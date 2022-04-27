Giga Carbon Neutrality (GCN) Signs Memorandum of Understanding to Acquire a Controlling Stake in Admiral Corporation of America Inc.

Business Wire India

Giga Carbon Neutrality Inc (“GCN”), the intelligent commercial mobility and clean energy technology company, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire a majority stake in Admiral Corporation of America Inc (“Admiral”) and subsidiary companies. Admiral, first established as Transformer Corporation of America in 1924, then re-established and re-branded in 1934 by founder Ross Siragusa, in its nearly 100-year history has been a global leader in home appliances and electronics. As it joins the GCN group of companies, Admiral is diversifying into the fast-growing sustainability business providing solutions in e-mobility, charging and energy storage.

Upon completion of the acquisition, GCN will integrate its new energy mobility solutions – both battery and hydrogen powered logistics vehicles, specialist vehicles and buses – and mobile and stationary energy storage capabilities with Admiral subsidiary Admiral America Energy Inc (“AAE”).

Richard Martin, CEO at Giga Carbon Neutrality, commented:

This agreement brings the historic and well-loved Admiral brand into the GCN family. We are excited to avail ourselves of the opportunity of associating the trusted Admiral name with GCN’s worldwide mission of reducing carbon emissions through its full range of new energy vehicles.

About Giga Carbon Neutrality (www.gigacarbonneutrality.com)

Giga Carbon Neutrality is a clean energy trucking and technology company that makes running clean, reliable vehicle fleets easy for industrial and commercial transportation companies. GCN’S portfolio includes battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and marine vessels and clean energy storage, charging and refueling infrastructure support.

About Admiral (www.admiral-america.com), (www.admiral.energy)

Admirals foray into Electrical Appliances commenced in 1934. Admiral received “Excellence” award from the U.S. government for its production efforts during the second world war in April 1944. The tagline for the brand was “Admiral first”. Admiral America Energy Inc envisions a new journey with Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) to provide multiple clean energy solutions in electric, hydrogen fuel cell & methanol for a comprehensive ecosystem in clean energy commercial transportation.

