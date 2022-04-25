Milliken & Company Tracks Progress on Sustainability Initiatives in Fourth Annual Sustainability Report

Business Wire India

Today, diversified global manufacturer Milliken & Company published its fourth annual Sustainability Report, a key reporting component in the company’s progress toward its 2025 Sustainability Goals. In 2019, Milliken laid out 12 sustainability goals, focused on its people, its products and the planet, as a roadmap to achieving a healthier tomorrow. Guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, these 12 goals signal the company’s commitment to sustainability in all forms.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220422005043/en/

Milliken’s fourth annual Sustainability Report highlights the company’s progress toward its 2025 Sustainability Goals. (Photo: Business Wire)

In 2021, Milliken eliminated coal as a primary fuel after investing $25 million into cogeneration, which combines steam and power generation. Notably, Milliken also increased the diversity of its U.S. management team by 8% and announced that its entire flooring portfolio is now carbon neutral.

“Our shared purpose and our material science expertise make us uniquely Milliken,” shares Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “We embrace not only our ability to make a positive impact on the world around us but also our responsibility to build a healthier future for this generation and generations to come.”

Completed in line with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core, Milliken’s fourth report details the holistic sustainability progress made in 2021. These efforts include:

Recording zero lost time safety incidents from COVID-19;

Logging 27,000 volunteer hours—the greatest number in company history;

Partnering with groups including Accelerating Circularity, Polypropylene Coalition, PureCycle Technologies and the Alliance to End Plastic Waste to lend our expertise in solving product end-of-life challenges;

Upgrading lighting to LED lights at 13 manufacturing facilities, reducing GHG emissions by 3,000 metric tons and marking the halfway point in the goal to convert all manufacturing facility lighting to LED by the end of 2023; and

Increasing renewable energy use to 97,608 MWh/year, over 97% of the 2025 goal of 100,000 MWh/year.

“The cover of this year’s report is an image from the documentary, Everest, which details the dramatic true story of a team of four climbers who ascended the mountain,” says Kasel Knight, senior vice president and general counsel. “Milliken and Polartec are sponsoring the 25th anniversary re-release of this film. For us, this story of teamwork, hope and perseverance was a natural fit for our 2021 report. Our goals are lofty, but working together, we know that we can achieve a brighter, healthier tomorrow.”

To view the complete report, visit Milliken’s Sustainability Hub here.

About Milliken

Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow’s breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people’s lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, flooring, chemical and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken’s curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220422005043/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...