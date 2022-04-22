TDCX Reinforces Global English Capabilities Through Its New Site in India

Business Wire India

TDCX, Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDCX), a high-growth digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, today announced the launch of its operations in India. The move is part of TDCX’s strategy to expand its geographic coverage, thereby enabling it to better serve client needs through a mix of different locations.

TDCX has set up a 45,000 square foot office at Sky View 20, located within the heart of the Hyderabad Information Technology and Engineering Consultancy City (“HITEC City”), a technology hub that is home to leading multinational and innovative companies. (Photo: Business Wire)

The outsourced CX services market that was valued at USD 80.3 billion in 2020 is expected to reach USD 100.4 billion by 20251. TDCX’s Indian site complements its wide footprint of delivery centers across Asia, parts of Europe and a Latin America site to serve domestic, regional and global markets. In addition to serving India’s fast-growing domestic market, the site reinforces TDCX’s ability to serve the global English market through a mix of offshore and nearshore locations.

Mr. Byron Fernandez, Group Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President, Malaysia and India, said, “The accelerated pace of digitalization coupled with advancements in artificial intelligence solutions and the expectation for fully integrated multichannel touchpoints are some of the factors driving the growth of the CX market.

“In line with these trends, brands are increasingly looking towards specialist providers, such as TDCX, to provide the customer experience management expertise, resources and technology needed to deliver high customer satisfaction that builds brand preference and loyalty. By taking this approach, brands not only satisfy their customers’ requirements but free themselves from the complexities of hiring and training staff, innovating their CX solutions and maintaining the campus.

“India has long been known for its advantages as an outsourced market, both from a talent and cost perspective. Our latest location in India adds to our existing capabilities and enables us to help clients optimize their CX strategy and achieve their goals more quickly and efficiently,” Mr. Fernandez said.

Hyderabad site to help fuel TDCX’s digital ambitions

As an enabler of the digital economy, technology forms a key pillar in the way TDCX delivers high-value services to its clients. Through its office in Hyderabad, it aims to attract more technologists to develop innovative solutions that enhance the end user experience and drive better business outcomes.

Mr. Fernandez said, “Given Hyderabad’s immense talent and advantages as an IT Hub, we chose to base our India operations out of the city. We are looking to hire technologists with expertise in Frontend, UI / UX, Angular and React JS, Full stack and other emerging technologies. The team at Hyderabad will help to develop and to maintain software products that enable us to gain deeper insights into customer behavior and preferences and turn those insights into tangible outcomes for our clients”.

In determining the location of its Hyderabad office, TDCX also ensured that it was in a space that promoted employee health and wellbeing. The building where TDCX’s office is located incorporates abundant greenery, natural light, and optimized air circulation and is LEED Gold and International WELL Building Institute certified, making for a welcoming, productive and inspiring work environment.

About TDCX Inc.

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, home sharing and travel, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX’s expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region’s growth potential.

TDCX’s commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 14,000 employees across 26 campuses globally, specifically Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, India, Romania, Spain and Colombia. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.

1 Source: Frost & Sullivan

