Simplilearn Records 75 Percent Increase in Learner Placement Rate After the Jobguarantee Campaign; Launches the Next Phase of the Campaign in Line with the 2022 IPL Season

the Indian cultural norm of asking or giving a ‘treat’ when you acquire a new position or advancement of status.

“Given how noisy the IPL can be, we wanted to

The campaign breaks through the clutter in the crowded and highly competitive space and educates learners on the unique offering of Simplilearn’s Job Guarantee Program. The two programs launched thus far in

Data Science

and

Full Stack Development

include a 100% job guarantee (*conditions apply) within 180 days of completing them. The job guarantee and the money-back provision make the Simplilearn Job Guarantee Programs an ideal way for anyone to start their career in these high-growth professional fields

.

Simplilearn will launch this integrated campaign across multiple digital platforms.

* Valid only for Simplilearn Job Guarantee Programs. Please read the applicable FAQs and Eligibility Criteria available at

https://onlinetraining.simplilearn.com/job-guarantee-programs

carefully prior to enrolment. Program fee refund is applicable if an eligible learner doesn’t get a job within 6 months of program completion. T&C apply.. Past record is no guarantee of future prospects.