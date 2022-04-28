WNS to Participate at Q2’22 Investor Conferences

Business Wire IndiaWNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management solutions, today announced that the company will participate at the following calendar Q2 2022 investor conferences:
Needham & Company 17th Annual Technology & Media Conference
Date: Monday, May 16, 2022
Location: Virtual
Location: Virtual
Barrington Research 16th Annual Spring Investment Conference
Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022
Location: Virtual
Cowen & Company 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Location: New York, NY
Presentation: 2:45 PM (Eastern)
Presentation: 2:45 PM (Eastern)
Live audio webcast available on WNS’s website at http://ir.wns.com
Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Date: Monday, June 6, 2022
Location: New York, NY
Presentation: 2:35 PM (Eastern)
Live audio webcast available on WNS’s website at http://ir.wns.com
Presentation: 2:35 PM (Eastern)
Live audio webcast available on WNS’s website at http://ir.wns.com
William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Location: Chicago, IL
Location: Chicago, IL