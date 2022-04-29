Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

Wipro Limited Announces Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2022 under IFRS

By Apr 29, 2022

Business Wire IndiaWipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) today announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022.
 
Highlights of the Results

Results for the Quarter ended March 31, 2022:

 

Gross Revenue was Rs 208.6 billion ($2.7 billion1), an increase of 28.4% YoY
IT Services Segment Revenue was at $2,721.7 million, an increase of 3.1% QoQ and 26.4% YoY
Non-GAAP2 constant currency IT Services segment revenue increased by 3.1% QoQ and 28.5% YoY
IT Services Operating Margin3 for the quarter was at 17.0%, a decrease of 60 bps QoQ
Net Income for the quarter was Rs 30.9 billion ($406.9 million1), an increase of 4.0% QoQ and 3.9% YoY
Earnings Per Share for the quarter was at Rs 5.64 ($0.071), an increase of 4.6% YoY
Operating Cash Flow was at Rs 23.3 billion ($307.3 million1), which is 75.5% of Net Income

 
Results for the Year ended March 31, 2022:

 

Gross Revenue was Rs 790.9 billion ($10.4 billion1), an increase of 27.7% YoY
IT Services Segment Revenue was at $10,355.9 million, an increase of 27.3% YoY
Non-GAAP2 constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue increased by 26.9% YoY
IT Services Operating Margin3 for the year was at 17.7%, a decrease of 254 bps YoY
Net Income for the year was Rs 122.2 billion ($1,610.5 million1), an increase of 13.2% YoY
Earnings Per Share for the year was at Rs 22.35 ($0.291), an increase of 17.0% YoY
Operating Cash Flow was at Rs 110.8 billion ($1,460.4 million1), which is 90.7% of Net Income
Our closing strength of employees for IT Services was at 243,128, an increase of 45,416 employees on a YoY

 
Performance for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2022
 
Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director said, “We have had an outstanding year, finishing with $10.4 Bn in revenues, and an industry-leading growth of 27% year on year. This is our sixth straight quarter of strong revenue growth at or over 3%. We are excited with the addition of Rizing and the CAS Group to Wipro’s service offerings. With all markets, sectors and Global Business Lines now growing in double-digits year on year, we have a strong foundation for next year’s growth.”
 
Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said, “Our efforts on client mining have resulted in an addition of eight customers in more than $100 Mn bucket on YoY basis. We delivered operating margins of 17.7% for the year, after significant investments on solutions, capabilities and talent. Net Income for the year was highest ever at $1.6 Bn and delivered robust growth in EPS of 17.0% YoY.”
 
Outlook for the quarter ending June 30, 2022

We expect Revenue from our IT Services business to be in the range of $2,748 million to $2,803 million*. This translates to a sequential growth of 1% to 3%.
 
*Outlook is based on the following exchange rates: GBP/USD at 1.34, Euro/USD at 1.12, AUD/USD at 0.73, USD/INR at 75.26 and CAD/USD at 0.79
 
Capital Allocation
 
The interim dividend of Rs 1 and Rs 5 declared by the Board at its meetings held on January 14th and March 25th, 2022 shall be considered as the final dividend for the financial year 2021-22.
 
IT Services

Wipro continued its momentum in winning large deals with our customers as described below:

 

A US-based global healthcare company will leverage Wipro FullStride Cloud Services to engineer products for cloud and digital technologies based on a Product Oriented Delivery (POD) model.
A US-based multinational technology company has renewed its existing contract to curate geospatial information that will enable the customer with evaluations and recommendations on map modelling processes.
A leading US-based global benefits and payroll administration company has awarded Wipro a transformational business process services contract to optimize costs in health & wealth benefits and customer care.
A multinational telecommunications network company, headquartered in the Nordics, has awarded Wipro a contract to drive transformation and digitalization of business processes that enhances customer value through high quality service delivery.
A leading Europe-based provider of transport solutions has partnered with Wipro to transform their digital workplace, supporting the shift towards sustainable transport solutions.

 
Digital Services Highlights

We continue to see increasing traction in digital oriented and other strategic deals as illustrated below:

 

A leading global cosmetics company has selected Wipro to rollout their SAP S/4HANA in a region that will drive their business growth. This transformation will enable the customer to harmonize their business processes, accelerate time to market, innovate, and enhance user experience.
A leading Asia-based multinational automotive electronics supplier has selected Wipro to develop the engineering blueprint for their next generation software defined vehicle platform using Wipro’s Cloud Car architecture.
Designit has been selected by a multinational technology conglomerate to design a digital onboarding experience and support hybrid working needs of employees of a large company in the mobility sector.
A Smart City based in the Middle East has selected Wipro to build a secure, reliable on-demand 5G network using autonomous drones for the high-bandwidth requirements of residents, businesses, and visitors.
A Europe based financial services company has renewed is its Data Center and cloud infrastructure management contract with Wipro to support its transformation to a Hybrid Cloud model.
A government body based in the Middle East has selected Wipro as the digital partner to build a data-led AI marketplace that will bring the local talent, government and private sector together.
Wipro is engaged as the primary partner to design and develop hardware for a series of RUs (radio units) to enable end to end O-RAN 5G solution deployment for service provider customers with one of the leading US based telecommunications networking provider.

Analyst Recognition
 

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Service Providers
Wipro was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services
Wipro was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Service BPO
Wipro was featured in HFS Top 10: Retail and CPG Services, Application Modernization Services and SAP S/4HANA Services, 2022
Wipro ranks among the Top Service Providers in Whitelane Benelux IT Sourcing Study 2022 and Netherlands IT Outsourcing Study 2021
Wipro was rated as a Leader in Everest Group’s Digital Interactive Experience (IX) and Digital Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022
Wipro was rated as a Leader in Everest Group’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services and Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Solution Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022
Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Operations and Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – Global
Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Avasant Healthcare Payor Digital Services and Provider Digital Services RadarView™ 2022 – 2023
Wipro was rated as a Leader in Avasant Intelligent Automation Services RadarView™ 2021 – 2022

Disclaimer: *Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers “, Jorgen Heisenberg, et al, 7 February 2022. Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers”, Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services”, Daniel Barros, et al, 22 February 2022. Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Customer Service BPO“, Deborah Alvord, et al, 28 March 2022. GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner’s research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

IT Products

 

IT Products segment revenue for the quarter was Rs 1.2 billion ($15.8 million1)
IT Products segment results for the quarter was a loss of Rs 0.02 billion ($0.29 million1)
IT Products segment revenue for the year was Rs 6.2 billion ($81.4 million1)
IT Products segment results for the year was a profit of Rs 0.12 billion ($1.5 million1)

 
India business from State Run Enterprises (ISRE)

 

India SRE segment revenue for the quarter was Rs 1.9 billion ($24.6 million1)
India SRE segment results for the quarter was a profit of Rs 0.17 billion ($2.3 million1)
India SRE segment revenue for the year was Rs 7.3 billion ($96.2 million1)
India SRE segment results for the year was a profit of Rs 1.2 billion ($15.5 million1)

 
Please refer to the table at the end for reconciliation between IFRS IT Services Revenue and IT Services Revenue on a non-GAAP constant currency basis.
 
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts that are excluded or included, as the case may be, from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.
 
The table at the end provides IT Services Revenue on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating IT Services Revenue from the current reporting period into U.S. dollars based on the currency conversion rate in effect for the prior reporting period. We refer to growth rates in constant currency so that business results may be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Further, in the normal course of business, we may divest a portion of our business which may not be strategic. We refer to the growth rates in both reported and constant currency adjusting for such divestments in order to represent the comparable growth rates.
 
This non-GAAP financial measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition to this non-GAAP measure, the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure should be carefully evaluated.
 
Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2022, prepared under IFRS, along with individual business segment reports, are available in the Investors section of our website www.wipro.com

Quarterly Conference Call

We will hold an earnings conference call today at 07:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time (10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss our performance for the quarter. The audio from the conference call will be available online through a web-cast and can be accessed at the following link- https://links.ccwebcast.com/?EventId=WIP290422
 
An audio recording of the management discussions and the question-and-answer session will be available online and will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.wipro.com

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 240,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.
 
Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.
 

For the convenience of the readers, the amounts in Indian Rupees in this release have been translated into United States Dollars at the certified foreign exchange rate of US$1 = Rs 75.87, as published by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on March 31, 2022. However, the realized exchange rate in our IT Services business segment for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was US$1= Rs 75.91
Constant currency revenue for a period is the product of volumes in that period times the average actual exchange rate of the corresponding comparative period
IT Services Operating Margin refers to Segment Results Total as reflected in IFRS financials

        
 

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
As at March 31, 2021
 
As at March 31, 2022

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Convenience translation into US dollar in millions
Refer footnote 1

ASSETS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Goodwill
 
 
139,127 
 
246,989 
 
3,255 

Intangible assets
 
 
13,085 
 
43,555 
 
574 

Property, plant and equipment
 
 
85,192 
 
90,898 
 
1,198 

Right-of-Use assets
 
 
16,420 
 
18,870 
 
249 

Financial assets
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Derivative assets 
 
 
16 
 

 
^

Investments 
 
 
10,576 
 
19,109 
 
252 

Trade receivables 
 
 
4,358 
 
4,765 
 
63 

Other financial assets
 
 
6,088 
 
6,084 
 
80 

Investments accounted for using the equity method
 
 
1,464 
 
774 
 
10 

Deferred tax assets
 
 
1,664 
 
2,298 
 
30 

Non-current tax assets
 
 
14,323 
 
10,256 
 
136 

Other non-current assets
 
 
15,935 
 
14,826 
 
195 

Total non-current assets
 
 
308,248 
 
458,430 
 
6,042 

Inventories
 
 
1,064 
 
1,334 
 
18 

Financial assets
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Derivative assets
 
 
4,064 
 
3,032 
 
40 

Investments
 
 
175,707 
 
241,655 
 
3,185 

Cash and cash equivalents
 
 
169,793 
 
103,836 
 
1,369 

Trade receivables
 
 
94,298 
 
115,219 
 
1,519 

Unbilled receivables
 
 
27,124 
 
60,809 
 
801 

Other financial assets
 
 
7,245 
 
42,914 
 
566 

Contract assets
 
 
16,507 
 
20,647 
 
272 

Current tax assets
 
 
2,461 
 
2,373 
 
31 

Other current assets
 
 
24,923 
 
28,933 
 
381 

Total current assets
 
 
523,186 
 
620,752 
 
8,182 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

TOTAL ASSETS
 
 
831,434 
 
1,079,182 
 
14,224 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

EQUITY
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Share capital
 
 
10,958 
 
10,964 
 
145 

Share premium
 
 
714 
 
1,566 
 
21 

Retained earnings
 
 
466,692 
 
551,252 
 
7,266 

Share-based payment reserve
 
 
3,071 
 
5,258 
 
69 

Special Economic Zone Re-investment reserve
 
 
41,154 
 
47,061 
 
620 

Other components of equity
 
 
30,506 
 
42,057 
 
554 

Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company
 
 
553,095 
 
658,158 
 
8,675 

Non-controlling interests
 
 
1,498 
 
515 
 

TOTAL EQUITY
 
 
554,593 
 
658,673 
 
8,682 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

LIABILITIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Financial liabilities
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Loans and borrowings
 
 
7,458 
 
56,463 
 
744 

Lease liabilities 
 
 
13,513 
 
15,177 
 
200 

Derivative liabilities   
 
 
–   
 
48 
 

Other financial liabilities
 
 
2,291 
 
2,961 
 
39 

Deferred tax liabilities
 
 
4,633 
 
12,141 
 
160 

Non-current tax liabilities
 
 
11,069 
 
17,818 
 
235 

Other non-current liabilities
 
 
7,835 
 
7,571 
 
100 

Provisions 
 
 

 

 
^

Total non-current liabilities
 
 
46,801 
 
112,180 
 
1,479 

Financial liabilities
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Loans, borrowings and bank overdrafts
 
 
75,874 
 
95,233 
 
1,255 

Lease liabilities
 
 
7,669 
 
9,056 
 
119 

Derivative liabilities
 
 
1,070 
 
585 
 

Trade payables and accrued expenses
 
 
76,512 
 
99,034 
 
1,305 

Other financial liabilities
 
 
1,470 
 
33,110 
 
436 

Contract liabilities
 
 
22,535 
 
27,915 
 
368 

Current tax liabilities
 
 
17,324 
 
13,231 
 
174 

Other current liabilities
 
 
24,552 
 
27,394 
 
361 

Provisions
 
 
3,034 
 
2,771 
 
37 

Total current liabilities
 
 
230,040 
 
308,329 
 
4,063 

TOTAL LIABILITIES
 
 
276,841 
 
420,509 
 
5,542 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
 
 
831,434 
 
1,079,182 
 
14,224 

^ Value is less than 1
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
Three months ended March 31,
 
Year ended March 31,

 
 
 
2021
 
2022
 
2022
 
2021
 
2022
 
2022

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Convenience translation into US dollar in millions
Refer footnote 1
 
 
 
 
 
Convenience translation into US dollar in millions
Refer footnote 1

Revenues
 
 
162,454 
 
208,600 
 
2,749 
 
619,430 
 
790,934 
 
10,425 

Cost of revenues
 
 
(109,805)
 
(147,965)
 
(1,950)
 
(423,205)
 
(555,872)
 
(7,327)

Gross profit
 
 
52,649 
 
60,635 
 
799 
 
196,225 
 
235,062 
 
3,098 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Selling and marketing expenses
 
 
(10,679)
 
(14,078)
 
(185)
 
(41,400)
 
(54,935)
 
(724)

General and administrative expenses
 
 
(8,689)
 
(12,528)
 
(165)
 
(34,686)
 
(46,382)
 
(611)

Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net
 
 
886 
 
1,075 
 
14 
 
2,995 
 
4,355 
 
57 

Other operating income/(loss), net
 
 
–   
 

 
^
 
(81)
 
2,186 
 
29 

Results from operating activities
 
 
34,167 
 
35,111 
 
463 
 
123,053 
 
140,286 
 
1,849 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Finance expenses
 
 
(1,122)
 
(1,717)
 
(23)
 
(5,088)
 
(5,325)
 
(70)

Finance and other income
 
 
4,447 
 
3,946 
 
52 
 
20,912 
 
16,257 
 
214 

Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method
 
 

 
(16)
 
^
 
130 
 
57 
 

Profit before tax
 
 
37,496 
 
37,324 
 
492 
 
139,007 
 
151,275 
 
1,994 

Income tax expense
 
 
(7,755)
 
(6,399)
 
(84)
 
(30,345)
 
(28,946)
 
(382)

Profit for the period
 
 
29,741 
 
30,925 
 
408 
 
108,662 
 
122,329 
 
1,612 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Profit attributable to:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Equity holders of the Company
 
 
29,721 
 
30,873 
 
407 
 
107,946 
 
122,191 
 
1,610 

Non-controlling interests 
 
 
20 
 
52 
 

 
716 
 
138 
 

Profit for the period
 
 
29,741 
 
30,925 
 
408 
 
108,662 
 
122,329 
 
1,612 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Earnings per equity share:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Attributable to equity holders of the Company
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Basic
 
 
5.39 
 
5.64 
 
0.07 
 
19.11 
 
22.35 
 
0.29 

Diluted
 
 
5.38 
 
5.63 
 
0.07 
 
19.07 
 
22.29 
 
0.29 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Weighted average number of equity shares
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

used in computing earnings per equity share
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Basic
 
 
5,510,335,838 
 
5,470,020,412 
 
5,470,020,412 
 
5,649,265,885 
 
5,466,705,840 
 
5,466,705,840 

Diluted
 
 
5,524,619,810 
 
5,486,955,729 
 
5,486,955,729 
 
5,661,657,822 
 
5,482,083,438 
 
5,482,083,438 

^ Value is less than 1
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
Additional Information:
 

Particulars
Three months ended 
Year ended

March
31, 2022
December
31, 2021
March
31, 2021
March
31, 2022
March
31, 2021

Audited
Audited
Audited
Audited
Audited

Revenue
 
 
 
 
 

IT Services
 
 
 
 
 

Americas 1
58,342 
56,644 
46,510 
217,874 
178,091 

Americas 2
63,963 
61,076 
46,475 
239,404 
179,821 

Europe
60,743 
59,620 
45,107 
233,443 
165,441 

APMEA
23,560 
23,596 
20,825 
91,103 
82,462 

Total of IT Services
206,608 
200,936 
158,917 
781,824 
605,815 

IT Products
1,201 
1,767 
2,117 
6,173 
7,685 

ISRE
1,868 
1,623 
2,302 
7,295 
8,912 

Reconciling Items
(2)
(3)

(3)
13 

Total Revenue
209,675 
204,323 
163,340 
795,289 
622,425 

 
 
 
 
 
 

Other operating income/(loss), net
 
 
 
 
 

IT Services

14 
–   
2,186 
(81)

Total Other operating income/(loss), net

14 
   
2,186 
(81)

 
 
 
 
 
 

Segment Result
 
 
 
 
 

IT Services
 
 
 
 
 

Americas 1
11,530 
11,390 
9,863 
42,820 
33,040 

Americas 2
12,150 
12,057 
10,500 
47,376 
41,589 

Europe
9,056 
9,172 
8,704 
35,739 
31,673 

APMEA
1,946 
2,483 
3,074 
10,523 
11,476 

   Unallocated
361 
173 
1,257 
434 
5,153 

Other operating income/(loss), net

14 
–   
2,186 
(81)

Total of IT Services
35,050 
35,289 
33,398 
139,078 
122,850 

IT Products
(22)
96 
145 
115 
45 

ISRE
171 
134 
587 
1,173 
1,061 

Reconciling Items
(88)
16 
37 
(80)
(903)

Total Segment result
35,111 
35,535 
34,167 
140,286 
123,053 

Finance expenses
(1,717)
(1,403)
(1,122)
(5,325)
(5,088)

Finance and Other Income
3,946 
3,578 
4,447 
16,257 
20,912 

Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method
(16)
76 

57 
130 

Profit before tax
37,324 
37,786 
37,496 
151,275 
139,007 

 
The Company is organized into the following operating segments: IT Services, IT Products and India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE).
 
IT Services: As announced on November 12, 2020, effective January 1, 2021, the Company re-organized IT Services segment.to four Strategic Market Units (“SMUs”) – Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe and Asia Pacific Middle East Africa (“APMEA”).
 
Americas 1 and Americas 2 are primarily organized by industry sector, while Europe and APMEA are organized by countries.
 
Americas 1 includes Healthcare and Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and Lifesciences, Retail, Transportation and Services, Communications, Media and Information services, Technology Products and Platforms, in the United States of America and entire business of Latin America (“LATAM”). Americas 2 includes Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Manufacturing, Hi-tech, Energy and Utilities industry sectors in the United States of America and entire business of Canada. Europe consists of United Kingdom and Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Benelux, Nordics and Southern Europe. APMEA consists of Australia and New Zealand, India, Middle East, South East Asia, Japan and Africa.
 
IT Products: The Company is a value-added reseller of desktops, servers, notebooks, storage products, networking solutions and packaged software for leading international brands. In certain total outsourcing contracts of the IT Services segment, the Company delivers hardware, software products and other related deliverables. Revenue relating to the above items is reported as revenue from the sale of IT Products.
 
India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE): This segment consists of IT Services offerings to entities/ departments owned or controlled by the Government of India and/ or any State Governments.
 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue to IT Services Revenue as per IFRS ($Mn)
 
Three Months ended March 31, 2022
IT Services Revenue as per IFRS                                                          $          2,721.7         
Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement                                      $             (1.3)
Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on                 $         2,720.4
previous quarter exchange rates                     
 
Three Months ended March 31, 2022
IT Services Revenue as per IFRS                                                         $         2,721.7
Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement                                      $              43.2
Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on                $         2,764.9
exchange rates of comparable period in previous year  
 
 
Year ended March 31, 2022
IT Services Revenue as per IFRS                                                         $         10,355.9
Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement                                      $            (33.0)
Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on                $         10,322.9
exchange rates of comparable period in previous year          

By

Related Post

Uncategorized

India’s No. 1 Toilet Cleaner Harpic Power Plus Now Becomes its Best Ever Version – Gets a Fragrance Boost and Gives 10X Better Cleaning in Five Minutes

dssenthil Nov 9, 2023
Uncategorized

QNET Diwali Gift Guide: A Symphony of Luxury and Wellness

dssenthil Nov 9, 2023
Uncategorized

Metro Shoes Unveils Dazzling Diwali Collection: A Symphony of Tradition, Elegance, and Modern Style

dssenthil Nov 9, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Missed

Uncategorized

India’s No. 1 Toilet Cleaner Harpic Power Plus Now Becomes its Best Ever Version – Gets a Fragrance Boost and Gives 10X Better Cleaning in Five Minutes

Uncategorized

QNET Diwali Gift Guide: A Symphony of Luxury and Wellness

Uncategorized

Metro Shoes Unveils Dazzling Diwali Collection: A Symphony of Tradition, Elegance, and Modern Style

Uncategorized

Mochi Shoes Launches New Festive Collection Ahead of Celebration Season

%d bloggers like this: