Wipro Limited Announces Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2022 under IFRS

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) today announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022.



Highlights of the Results

Results for the Quarter ended March 31, 2022:

Gross Revenue was Rs 208.6 billion ($2.7 billion1), an increase of 28.4% YoY

IT Services Segment Revenue was at $2,721.7 million, an increase of 3.1% QoQ and 26.4% YoY

Non-GAAP2 constant currency IT Services segment revenue increased by 3.1% QoQ and 28.5% YoY

IT Services Operating Margin3 for the quarter was at 17.0%, a decrease of 60 bps QoQ

Net Income for the quarter was Rs 30.9 billion ($406.9 million1), an increase of 4.0% QoQ and 3.9% YoY

Earnings Per Share for the quarter was at Rs 5.64 ($0.071), an increase of 4.6% YoY

Operating Cash Flow was at Rs 23.3 billion ($307.3 million1), which is 75.5% of Net Income



Results for the Year ended March 31, 2022:

Gross Revenue was Rs 790.9 billion ($10.4 billion1), an increase of 27.7% YoY

IT Services Segment Revenue was at $10,355.9 million, an increase of 27.3% YoY

Non-GAAP2 constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue increased by 26.9% YoY

IT Services Operating Margin3 for the year was at 17.7%, a decrease of 254 bps YoY

Net Income for the year was Rs 122.2 billion ($1,610.5 million1), an increase of 13.2% YoY

Earnings Per Share for the year was at Rs 22.35 ($0.291), an increase of 17.0% YoY

Operating Cash Flow was at Rs 110.8 billion ($1,460.4 million1), which is 90.7% of Net Income

Our closing strength of employees for IT Services was at 243,128, an increase of 45,416 employees on a YoY



Performance for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2022



Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director said, “We have had an outstanding year, finishing with $10.4 Bn in revenues, and an industry-leading growth of 27% year on year. This is our sixth straight quarter of strong revenue growth at or over 3%. We are excited with the addition of Rizing and the CAS Group to Wipro’s service offerings. With all markets, sectors and Global Business Lines now growing in double-digits year on year, we have a strong foundation for next year’s growth.”



Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said, “Our efforts on client mining have resulted in an addition of eight customers in more than $100 Mn bucket on YoY basis. We delivered operating margins of 17.7% for the year, after significant investments on solutions, capabilities and talent. Net Income for the year was highest ever at $1.6 Bn and delivered robust growth in EPS of 17.0% YoY.”



Outlook for the quarter ending June 30, 2022

We expect Revenue from our IT Services business to be in the range of $2,748 million to $2,803 million*. This translates to a sequential growth of 1% to 3%.



*Outlook is based on the following exchange rates: GBP/USD at 1.34, Euro/USD at 1.12, AUD/USD at 0.73, USD/INR at 75.26 and CAD/USD at 0.79



Capital Allocation



The interim dividend of Rs 1 and Rs 5 declared by the Board at its meetings held on January 14th and March 25th, 2022 shall be considered as the final dividend for the financial year 2021-22.



IT Services

Wipro continued its momentum in winning large deals with our customers as described below:

A US-based global healthcare company will leverage Wipro FullStride Cloud Services to engineer products for cloud and digital technologies based on a Product Oriented Delivery (POD) model.

A US-based multinational technology company has renewed its existing contract to curate geospatial information that will enable the customer with evaluations and recommendations on map modelling processes.

A leading US-based global benefits and payroll administration company has awarded Wipro a transformational business process services contract to optimize costs in health & wealth benefits and customer care.

A multinational telecommunications network company, headquartered in the Nordics, has awarded Wipro a contract to drive transformation and digitalization of business processes that enhances customer value through high quality service delivery.

A leading Europe-based provider of transport solutions has partnered with Wipro to transform their digital workplace, supporting the shift towards sustainable transport solutions.



Digital Services Highlights

We continue to see increasing traction in digital oriented and other strategic deals as illustrated below:

A leading global cosmetics company has selected Wipro to rollout their SAP S/4HANA in a region that will drive their business growth. This transformation will enable the customer to harmonize their business processes, accelerate time to market, innovate, and enhance user experience.

A leading Asia-based multinational automotive electronics supplier has selected Wipro to develop the engineering blueprint for their next generation software defined vehicle platform using Wipro’s Cloud Car architecture.

Designit has been selected by a multinational technology conglomerate to design a digital onboarding experience and support hybrid working needs of employees of a large company in the mobility sector.

A Smart City based in the Middle East has selected Wipro to build a secure, reliable on-demand 5G network using autonomous drones for the high-bandwidth requirements of residents, businesses, and visitors.

A Europe based financial services company has renewed is its Data Center and cloud infrastructure management contract with Wipro to support its transformation to a Hybrid Cloud model.

A government body based in the Middle East has selected Wipro as the digital partner to build a data-led AI marketplace that will bring the local talent, government and private sector together.

Wipro is engaged as the primary partner to design and develop hardware for a series of RUs (radio units) to enable end to end O-RAN 5G solution deployment for service provider customers with one of the leading US based telecommunications networking provider.

Analyst Recognition



Wipro was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Service Providers

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Service BPO

Wipro was featured in HFS Top 10: Retail and CPG Services, Application Modernization Services and SAP S/4HANA Services, 2022

Wipro ranks among the Top Service Providers in Whitelane Benelux IT Sourcing Study 2022 and Netherlands IT Outsourcing Study 2021

Wipro was rated as a Leader in Everest Group’s Digital Interactive Experience (IX) and Digital Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Wipro was rated as a Leader in Everest Group’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services and Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Solution Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Operations and Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – Global

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Avasant Healthcare Payor Digital Services and Provider Digital Services RadarView™ 2022 – 2023

Wipro was rated as a Leader in Avasant Intelligent Automation Services RadarView™ 2021 – 2022

*Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers ", Jorgen Heisenberg, et al, 7 February 2022. Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers", Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services", Daniel Barros, et al, 22 February 2022. Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Customer Service BPO", Deborah Alvord, et al, 28 March 2022.

IT Products

IT Products segment revenue for the quarter was Rs 1.2 billion ($15.8 million1)

IT Products segment results for the quarter was a loss of Rs 0.02 billion ($0.29 million1)

IT Products segment revenue for the year was Rs 6.2 billion ($81.4 million1)

IT Products segment results for the year was a profit of Rs 0.12 billion ($1.5 million1)



India business from State Run Enterprises (ISRE)

India SRE segment revenue for the quarter was Rs 1.9 billion ($24.6 million1)

India SRE segment results for the quarter was a profit of Rs 0.17 billion ($2.3 million1)

India SRE segment revenue for the year was Rs 7.3 billion ($96.2 million1)

India SRE segment results for the year was a profit of Rs 1.2 billion ($15.5 million1)



Please refer to the table at the end for reconciliation between IFRS IT Services Revenue and IT Services Revenue on a non-GAAP constant currency basis.



About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts that are excluded or included, as the case may be, from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.



The table at the end provides IT Services Revenue on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating IT Services Revenue from the current reporting period into U.S. dollars based on the currency conversion rate in effect for the prior reporting period. We refer to growth rates in constant currency so that business results may be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Further, in the normal course of business, we may divest a portion of our business which may not be strategic. We refer to the growth rates in both reported and constant currency adjusting for such divestments in order to represent the comparable growth rates.



This non-GAAP financial measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition to this non-GAAP measure, the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure should be carefully evaluated.



Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2022, prepared under IFRS, along with individual business segment reports, are available in the Investors section of our website www.wipro.com

Quarterly Conference Call

We will hold an earnings conference call today at 07:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time (10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss our performance for the quarter. The audio from the conference call will be available online through a web-cast and can be accessed at the following link- https://links.ccwebcast.com/?EventId=WIP290422



An audio recording of the management discussions and the question-and-answer session will be available online and will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.wipro.com

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 240,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.



Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.



For the convenience of the readers, the amounts in Indian Rupees in this release have been translated into United States Dollars at the certified foreign exchange rate of US$1 = Rs 75.87, as published by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on March 31, 2022. However, the realized exchange rate in our IT Services business segment for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was US$1= Rs 75.91

Constant currency revenue for a period is the product of volumes in that period times the average actual exchange rate of the corresponding comparative period

IT Services Operating Margin refers to Segment Results Total as reflected in IFRS financials





WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)























As at March 31, 2021



As at March 31, 2022















Convenience translation into US dollar in millions

Refer footnote 1

ASSETS















Goodwill





139,127



246,989



3,255

Intangible assets





13,085



43,555



574

Property, plant and equipment





85,192



90,898



1,198

Right-of-Use assets





16,420



18,870



249

Financial assets















Derivative assets





16



6



^

Investments





10,576



19,109



252

Trade receivables





4,358



4,765



63

Other financial assets





6,088



6,084



80

Investments accounted for using the equity method





1,464



774



10

Deferred tax assets





1,664



2,298



30

Non-current tax assets





14,323



10,256



136

Other non-current assets





15,935



14,826



195

Total non-current assets





308,248



458,430



6,042

Inventories





1,064



1,334



18

Financial assets















Derivative assets





4,064



3,032



40

Investments





175,707



241,655



3,185

Cash and cash equivalents





169,793



103,836



1,369

Trade receivables





94,298



115,219



1,519

Unbilled receivables





27,124



60,809



801

Other financial assets





7,245



42,914



566

Contract assets





16,507



20,647



272

Current tax assets





2,461



2,373



31

Other current assets





24,923



28,933



381

Total current assets





523,186



620,752



8,182

















TOTAL ASSETS





831,434



1,079,182



14,224

















EQUITY















Share capital





10,958



10,964



145

Share premium





714



1,566



21

Retained earnings





466,692



551,252



7,266

Share-based payment reserve





3,071



5,258



69

Special Economic Zone Re-investment reserve





41,154



47,061



620

Other components of equity





30,506



42,057



554

Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company





553,095



658,158



8,675

Non-controlling interests





1,498



515



7

TOTAL EQUITY





554,593



658,673



8,682

















LIABILITIES















Financial liabilities















Loans and borrowings





7,458



56,463



744

Lease liabilities





13,513



15,177



200

Derivative liabilities





–



48



1

Other financial liabilities





2,291



2,961



39

Deferred tax liabilities





4,633



12,141



160

Non-current tax liabilities





11,069



17,818



235

Other non-current liabilities





7,835



7,571



100

Provisions





2



1



^

Total non-current liabilities





46,801



112,180



1,479

Financial liabilities















Loans, borrowings and bank overdrafts





75,874



95,233



1,255

Lease liabilities





7,669



9,056



119

Derivative liabilities





1,070



585



8

Trade payables and accrued expenses





76,512



99,034



1,305

Other financial liabilities





1,470



33,110



436

Contract liabilities





22,535



27,915



368

Current tax liabilities





17,324



13,231



174

Other current liabilities





24,552



27,394



361

Provisions





3,034



2,771



37

Total current liabilities





230,040



308,329



4,063

TOTAL LIABILITIES





276,841



420,509



5,542

















TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES





831,434



1,079,182



14,224

^ Value is less than 1





















WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)



































Three months ended March 31,



Year ended March 31,







2021



2022



2022



2021



2022



2022















Convenience translation into US dollar in millions

Refer footnote 1











Convenience translation into US dollar in millions

Refer footnote 1

Revenues





162,454



208,600



2,749



619,430



790,934



10,425

Cost of revenues





(109,805)



(147,965)



(1,950)



(423,205)



(555,872)



(7,327)

Gross profit





52,649



60,635



799



196,225



235,062



3,098





























Selling and marketing expenses





(10,679)



(14,078)



(185)



(41,400)



(54,935)



(724)

General and administrative expenses





(8,689)



(12,528)



(165)



(34,686)



(46,382)



(611)

Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net





886



1,075



14



2,995



4,355



57

Other operating income/(loss), net





–



7



^



(81)



2,186



29

Results from operating activities





34,167



35,111



463



123,053



140,286



1,849





























Finance expenses





(1,122)



(1,717)



(23)



(5,088)



(5,325)



(70)

Finance and other income





4,447



3,946



52



20,912



16,257



214

Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method





4



(16)



^



130



57



1

Profit before tax





37,496



37,324



492



139,007



151,275



1,994

Income tax expense





(7,755)



(6,399)



(84)



(30,345)



(28,946)



(382)

Profit for the period





29,741



30,925



408



108,662



122,329



1,612





























Profit attributable to:



























Equity holders of the Company





29,721



30,873



407



107,946



122,191



1,610

Non-controlling interests





20



52



1



716



138



2

Profit for the period





29,741



30,925



408



108,662



122,329



1,612





























Earnings per equity share:



























Attributable to equity holders of the Company



























Basic





5.39



5.64



0.07



19.11



22.35



0.29

Diluted





5.38



5.63



0.07



19.07



22.29



0.29





























Weighted average number of equity shares



























used in computing earnings per equity share



























Basic





5,510,335,838



5,470,020,412



5,470,020,412



5,649,265,885



5,466,705,840



5,466,705,840

Diluted





5,524,619,810



5,486,955,729



5,486,955,729



5,661,657,822



5,482,083,438



5,482,083,438

^ Value is less than 1































Additional Information:



Particulars

Three months ended

Year ended

March

31, 2022

December

31, 2021

March

31, 2021

March

31, 2022

March

31, 2021

Audited

Audited

Audited

Audited

Audited

Revenue











IT Services











Americas 1

58,342

56,644

46,510

217,874

178,091

Americas 2

63,963

61,076

46,475

239,404

179,821

Europe

60,743

59,620

45,107

233,443

165,441

APMEA

23,560

23,596

20,825

91,103

82,462

Total of IT Services

206,608

200,936

158,917

781,824

605,815

IT Products

1,201

1,767

2,117

6,173

7,685

ISRE

1,868

1,623

2,302

7,295

8,912

Reconciling Items

(2)

(3)

4

(3)

13

Total Revenue

209,675

204,323

163,340

795,289

622,425













Other operating income/(loss), net











IT Services

7

14

–

2,186

(81)

Total Other operating income/(loss), net

7

14

–

2,186

(81)













Segment Result











IT Services











Americas 1

11,530

11,390

9,863

42,820

33,040

Americas 2

12,150

12,057

10,500

47,376

41,589

Europe

9,056

9,172

8,704

35,739

31,673

APMEA

1,946

2,483

3,074

10,523

11,476

Unallocated

361

173

1,257

434

5,153

Other operating income/(loss), net

7

14

–

2,186

(81)

Total of IT Services

35,050

35,289

33,398

139,078

122,850

IT Products

(22)

96

145

115

45

ISRE

171

134

587

1,173

1,061

Reconciling Items

(88)

16

37

(80)

(903)

Total Segment result

35,111

35,535

34,167

140,286

123,053

Finance expenses

(1,717)

(1,403)

(1,122)

(5,325)

(5,088)

Finance and Other Income

3,946

3,578

4,447

16,257

20,912

Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method

(16)

76

4

57

130

Profit before tax

37,324

37,786

37,496

151,275

139,007



The Company is organized into the following operating segments: IT Services, IT Products and India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE).



IT Services: As announced on November 12, 2020, effective January 1, 2021, the Company re-organized IT Services segment.to four Strategic Market Units (“SMUs”) – Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe and Asia Pacific Middle East Africa (“APMEA”).



Americas 1 and Americas 2 are primarily organized by industry sector, while Europe and APMEA are organized by countries.



Americas 1 includes Healthcare and Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and Lifesciences, Retail, Transportation and Services, Communications, Media and Information services, Technology Products and Platforms, in the United States of America and entire business of Latin America (“LATAM”). Americas 2 includes Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Manufacturing, Hi-tech, Energy and Utilities industry sectors in the United States of America and entire business of Canada. Europe consists of United Kingdom and Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Benelux, Nordics and Southern Europe. APMEA consists of Australia and New Zealand, India, Middle East, South East Asia, Japan and Africa.



IT Products: The Company is a value-added reseller of desktops, servers, notebooks, storage products, networking solutions and packaged software for leading international brands. In certain total outsourcing contracts of the IT Services segment, the Company delivers hardware, software products and other related deliverables. Revenue relating to the above items is reported as revenue from the sale of IT Products.



India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE): This segment consists of IT Services offerings to entities/ departments owned or controlled by the Government of India and/ or any State Governments.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue to IT Services Revenue as per IFRS ($Mn)



Three Months ended March 31, 2022

IT Services Revenue as per IFRS $ 2,721.7

Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement $ (1.3)

Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on $ 2,720.4

previous quarter exchange rates



Three Months ended March 31, 2022

IT Services Revenue as per IFRS $ 2,721.7

Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement $ 43.2

Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on $ 2,764.9

exchange rates of comparable period in previous year





Year ended March 31, 2022

IT Services Revenue as per IFRS $ 10,355.9

Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement $ (33.0)

Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on $ 10,322.9

exchange rates of comparable period in previous year

