Toshiba Releases New M3H Group of ARM® Cortex®-M3 Microcontrollers in the TXZ+™ Family Advanced Class

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has started mass production of 21 new microcontrollers in the M3H group as new products in the TXZ+™ Family Advanced Class, manufactured in a 40nm process. The M3H group includes an ARM® Cortex®-M3 core running up to 120MHz, integrated max. 512KB code flash, and 32KB data flash memory with 100k write cycle endurance. These microcontrollers also offer various interface and motor control options, such as UART, I2C, Encoder, and Programmable Motor Control. M3H group devices are suited for a wide range of applications including motors, home appliances, and industrial equipment.
Toshiba: New M3H Group of ARM(R) Cortex(R)-M3 Microcontrollers in the TXZ+(TM) Family Advanced Class (Graphic: Business Wire)
In response to the diversity of consumer equipment, the new M3H group products have enhanced communications functions integrated as UART, TSPI, I2C, and a 2-unit DMAC. Moreover, a digital LCD driver is integrated to reduce the number of components for display function, facilitate contrast adjustment, and ensure a flexible board layout.
These devices support a variety of sensing applications with a high-speed, high-precision 12-bit analog/digital converter (ADC) that allows individual sample and hold times to be set for each of the 21 ADC input channels. In addition, they provide a solution suitable for controlling AC motors and brushless DC motors in combination with an advanced programmable motor control circuit that can operate synchronously with the high-speed, high-precision 12-bit analog/digital converter.
The self-diagnosis functions incorporated in the devices for ROM, RAM, ADC and Clock help customers to achieve IEC60730 Class B functional safety certification.
Documentation, sample software with actual usage examples, and driver software that controls the interfaces for each peripheral can be downloaded from the Toshiba website. Evaluation boards and development environments are provided in cooperation with ARM global ecosystem partners.
Major features of new products
High-performance ARM Cortex-M3 core, max 120MHz
Optimized for consumer equipment with a wide range of memory and package lineup
Self-diagnosis functions for IEC60730 class B functional safety
Applications
For the main control of consumer equipment, home appliances, toys, office supply, health care equipment etc.,
For the motor control of industrial equipment
Specifications
Product group
CPU core
ARM Cortex-M3
‒ memory protection unit (MPU)
Max operation frequency
120MHz
Internal oscillator
10MHz (+/-1%)
Internal
memory
Flash (code)
256KB/384KB/512KB
(Rewritable up to 100,000 times)
Flash (data)
32KB (rewritable up to 100,000 times)
RAM
64KB (with Parity) and Backup RAM 2KB
I/O port
57 to 135
External interrupt
12 to 23
DMA controller (DMAC)
DMA requests: 2 units, 54 to 64 factors, internal/external triggers
Timer function
T32A
32-bit Timer Event Counter
(8 channels as 32-bit timer or 16 channels as 16-bit timer)
RTC
Real-time Clock: 1 channel
Communication
function
UART
Universal Asynchronous Receiver Transmitter: 7 to 8 channels
I2C
I2C Interface: 2 to 4 channels
TSPI
Serial Peripheral Interface: 1 to 5 channels
Analog
function
12-bit AD converter
12 to 21 channels input
8-bit Digital to Analog converter
2 channels
Motor
control
A-ENC
Advanced Encoder Input Circuit: 1 channel
A-PMD
Advanced Programmable Motor Control Circuit: 1 channel
Other
peripherals
RMC
Remote Control Signal Preprocessor: 1 channel
CRC
CRC Calculation Circuit: 1 channel, CRC32, CRC16
DLCD
LCD Display Controller – Non-Bias Drive: 40 segments × 4 commons (Max)
System
function
SIWDT
1 channel
LVD
Voltage Detection Circuit: 1 channel
OFD
Oscillation Frequency Detector: 1 channel
On-chip debug function
Serial Wire / JTAG
Operation voltage
2.7 to 5.5V, single voltage supply
Package / Pin
LQFP144 (20mm x 20mm, 0.5mm pitch)
LQFP128 (14mm x 14mm, 0.4mm pitch)
LQFP128 (14mm x 20mm, 0.5mm pitch)
LQFP100 (14mm x 14mm, 0.5mm pitch)
LQFP100 (14mm x 20mm, 0.65mm pitch)
LQFP80 (12mm x 12mm, 0.5mm pitch)
LQFP64 (10mm x 10mm, 0.5mm pitch)
See the URL below for further details on new products.
M3H Group
See the URL below for further details on Toshiba Microcontrollers.
Microcontrollers
* ARM and Cortex are registered trademarks of ARM Limited (or its subsidiaries) in the US and/or elsewhere.
* TXZ+™ is a trademark of Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.
* Other company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.
* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.
About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.
The company’s 23,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales now surpassing 850-billion yen (US$7.5 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html
