Loomis, Sayles & Company announced today that Colleen Denzler, CFA, has been named the firm’s head of ESG (environmental, social and governance). Colleen, who is based in Boston, will report to David Waldman, chief investment officer.

Colleen Denzler, CFA, Joins Loomis Sayles as New Head of ESG (Photo: Business Wire)

As head of ESG, Colleen – who brings significant ESG, investment and leadership experience to Loomis Sayles – will advance the firm’s already well-established ESG initiatives, support sustainability efforts as part of Loomis Sayles’ own governance, ensure investment teams have access to ESG data and research, and help to provide solutions for our clients’ increasing ESG needs. Together with the firm’s dedicated ESG team, Colleen will:

Work across the entire firm to refine ESG priorities, goals, metrics and criteria, as well as maintaining alignment with the ever-evolving regulatory requirements for ESG;

Partner with investment teams to identify how ESG considerations may be further incorporated into their investment processes and to determine areas of engagement with companies in which they invest;

Collaborate with various industry groups to foster best investment management practices; and

Communicate Loomis Sayles’ approach to sustainability and ESG to clients and stakeholders.

In addition, Colleen will oversee the existing firm-wide ESG committee structure to provide strategic support to Loomis Sayles’ investment teams, conduct internal education and serve as a thought leader on material sustainability issues.

“Prioritizing ESG and sustainability – which meaningfully impact the global economy, the financial markets and society at large – is a matter of fiduciary responsibility and good stewardship of clients’ capital,” said Kevin Charleston, chief executive officer. “We are fortunate to have a professional of Colleen’s caliber guiding the next phase of the firm’s commitment to integrating ESG considerations into our investment processes as we seek to create long-term value for our clients.”

“Good governance and sustainable business practices are inherent factors in our decision-making as long-term investors who seek to deliver superior long-term, risk-adjusted returns to our clients,” said David Waldman, chief investment officer. “Colleen’s extensive background will be an asset as we strive to leverage ESG insights and data in our investment processes and to design products consistent with clients’ ESG objectives.”

Over her more than 35 years in the asset management industry, Colleen has held a number of investment and ESG leadership roles. She began her career at Calvert Asset Management, an early leader in responsible investing, where she was an ESG portfolio manager and analyst. Colleen went on to leadership roles at Janus Henderson, where she was Global Head of Fixed Income Strategy, and American Century Investments, where she was a senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Money Markets. She then served as Chief Investment Officer of First Affirmative Financial Network, a sustainable investment focused RIA, and president of its industry-leading SRI Conference. Colleen later leveraged her expertise as a strategic advisor to asset managers on ESG and sustainable investing. Most recently, Colleen led ESG integration efforts at Smith Capital Investors.

Loomis Sayles became a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) initiative in 2015 and is a signatory to the UK Stewardship Code.

Find Loomis Sayles’ ESG policy statement, 2021 sustainability report and more information on the firm’s approach to ESG here: https://www.loomissayles.com/website/esg/Environmental-Social-and-Governance

ABOUT LOOMIS SAYLES

Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles & Company has helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund clients worldwide. The firm’s performance-driven investors integrate deep proprietary research and risk analysis to make informed, judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns for clients. This rich tradition has earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for whom it manages $335.9 billion* in assets (as of 31 March 2022).

*Includes the assets of both Loomis, Sayles & Co., LP, and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. ($38.4 billion for the Loomis Sayles Trust Company). Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P.

