Toshiba Releases New M3H Group of ARM® Cortex®-M3 Microcontrollers in the TXZ+™ Family Advanced Class

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has started mass production of 21 new microcontrollers in the M3H group as new products in the TXZ+™ Family Advanced Class, manufactured in a 40nm process. The M3H group includes an ARM® Cortex®-M3 core running up to 120MHz, integrated max. 512KB code flash, and 32KB data flash memory with 100k write cycle endurance. These microcontrollers also offer various interface and motor control options, such as UART, I2C, Encoder, and Programmable Motor Control. M3H group devices are suited for a wide range of applications including motors, home appliances, and industrial equipment.

In response to the diversity of consumer equipment, the new M3H group products have enhanced communications functions integrated as UART, TSPI, I2C, and a 2-unit DMAC. Moreover, a digital LCD driver is integrated to reduce the number of components for display function, facilitate contrast adjustment, and ensure a flexible board layout.

These devices support a variety of sensing applications with a high-speed, high-precision 12-bit analog/digital converter (ADC) that allows individual sample and hold times to be set for each of the 21 ADC input channels. In addition, they provide a solution suitable for controlling AC motors and brushless DC motors in combination with an advanced programmable motor control circuit that can operate synchronously with the high-speed, high-precision 12-bit analog/digital converter.

The self-diagnosis functions incorporated in the devices for ROM, RAM, ADC and Clock help customers to achieve IEC60730 Class B functional safety certification.

Documentation, sample software with actual usage examples, and driver software that controls the interfaces for each peripheral can be downloaded from the Toshiba website. Evaluation boards and development environments are provided in cooperation with ARM global ecosystem partners.

Major features of new products

High-performance ARM Cortex-M3 core, max 120MHz

Optimized for consumer equipment with a wide range of memory and package lineup

Self-diagnosis functions for IEC60730 class B functional safety

Applications

For the main control of consumer equipment, home appliances, toys, office supply, health care equipment etc.,

For the motor control of industrial equipment

Specifications

Product group

M3H group

CPU core

ARM Cortex-M3

‒ memory protection unit (MPU)

Max operation frequency

120MHz

Internal oscillator

10MHz (+/-1%)

Internal

memory

Flash (code)

256KB/384KB/512KB

(Rewritable up to 100,000 times)

Flash (data)

32KB (rewritable up to 100,000 times)

RAM

64KB (with Parity) and Backup RAM 2KB

I/O port

57 to 135

External interrupt

12 to 23

DMA controller (DMAC)

DMA requests: 2 units, 54 to 64 factors, internal/external triggers

Timer function

T32A

32-bit Timer Event Counter

(8 channels as 32-bit timer or 16 channels as 16-bit timer)

RTC

Real-time Clock: 1 channel

Communication

function

UART

Universal Asynchronous Receiver Transmitter: 7 to 8 channels

I2C

I2C Interface: 2 to 4 channels

TSPI

Serial Peripheral Interface: 1 to 5 channels

Analog

function

12-bit AD converter

12 to 21 channels input

8-bit Digital to Analog converter

2 channels

Motor

control

A-ENC

Advanced Encoder Input Circuit: 1 channel

A-PMD

Advanced Programmable Motor Control Circuit: 1 channel

Other

peripherals

RMC

Remote Control Signal Preprocessor: 1 channel

CRC

CRC Calculation Circuit: 1 channel, CRC32, CRC16

DLCD

LCD Display Controller – Non-Bias Drive: 40 segments × 4 commons (Max)

System

function

SIWDT

1 channel

LVD

Voltage Detection Circuit: 1 channel

OFD

Oscillation Frequency Detector: 1 channel

On-chip debug function

Serial Wire / JTAG

Operation voltage

2.7 to 5.5V, single voltage supply

Package / Pin

LQFP144 (20mm x 20mm, 0.5mm pitch)

LQFP128 (14mm x 14mm, 0.4mm pitch)

LQFP128 (14mm x 20mm, 0.5mm pitch)

LQFP100 (14mm x 14mm, 0.5mm pitch)

LQFP100 (14mm x 20mm, 0.65mm pitch)

LQFP80 (12mm x 12mm, 0.5mm pitch)

LQFP64 (10mm x 10mm, 0.5mm pitch)

* ARM and Cortex are registered trademarks of ARM Limited (or its subsidiaries) in the US and/or elsewhere.

* TXZ+™ is a trademark of Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.

* Other company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.

The company’s 23,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales now surpassing 850-billion yen (US$7.5 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

