Hilton Hotel and Convention Centre Debuts at Bengaluru’s Largest Hospitality Complex at Embassy Manyata

Embassy Office Parks REIT (NSE: EMBASSY / BSE: 542602) (‘Embassy REIT’), India’s first publicly listed real estate investment trust and Asia’s largest by area, and leading global hospitality company Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announced the opening of Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park and the Hilton Convention Centre at Embassy Manyata Business Park (‘Embassy Manyata’), Bengaluru. Hilton’s 266-key flagship-branded hotel and connecting conference facilities are part of the 619-key dual-branded hotel complex, which includes the 353-key Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park launched earlier this year. The three premises form the Hilton Hotels Embassy Manyata complex, owned by Embassy REIT and managed by Hilton.

The Hilton Hotels Embassy Manyata is one of the largest hotel complexes in South India, and amongst the biggest in the country. The mixed-use complex brings a unique hospitality offering to North Bengaluru; with two hotels, five food and beverage outlets, a state-of-the-art convention centre, and a class-leading retail hub in the works. The complex is located within close proximity to retail and leisure facilities in North and Central Bengaluru as well as important commercial business districts. The hotel is conveniently located within a 30-minute drive from the Kempegowda International Airport.

A confluence of world-class amenities with two distinct brands – Hilton Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Garden Inn – provides more options for the modern traveler and aims to create ‘bleisure’ experiences that combine technology-enabled efficiencies and a spectrum of meeting and event spaces with a variety of dining and entertainment options.

With the dual hotels offering direct access to approximately 60,000 square feet of convention space, guests can enjoy integrated cutting-edge experiences in the heart of North Bengaluru. The complex is one of its kind, offering seamless scalability for physical and hybrid events powered by advanced event technology solutions. The convention centre redefines the Indian convention landscape and caters to events of varying scales. It includes a 13,000 square feet pillarless grand ballroom that can accommodate up to 1,500 people, and multiple versatile meeting and event spaces.

Embassy Manyata is one of India’s largest business parks with an operational area of around 12 million square feet and provides wellness-oriented grade A office products catering to over 100,000 employees from 42 global corporates. With this timely launch, the Total Business Ecosystem offered by Embassy Manyata evolves further to include facilities for hosting corporate events and social interactions apart from hospitality. A recently inaugurated flyover with dedicated spur roads service the park facilitates smooth access and egress from the Outer Ring Road.

Michael Holland, CEO of Embassy Office Parks REIT, said, “The opening of the Hilton Hotel and Convention Centre at Embassy Manyata creates a hospitality anchor at the entrance of one of the largest business parks in India. In particular, it adds a much-desired conferencing space that benefits not only our corporate occupiers but Bengaluru as a whole. The NXT Plaza will integrate retail and multiple dining options, making the complex a focal point of Embassy Manyata’s Total Business Ecosystem. Embassy REIT’s partnership with Hilton continues to grow with the opening of this integrated complex which we are confident will emerge as Bengaluru’s brightest beacon of hospitality.”

Navjit Ahluwalia, Senior Vice President and Country Head of Hilton in India, said, “The opening of one of the largest hotel complexes in South India is a key milestone for Hilton as it ushers in a new era of post-pandemic travel. We are confident that the Hilton Hotels Embassy Manyata complex will signal the return of in-person events and emerge as the top preference for both leisure and business travelers, as we continue to deliver exceptional experiences created through Hilton’s renowned hospitality. Furthermore, it strengthens our strategic partnership with Embassy REIT, and our complementary vision to create sustainable hospitality experiences.”

Hilton Hotels Embassy Manyata is located at Hebbal, Outer Ring Road, Nagawara, Bengaluru 560 045. For more information, or to make a reservation, travelers may visit hiltonsatmanyatabengaluru.com or call on +91-8069012345/69112345.

