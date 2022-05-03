Sky UK Renews Capacity With SES in Latest Multi-Year Deal

Business Wire India

Audiences across the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland will continue to enjoy their favourite premium content via Sky UK, as the leading pay-TV operator extended multiple transponder contracts with SES. This renewal secures an additional contract backlog of approximately EUR 84 million, building on the EUR 90 million capacity agreement signed between the two companies in 2021, with contract durations up to end 2028.

With this renewal, Sky UK will continue to leverage the Ku-band capacity at SES’s prime neighbourhood at 28.2/28.5 degrees East to deliver TV channels in standard definition (SD), high definition (HD) and ultra-high definition (UHD) to their subscribers. 28.2/28.5 degrees East is one of SES’s prime TV neighbourhoods reaching more than 18 million TV homes in the UK and Ireland.

“We have a strong, long-term partnership with SES and are pleased to extend that further with this agreement. Satellite delivery has been the foundation of our TV business and it will continue to play an important role in our future,” said Patrick Behar, Chief Business Officer at Sky.

“Having been partners with Sky UK for almost four decades, this new multi-year, multi-transponder renewal underscores the importance of satellite in delivering premium viewing experiences amid the evolving TV landscape,” said Steve Collar, CEO of SES. “As Europe’s leading media and entertainment company, Sky remains the thought-leader in our industry and we are excited to continue to support Sky in their mission to deliver the very best content at the highest levels of quality and reliability, reaching millions of subscribers sustainably and cost effectively.”

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries almost 8,400 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 366 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

