing new infrastructure programs means more investment by the public sector into the latest transportation technologies. New programs under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – like the Safe Streets and Roads for All and SMART grant program – will advance safety, equity and sustainability on our roads.

Buttigieg said, “We’re living through a period of extraordinary change in technology, some of the technologies that are being developed and managed right here.”

“We are seeing our solution in action across the globe, providing real-time data and analytics on things like near-misses and vulnerable road user activity,” said Sally Frykman, Chief Marketing Officer, Velodyne Lidar. “With pedestrian fatalities at an all-time high and disproportionately represented across disadvantaged communities, reliable and high performing technology can bring much needed safety to the underserved.”

About Intelligent Infrastructure Solution

Intelligent Infrastructure Solution delivers traffic monitoring and analytics to improve road safety, efficiency and air quality, and help cities plan for smarter, safer transportation systems. The full stack solution, combining Velodyne’s award-winning lidar sensors and Bluecity’s AI software, is deployed across three continents, including systems rolled out in Texas, Florida, Nevada, California, New Jersey, Missouri and Canada.

By improving traffic flow and reducing congestion, Intelligent Infrastructure Solution advances energy efficiency and reduces greenhouse gas emissions for a more sustainable future. Recently, the solution won the 2022 SXSW Innovation Awards by the South by Southwest Conference and Festivals. In 2021, Intelligent Infrastructure Solution received a Smart 50 Award presented by Smart Cities Connect to honor the 50 most transformative smart cities projects in the world.

For more information on the Intelligent Infrastructure Solution, contact Velodyne Sales: 669.275.2526, sales@velodyne.com.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality, and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

