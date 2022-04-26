Kioxia Extends Lineup of PCIe® 4.0 SSDs for High-End Client Applications

Business Wire India

In a move that bolsters its comprehensive PCIe® 4.0 solid-state drive (SSD) portfolio, Kioxia Corporation has introduced the KIOXIA XG8 Series of client SSDs for high-end notebooks, desktops, gaming systems, workstations, as well as data center boot applications.

Kioxia Corporation: XG8 Series PCIe® 4.0 SSDs for High-End Client Applications (Photo: Business Wire)

Designed to bring next-generation performance to demanding client environments, the XG8 Series enables power users to take advantage of PCIe Gen4 x4 speed and ample storage space.

The XG8 Series is available in an M.2 type 2280 form factor and supports optional security features using the latest TCG Pyrite 2.01 and TCG Opal 2.01 standards[1] to ensure data is kept secure at home, in the office or on the road. In addition, the XG8 Series features end-to-end data path protection for greater data integrity.

Additional features include:

Forward-looking support for NVMe™ 1.4 feature set and Basic Management Commands over System Management Bus (SMBus), which enables tighter thermal management for PCs

Power Loss Notification is supported to protect data against forced shut-downs

Sideband signals (PERST#, CLKREQ# and PLN#) are available in both 1.8V and 3.3V (current client models support only 3.3V), enabling support for more platforms

The XG8 Series is offered in capacities of 512GB, 1024GB, 2048GB and 4096GB, and is now available for customer evaluation.

Notes

[1] Availability of security/encryption options may vary by region.

*The samples are for evaluation purposes. The specifications of the samples may differ from the production models.

*Definition of capacity: Kioxia defines a megabyte (MB) as 1,000,000 bytes, a gigabyte (GB) as 1,000,000,000 bytes and a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1Gb = 2^30 bits = 1,073,741,824 bits, 1GB = 2^30 bytes = 1,073,741,824 bytes and 1TB = 2^40 bytes = 1,099,511,627,776 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.

*PCI Express and PCIe are registered trademarks of PCI-SIG.

*NVM Express and NVMe are registered or unregistered marks of NVM Express, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

*All other company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

About Kioxia

Kioxia is a world leader in memory solutions, dedicated to the development, production and sale of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). In April 2017, its predecessor Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Kioxia is committed to uplifting the world with “memory” by offering products, services and systems that create choice for customers and memory-based value for society. Kioxia’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH™, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive and data centers.

Customer Inquiries:

Kioxia Corporation

Sales Promotion Division

https://business.kioxia.com/en-jp/buy/global-sales.html

*Information in this document, including specifications, content of services and contact information, is correct on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

