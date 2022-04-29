This Akshaya Tritiya, Tanishq Launches an Extensive Bangle Collection – Kalai, With Exciting Offers

Business Wire India

Gold has riveted various cultures around the world and it signifies auspiciousness, grandeur and purity. It has an equal appeal for both adornment as well as investment. On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Tanishq, India’s most trusted jewellery brand from the house of Tata re-establishes belief in the significance of the ‘Hands’ that have the power to create, love, nurture and bless. Witness the wonder brought by ‘hands’, with the extensive range of Bangles, ‘Kalai’ along with attractive offers this Akshaya Tritiya, valid for a limited period only.

For East and South markets: Tanishq is offering up to Rs. 200* off per gm on any gold and up to 20%* off on Diamond jewellery value.

For North and West markets: Tanishq is offering up to 20%* off on making charges of gold and on Diamond jewellery value.

‘Hands’ have a power of resurrecting the present and building the future. They have the ability to translate and deliver multitude of emotions. It has a touch of grace, mirrors feelings and reinforces partnerships. It’s the ‘hand’ that is often used in every auspicious activity followed by traditions.

Harping on the emerging trend with Bangles and to celebrate the auspiciousness brought by ‘hands’, Tanishq launches ‘Kalai’, comprising of extensive designs and craftsmanship crafted in 18K to 22K gold. The wide spectrum of design inspiration is derived from various traditions including, gheroo finish south style bangles, antique bangle with charm of traditional workmanships like stamp work and enamelling, moon-shaped elements and flowers, heritage architectural domes, statement piece with pearl bunching and a fine mix of workmanships like textured sheets, enamel, piroi reflecting grandeur of Rajasthan.

As per a consumer research undertaken by Tanishq, the increase in gold price is not likely to dampen the enthusiasm of gold buying this festive season as majority of consumers have expressed an intent to purchase despite an increase in gold price. Keeping the rising gold prices in check, Tanishq recently introduced ‘Hi-Lites’ platform that offers jewellery that is substantially lighter in weight while offering the same look and feel at a lesser price. Tanishq has been able to achieve 15-25% reduction in weight with the help of extensive product engineering processes such as design reconstruction, technological innovations, and use of gold alloy with enhanced hardness and strength.

As a run up to Akshaya Tritiya, Tanishq has also launched Gold coin ATM’s called ‘24K Xpress’ to make it convenient for consumers to purchase gold coins during Akshaya Tritiya. The ‘24K Xpress’ gold coin ATM facility will be available in Tanishq flagship stores across select markets.

Speaking on the importance of the occasion, Mr. Arun Narayan, Vice President, Category, Marketing and Retail, Tanishq at Titan Company Limited says, “Customers are enthusiastically looking forward to celebrating Akshaya Tritiya after a gap of two years. We are seeing this in our stores and in our consumer sentiment track wherein 54% of consumers have expressed an intent to buy jewellery this Akshaya Tritiya. To celebrate the auspiciousness and emotions associated with the festival we are delighted to launch a very exciting collection of bangles called ‘Kalai’. Kalai features over 150 designs across various craftsmanship like Nakashi work, Jali Cut, Closed setting, Stamp work, Filigree and many more to adorn & celebrate the hands that have the power to create, love, nurture and bless.”

The Kalai collection is available at select Tanishq stores and on Tanishq’s e-commerce enabled website: https://www.tanishq.co.in/akshaya-tritiya

*T&C apply.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...