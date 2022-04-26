Sony Pictures Networks India Launches Sustainability Guidelines for Content Production

Business Wire IndiaSony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) launched sustainability guidelines for content production in an industry-first initiative, with a commitment to lead the way for the industry by adopting green practices. These guidelines aim to have SPNI achieve a zero environmental footprint by 2050. To begin with, SPNI will implement these guidelines in a few of its shows before extending them to all ongoing productions.

The guidelines outline a course of action that all SPNI associated production houses and partners must follow. They have been carefully curated based on extensive industry research conducted across content formats such as fiction, non-fiction, and digital. The measures incorporated cover a wide range of operations and include actionable initiatives such as a complete ban on single-use plastic, thermocol for set design and flex for printing. It also includes using low-VOC paints, FSC certified timber, ethical and eco-friendly cosmetics, and implementing mandatory waste segregation and recycling policy. Furthermore, it recommends training and capacity-building initiatives to develop a workforce and infrastructure sensitised to the ongoing processes associated with the green shift.

The initiatives emphasised in the sustainability guidelines are a step towards carbon accounting and carbon footprint mapping for all shows, further extending to other formats of operations. These guidelines will help to accelerate the transition to a fully green work model. An essential aspect of implementing green practices is the audit mechanism, which will benefit the organisation by tracking progress. SPNI is committed to making tangible progress toward reducing the ecological footprint by pursuing sustainable activities and partnerships to combat climate change and preserve natural resources, ensuring a healthy and sustainable planet.



Comments



N.P. Singh, Managing Director & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), “Led by SPNI’s philosophy of taking greener steps, we have parked our investments in a portfolio of green funds focused on developing companies dedicated to environmental causes such as renewable energy, waste and water management, land use and energy-efficient construction, clean transportation, and climate change, among others.”

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...